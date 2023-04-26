LASA Foundation Holds Health Fair on April 29th

- Advertisement -

LOWELL, MA–LASA Foundation Inc., a charitable organization dedicated to undertaking community service activities, will host a community Health Fair on April 29, 2023 at Sai Unity Center located at 40 Old Ferry Road, Lowell, MA 01854, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The acronym LASA stands for “Love All, Serve All”. LASA is free, non-denominational, and voluntary organization whose members come from all walks of life and share a common goal – to empower the community through the practice of Love and Service.