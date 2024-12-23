Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty embraces extremes to come out stronger

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’, is embracing the extremes and coming out stronger.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself in which she could be seen in a jacuzzi. The actress said in the video, posted from Lapland in Finland, that the temperature outside the jacuzzi is -13 °C.

The actress then came out of the jacuzzi, and lay down on the snow with her back facing down. She screamed as she felt the temperature shock and sprinted back to the jacuzzi.

She wrote in the caption, “Life can throw you from hot to cold in a heartbeat, just like this. But it’s all about embracing the extremes and coming out stronger. Stay balanced, stay motivated, and take the plunge into whatever life offers #NOGUTSNOGLORY #MondayMotivation #HotAndColdChallenge #Laplanddiaries”.

Earlier, the actress and her husband, Raj Kundra’s premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After this, Raj had issued a public statement about him fully complying with the authorities.

Raj took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and penned a long note. He wrote, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornography’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail”.

He further mentioned, “A note to the media: It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries. #ED”.

The recent ED searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case.

On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through bitcoin, received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate, instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse. In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice.

The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 in connection with the case, facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was later granted bail by a city court.

Raveena Tandon cherishes old memories with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

She fondly reminisced about their past moments together, capturing a cherished memory from their time working on films. On Monday, the ‘Mohra’ actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle, captioning, “With a throwback pic and the week that went by…”

The first photo shows Raveena with Shah Rukh, seemingly from a film they worked on together. The second image shows Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, performing an aarti. Other photos showcase the actress bonding with her kids and her pet dogs. However, it was the photo with Shah Rukh that captured the most attention.

Raveena and Shah Rukh previously worked together in “Zamaana Deewana.” The actress had shared in the past that there were missed opportunities for further collaborations. She revealed that she was offered the role played by Juhi Chawla in Yash Chopra’s “Darr,” but declined it due to her discomfort with certain scenes.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha, is all set for her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film “Azaad,” opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.

Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is making his debut as an antagonist with this movie.

The teaser for the film was showcased alongside “Singham Again” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” on November 5. The teaser promises an epic adventure, stating, “Har jung mein, har bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai,” and encouraging audiences to witness the adventure on the big screen this January 2025.

The film, set against the historic Battle of Haldighati, also stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Azaad” is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, with co-production from Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor.

The movie is set to release in theatres in January 2025.

Kareena Kapoor radiates natural glow in ‘frozen face series’

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wowed fans with her radiant and natural beauty in the latest “frozen face” series.

The actress embraced a fresh, makeup-free look in her recent set of pictures. On Monday, Kareena shared candid photos on her Instagram and captioned them, “The frozen face series.” In the images, Khan is seen sporting a white and black jacket paired with a grey neck muffler.

Reacting to her post, one fan commented, “Beautiful Bebo,” while another wrote, “Haseeen MashAllah.”

Bebo, an avid social media user, had also shared special moments leading up to Christmas. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress posted a series of vacation photos as she prepared to celebrate Christmas. The images featured her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their eldest son, Taimur. One of the photos captured Taimur standing in front of a grand Christmas tree.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took on the role of both the perfect host and guardian at her son Taimur Ali Khan’s eighth birthday celebration. The actress ensured the party was a joyful experience for all the children while personally overseeing their safety, including coordinating their rides home.

A video shared online captures Kareena taking charge of the post-party arrangements. On December 20, the loving parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, threw a lively sports-themed birthday party for Taimur. Several videos from the event surfaced on social media, highlighting Kareena and Saif actively participating in fun activities with Taimur and his friends.

Kareena and Saif also showed their unwavering support for their eldest son, Taimur, at his school’s annual day event. The proud parents were seen cheering loudly from the audience as Taimur took the stage for his performance. In a heartwarming video that went viral, Kareena is captured recording her son’s performance while beaming with pride.

Caught up in the moment, Kareena couldn’t help but sway to the music, clapping and smiling as she cheered for him, even waving at Taimur from the audience.

Pooja Bhatt celebrates 8 years of being ‘sober,’ reflects on addiction’s true opposite

Mumbai– Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt celebrated eight years of sobriety after quitting alcohol.

The actress took to social media to share her journey, expressing that the opposite of addiction is not just sobriety but connection.

On Monday, Pooja posted a candid photo of herself with the caption, “8 years sober today. Gratitude. Gravitas. Grace. ‘You’re not alone, we love you’ has to be at every level of how we respond to addicts socially, politically, and individually. For one hundred years now, we’ve been singing war songs about addicts. I think all along we should have been singing love songs to them… because the opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection.” – Johann Hari #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #sobrietyrocks #soberissexy #soberliving #8yearssober #gratitude #gravitas #grace #johannhari #lostconnections #poojabhatt.

The ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin’ actress gave up alcohol around 2016. Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been candid about her struggles with alcohol. She had previously shared that she decided to quit drinking after realizing she had fallen into the “trap of addiction” and understood that the only way to break free was to acknowledge it to herself.

During her stint on the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT 2,” the ‘Sadak’ actress admitted she had a drinking problem, which prompted her to acknowledge her addiction and make the decision to quit.

Pooja also pointed out how women often don’t have the same freedom as men to openly discuss addiction in society.

She said on the show, “Society gives a license to men, and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink, and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly, so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realized that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic, but then I said, ‘I’m a recovering alcoholic.”

Sonam Kapoor is missing her dadu on his 99th birthday

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor remembers her beloved ‘dadu’ Surinder Kapoor on what would have been his 99th birthday today.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to reflect on the cherished memories and the impact her grandfather had on her life. Sonam shared a black-and-white photo of her grandfather and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday, dadu…miss you.”

Anil Kapoor also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, a renowned producer. The ‘Mr. India’ star fondly remembered him, highlighting that his simplicity, honesty, and joyful nature not only defined who he was but also gave meaning to his life.

Anil shared a series of vintage monochrome photos on Instagram, featuring his father alongside legendary icons like Raj Kapoor, R.D. Burman, Shashi Kapoor, and Parveen Babi, among many others.

For the caption, he wrote, “Celebrating my dad’s 99th birthday today. His simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him but gave all our lives meaning. His presence was so magnetic, and though I miss him deeply, his memories and lessons guide me every day, filling my life with strength and warmth. Here’s to the legacy of a remarkable man who will always be my greatest inspiration…”

Surinder Kapoor, the father of Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away in September 2011 at the age of 85 due to a cardiac arrest.

Surinder Kapoor began his film career as a secretary to Geeta Bali, a prominent Hindi film star of the 1950s and the wife of his nephew, Shammi Kapoor. In 2009, he was honoured with the prestigious Shri L V Prasad Phalke award by the Dada Saheb Phalke Academy for his contributions to the film industry.

His first major success as a producer came with the 1963 Hindi film “Shehzada,” directed by K. Shankar. The film was a remake of the Tamil film “Idhu Sathiyam.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in “Battle of Bittora,” produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra recreates ‘Pehle Lalkaare’ with her ‘brother’ Karan Aujla

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra recently recreated her iconic song ‘Pehle Lalkaare’ with her “brother,” Punjabi singer and songwriter Karan Aujla.

On Monday, the ‘Kesari’ actress, who joined Aujla on stage during his concert in Mumbai, shared a series of photos featuring herself and the singer from the event. In one of the videos, Parineeti and Karan can be seen vibing to the song “Pehle Lalkaare Naal” by Amar Singh Chamkila. While Aujla croons the song, Chopra shows off her cool dance moves.

In other photos, the duo is seen sharing lighthearted moments on stage. Sharing the post, the’ Ishaqzaade’ star captioned it, “Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”

On December 21, Karan Aujla thrilled fans with a spectacular performance at the “It Was All A Dream concert,” held at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra made a special appearance, joining Karan on stage.

Speaking about the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, Aujla said, “Chamkila’s music shaped my childhood, and his influence is a big part of who I am today.” Parineeti, sharing her strong connection with Aujla, added, “Karan is family. No matter the hour, if I need support, he’s the one I’d call—though chances are, he’s already awake!”

Kaushal moved Karan to tears with a heartfelt speech during the event. The ‘Sanju’ actor said, “Karan, my brother, is a little younger than me in age, but he has faced more struggles than I have in life. The journey this man has had truly makes him deserving to shine as brightly as the star he is today. I am so proud, so proud of him. I know your parents are here with us in spirit, blessing us, and giving us love. I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you.”

Karan captivated fans with his chart-topping hits, including “Softly,” “52 Bars,” “Winning Speech,” and “Take It Easy.” He also delighted the audience by blending nostalgia into his act with evergreen classics like “Gulabi Aankhen,” “Oh Oh Jaane Jana,” and “Kala Chashma.” (IANS)