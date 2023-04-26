Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Preetika Chauhan, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi Sinha’s web debut ‘Dahaad’ teaser has her playing feisty cop

Mumbai– The teaser of the upcoming streaming series ‘Dahaad’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows Sonakshi Sinha as a feisty cop who’s on the hot pursuit of a serial killer as the latter is on the run after killing several women in Rajasthan.

Actor Vijay Varma of ‘Gully Boy’ fame also makes an appearance in the teaser towards the end with only his eyes visible but they’re enough to do the talking.

The series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi with the teaser diving deeper into the case unveiling the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses.

Talking about the show, creator, director, and co-producer Reema Kagti said in a statement, “Dahaad has been a truly rewarding experience. This series is extremely special for all of us and has been brought to life masterfully by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham. The response that we received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising and we are looking forward to bringing this series to our audiences across the globe”.

The eight-part crime drama starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sinha) is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama. The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades.”

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and Executive Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar along with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead. The series will soon drop on Prime Video.

Preetika Chauhan saw films to figure out how to play a blind character

Mumbai– ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’ actress Preetika Chauhan has been roped in to play the role of a mother in the new show ‘Shravani’. She shared the challenges of playing a visually impaired woman on-screen and also revealed how she prepared for it.

Preetika shared: “I saw some films like ‘Butterflies are Free’, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Faana’ to get an idea how to play a blind character as suggested by my writers and producers. I wanted to make my character very convincing to audiences and real, hence worked on it.”

Preetika is known for her roles in shows like ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’, ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’, ‘Mayavi Mailing’, ‘Santoshi Maa’, among others. She is known for playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in ‘Sanakatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’ and later also appeared in ‘CID’ and ‘Savdhan India’.

Talking about her role, she said: “She is a simple girl who was blind since her childhood and got married to a person whom she wanted. She is very positive, lovable and is very grateful for her life who doesn’t crib over things. Audience will be able to empathize with this character because she is positive throughout and has a never giving up attitude.”

Speaking about what she liked about her character, she said: “Playing different and challenging roles is the biggest opportunity for any actor who works on their craft. Initially, I was not so sure about playing a blind girl when it came to me because I didn’t know about the character graph and how it would shape up. But when the makers gave me the narration and I did workshops, I felt good about the character which is very different from what I’ve played till now. Hence I gave it a nod.”

She elaborated about the concept of the show, saying: “The show revolves around Shravani, a determined young child played by Gaurika Sharma, who will fight for the rights of her parents and is the ray of hope for them. Later on how things unfold when her parents enter the mansion where Chandra resides is something you need to watch out for.”

‘Shravani’ is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from ‘Ramayana’, who is known for his love and devotion towards his blind parents. Similarly, the lead character of the show, Shravani, played by Gaurika Sharma takes care of her parents who are visually impaired.

Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza’s son, sister Anam in Dubai

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with ace tennis player Sania Mirzas son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai.

Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo dump, which also featured two pictures with Salman Khan.

Sania’s sister Anam took to Instagram, where she dropped a video from her Dubai diaries and captioned it: “POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.”

In the clip, Anam and Izaan could be seen over the moon as they posed with the ‘Dabangg’ actor, who looked cool in a casual black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

On the work front, Salman’s latest offering is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubatti and many more.

He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The two Khans will be seen performing some high octane action in the film.

Aparshakti to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

Mumbai– Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is receiving a lot of audience appreciation for his hit streaming series Jubilee, is a man of many talents. As much as he is an amazing actor, he also dabbles in sports and music. Incidentally, his next music single is inspired by the era of the 1950s around the same timeline that Jubilee follows.

The song is currently being penned, and will be recorded over the course of a few weeks. The music video of the song will have a black and white set up, which will also feature Aparshakti donning a retro look.

The actor-singer shared that the song and the video will be a homage to all the singers and musicians from that era. He said, “I have always loved the black and white era. It’s very romantic for me and I was very excited when I got the part of Jubilee’. Now inspired by that, my next music video is also inspired from the 1950s era”.

He added, “It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish. The video will be a black and white set up. The vocals are going to be mine and, like my other videos, I will also be seen in the video”.

Aparshakti has many music videos under his belt with the most recent one being Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan’.

Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Garmi’, emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web series.

She trained herself in martial art styles like Wing Chun and also learned to handle a rifle. Anushka said that she learned all these fighting skills for self defence and not for getting any roles.

Anushka shared: “Martial art is used for self-defence and Wing Chun is a form specifically designed for women to defend themselves. In my class, I am the only girl, and all the other students are boys. Therefore, I strongly believe that it is important to train children in primary school for self-defence. It is an art that should be mandatory in the primary school curriculum.”

The ‘Thar’ actress recalled her journey as an actor which started from doing theatre. She also shared how she changed her name to Anushka Kaushik from Anushka Sharma as people were unable to find her on social media.

“I started my acting journey with theatre before transitioning into a social media influencer. At one point, people started appreciating my work, but they couldn’t find me on social media because my real name is Anushka Sharma, and I used to face issues because of that. So, I changed my name to Anushka Kaushik.”

Anushka also remembered how Tigmanshu called her for the series after watching her YouTube video.

“I remember I was leaving some office and happened to receive a call, where I was informed that Tigmanshu Sir had watched my YouTube video which he really liked and wanted to meet me. I had been focusing more on my YouTube space at the time. Although the clip they saw wasn’t my favourite, I was still happy about it that they liked it. And, that’s how I auditioned,” added the actress known for ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’, and ‘Crash Course’.

