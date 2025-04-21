Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and more…

Shilpa Shetty Kicks Off Week with Inspiring Pull-Ups Routine

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra started her week with a burst of fitness inspiration, sharing a video of her impressive pull-ups routine as part of her Monday Motivation.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the Dhadkan star is seen executing a series of strong, controlled pull-ups, showcasing her upper body strength in sleek activewear. “Gear up. Show up. Pull up,” she captioned the post, listing the benefits of pull-ups as a key compound exercise that strengthens the back, shoulders, arms, and grip.

Known for her disciplined approach to fitness, Shilpa frequently shares workout and yoga videos, encouraging fans to lead healthier lifestyles. Last week, she posted a compound workout targeting the back, glutes, and core.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Indian Police Force. She will next appear in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, alongside Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi.

Janhvi Kapoor Takes Sidharth Malhotra for a Joyride on Set of Param Sundari

Mumbai– Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are set to charm audiences in their first on-screen pairing for the upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari. During a fun behind-the-scenes moment from the film’s shoot, Janhvi was spotted taking Sidharth for a playful scooter ride.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Janhvi stunned in a red saree, floral gajra, and sunglasses, while Sidharth looked dapper in an orange shirt and grey jeans. She captioned the post, “Param loves it when I take him for a ride. #ParamSundari.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota and set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story where a “North ka munda” meets a “South ki Sundari.” The film is slated for release on July 25.

Janhvi’s upcoming projects also include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Peddi opposite Ram Charan, featuring music by A.R. Rahman and an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu.

Soha Ali Khan Reflects on a Decade of Teaching and Advocacy for Education

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to reflect on her decade-long journey supporting education for underprivileged children, highlighting her involvement with P&G Shiksha, a CSR initiative by Procter & Gamble India.

Soha recalled becoming a teacher for a day in Kolkata in 2014, when the program was impacting 400,000 children. “Now, 10 years later, #PGShiksha has reached over 5 million children—an incredible testament to their dedication,” she wrote.

She also celebrated the unveiling of Twenty Tales of Triumph, which showcases inspiring stories of children who, with the help of the program, have gone on to become doctors, students, and aspiring tech professionals.

“Meeting Lata Tai was a personal highlight—her story reflects the power of education and human potential,” Soha added, emphasizing the importance of inclusive, meaningful learning for every child.

On the professional front, Soha was recently seen in Chhorii 2, where she played Daasi Maa. The horror sequel, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and directed by Vishal Furia, premiered on Prime Video on April 11.

Priyanka Chopra Asks Fans for Skincare Tips for Stubborn Spot

Mumbai– Known for her glowing skin and effortless beauty, Priyanka Chopra is keeping it real with fans. In a recent Instagram Story, the actress shared a candid video from her car, asking for advice on how to get rid of a persistent pimple.

“I’m super tired and heading home,” Priyanka said in the clip. “You know that one annoying spot that just won’t go away? It’s been two months—why are you still here?”

She assured fans there was no cause for concern, explaining that she had consulted a dermatologist who confirmed it was just a lingering pimple. “It’s okay to have them. She’s just overstayed her welcome,” she added with a laugh.

Despite the skin hiccup, Priyanka wowed followers over the weekend with a stunning selfie taken after more than 24 hours in flight. Sporting minimal makeup, soft pink lips, and glowing skin, she thanked her go-to skincare expert @fabricioormonde in the caption, writing, “Skin is skinning even after being on a plane for 24 hours.”

She also shared a snapshot of her flight path over India, hinting at her visit to Hyderabad.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in SSMB29, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu. The film marks her return to Telugu cinema after 23 years, following her 2002 debut in Apuroopam.

Rakul Preet Singh Enjoys Fresh Homegrown Cucumber and Kakdi

Mumbai– Fitness enthusiast Rakul Preet Singh gave fans a peek into her healthy lifestyle by sharing a photo of fresh homegrown cucumber and kakdi (long melon) on Instagram. “Homegrown cucumber and Kakdi freshness and crunch is real,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this month on World Health Day, the Ayalaan actress shared wellness tips with her followers, encouraging habits like eating wholesome food, reading, connecting with nature, playing sports—especially golf—and practicing five minutes of daily meditation.

“Happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you,” Rakul wrote, urging fans to start with small steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

On the work front, Rakul is set to return as Aisha in De De Pyaar De 2, starring alongside Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma.

Karan Tacker Spends a Heartwarming Sunday at Sea with His Dad

Mumbai– Actor Karan Tacker warmed hearts over the weekend with a touching Instagram reel featuring a peaceful boat ride with his father.

“Out at sea with the man who taught me how to navigate life,” Karan captioned the video, which showed the duo sharing laughs and quiet conversation against a serene sunset. Fans quickly flooded the comments with love and heart emojis.

On the professional front, Karan is gearing up for Bhay, a web series based on the life of Indian paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2016.

“Portraying Gaurav has been one of the most immersive and rewarding experiences of my career,” Karan said. “His belief that ‘knowledge cancels fear’ really inspired me.” The show blends science, spirituality, and the supernatural, offering viewers a chilling yet thoughtful exploration of the unknown.

Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Viral ‘Jiju’ Moment Featuring Husband Raghav Chadha at IPL

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra had a sweet reaction after a video of her husband, Raghav Chadha, being affectionately called “jiju” by fans at an IPL match went viral.

Raghav was spotted at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Punjab Kings game in Chandigarh on April 20. A clip showing him acknowledging the crowd with folded hands while fans cheered “jiju” quickly gained traction online.

Parineeti reshared the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “You guys are the sweetest,” followed by laughing emojis.

The couple, who married in a grand ceremony in September 2023, often charm fans with their adorable public moments. Recently, Raghav joined a trending reel based on one of Parineeti’s iconic movie lines, captioning it, “Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO.”

Professionally, Parineeti is currently filming a Netflix project in Shimla. She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Dr. Sriram Nene Shares Why Relationships Often Struggle Today

Mumbai– Dr. Sriram Nene, husband of actress Madhuri Dixit, recently shared his thoughts on why modern relationships often fall apart, pointing to a lack of consistent effort and emotional investment.

In a candid Instagram post, Dr. Nene wrote, “One of the biggest reasons relationships fail is because we stop investing in them. They don’t grow on autopilot—you have to show up, listen, and understand what the other person needs. Small, consistent actions build strong bonds.”

In an accompanying video, the cardiothoracic surgeon emphasized the importance of taking time to nurture relationships—with spouses, children, and even pets. “You have to give in order to get,” he noted.

Known for sharing health and wellness advice online, Dr. Nene also gives followers glimpses into his personal life, including moments with Madhuri and their sons, Arin and Ryan.

The couple, who married in 1999, met through Madhuri’s brother and lived in the U.S. before settling in India. (Source: IANS)