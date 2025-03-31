Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Shah Rukh Khan wishes everyone a day full of ‘hugs, biryani, & warmth’ this Eid

Mumbai– The ‘Badshaah’ of Bollywood wished everyone a day full of ‘hugs, biryani, warmth, and endless love’ this Eid.

Taking to his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle SRK penned a heartfelt wish for his fans. He wrote, “Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all!!”

While Shah Rukh usually greets his fans from the balcony of his house Mannat every year, this year fans were left disappointed.

Before this, Aamir Khan posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Khan at his Bandra home during Eid. The father and sons were seen twinning in white as they faced the camera together.

Mr perfectionist was also clicked with the fans outside his residence. Not just that, he even distributed sweets to everyone on the special occasions.

Additionally, Salman Khan also gave his fans a reason to rejoice. Despite the security concerns, he decided to greet his fans on Eid.

However, this time, Salman greeted fans from his balcony covered with bullet-proof glass to ward off any snipper threats.

Another thing that was usual this time was that Salman was not alone, he was accompanied by his adorable niece, Ayat. In a heart-melting moment, Salman was seen encouraging little Ayat to wave at the enthusiastic crowd.

Salman even took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen waving to his fans from the balcony the Galaxy apartment.

“Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak!,” Salman penned in the caption.

The three Khans were last seen together on Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday bash. Before that, they were clicked under the same roof during the special screening of Aamir’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film ‘Loveyapa.’

Soha Ali Khan cooks ‘seviyaan’ with husband Kunal Khemmu on Eid

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid 2025 with her family. Making the festival even more special, she cooked ‘seviyaan’ with husband Kunal Khemmu.

The clip dropped by Soha on her IG showed Kunal stirring the milk while his better half added the sugar. Soha looked beautiful in a green salwar kameez with silver jhumkas, whereas Kumal opted for a purple kurta with white pajama.

“Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours #eidmubarak,” Soha wrote in the caption.

Her post also included some family pictures with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and sister Saba Pataudi.

This was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s first Eid with their family following the horrific stabbing incident in January this year.

While Bebo looked stunning as usual in orange ethnic wear, Saif oozed charm in a white kurta pajama.

Saif and Soha’s sister, Saba also dropped a few glimpses of the Eid celebration on social media, along with the caption, “Eid moments…Family Matters most….Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too. Last ..video version ii ;)”

Soha twinned in matching outfits with daughter Inaaya for Eid. The adorable mother and daughter duo looked picture-perfect in beautiful pink suits.

Sharing her festive look on social media, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress captioned her IG post, “Eid mubarak. Wishing you all a happy Eid filled with joy, prosperity and peace #eidulfitr.”

In the clip, Soha was seen trying out various poses with little Inaaya. The little was also seen kissing her mom on her cheeks.

Work-wise, Soha will next be a part of ‘Chhorii 2’. She has been roped in as the antagonist in the much-awaited sequel. Nushrratt Bharuccha will also reprise her role as Sakshi, facing off against formidable paranormal forces in her fight to protect her child.

Priyanka Chopra’s Jaipur trip includes a visit to the Hawa Mahal

Mumbai– As we informed you earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently visiting Jaipur and it seems like the diva is making the most of her time there.

On day 2 of her trip, PeeCee paid a visit to the iconic Hawa Mahal. She took to her Insta stories and shared a couple of sneak peeks.

While her first post was a video of the crowded streets of Jaipur, the second was a picture of the ‘so beautiful’ Hawa Mahal.

Yesterday, Priyanka introduced us to the new “friend” she made in Jaipur.

Taking to her IG stories, PeeCee treated her InstaFam with a string of glimpses. The first was taken from the top of what seemed to be a building showcasing the nightlights of the city. She captioned the post, “Gorgeous” along with a geotag of “Jaipur, Rajasthan.”

Next was a video of a portrait and in the backdrop we could hear, “View from my bed. Gorgeous.”

Priyanka further shared a clip of a peacock sauntering around the garden and Priyanka welcomed it with “Good morning friend.”

However, the reason for the diva’s visit to the Pink City is still not known.

On the professional front, Priyanka is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated drama, ‘SSMB29’.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project will star Mahesh Babu as the protagonist. Mahesh Babu’s role in the drama is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Going by the reports, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The much-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

This yet-to-be-titled flick is being shot in Odisha.

For the unversed, ‘SSMB29’ will mark Priyanka’s comeback to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. Her last Tollywood outing was P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer ‘Apuroopam’.

Jennifer Winget admits making fashion and makeup mistakes early in her career

Mumbai– In a candid revelation, actress Jennifer Winget admitted to making several fashion and makeup mistakes early in her career.

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, she shared how her evolving sense of style has shaped her today, offering a glimpse into the challenges and lessons learned as she grew into a fashion icon. Jennifer told IANS, “I didn’t have a fashion style; I didn’t really have that much style, but I think over a period of years, you know, you watch and you learn and you grow, and I think now I’m more into sustainable chic, and I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible.”

When asked about her biggest fashion regrets, the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actress, who was at the Magnum lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week, responded candidly, saying, “So many, so many of them. Especially early in my career, I had no idea what I was doing with my makeup or with my clothes. I was just kind of… but that’s how you learn, right?” Although she couldn’t pinpoint any specific outfit she regretted, Winget acknowledged that her early days in the industry were filled with trial and error. “I don’t remember any one particular outfit, but man, I’ve made mistakes,” she shared with a laugh, adding that those mistakes were part of the learning process.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress went on to add, “When I’m playing a character, it’s the character’s outfit, not Jennifer’s outfit. If I’m playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly, but I don’t dress like that in real life. Although, you know, there are some; sometimes there are similarities, but mostly they’re very different from each other.”

Jennifer Winget, who began her career as a child artist in the 1995 film “Akele Hum Akele Tum,” made her television debut in 2002 with the popular show “Shaka Laka Boom Boom.”

Winget rose to fame through her memorable roles in hit shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Sangam,” “Dill Mill Gayye,” “Beyhadh,” and “Bepannah.”

Tara Sutaria’s idea of joy includes PJs and BFFs

Mumbai– Actress Tara Sutaria’s idea of joy includes lip-syncing your favourite track with your best pal.

The ‘Tadap’ actress shared a fun video on her Instagram handle where she was seen chilling in a black and white striped night suit. The stunner was seen looking absolutely adorable as she lip-synced the 80s synth-pop track.

For the caption, Sutaria penned on her IG, “Nothing like sitting in your PJ’s with your oldest pals and playing your favourite songs from the 80’s… PURE JOY!!!! ( If you don’t lip sync the intro we can’t be friends!!! )”

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the post saying, “It’s a Pp !!! Parsi prof !!!”

It must be noted here that synth-pop has made a huge comeback in the past few years with singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and A. P. Dhillon using the genre in their tracks.

On the work front, Sutaria was last seen in the romantic track ‘Pyaar Aata Hain’, alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Director Sneha Shetty Kohli revealed how Sutaria was recovering from a viral fever when she shot for the song.

Kohli stated, “I couldn’t even think of taking off my gloves even for a second, and for her, she was down with viral for two three weeks and after that she was like semi recovering from it and then coming all the way there and shooting that sequence and just doing everything so beautifully.”

She added, “As soon as the camera was on that girl was magic on screen. Ishaan and Tara are passionate about their work and their chemistry is beautiful.”

‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ marked Sutaria’s first on-screen pairing with Khatter.

Produced by Anshul Garg under the banner of Play DMF, the track has been voiced by Shreya Ghoshal in association with Rito Riba.

The song was shot in Pahalgam, Kashmir in minus 10 degrees.

Kajol celebrates Motherhood as she explains how India surpasses China and America

Mumbai– Kajol, on Monday, took to social media to unleash her witty side while celebrating motherhood.

In her funny post, she explained how India surpasses China and America. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a note that read, “China ke pass noodles hai, America ke pass burger hai, Italy ke pass pizza hai aur India ke pass maaa hai jo yeh sab ghar pe banati hai.” (China has noodles, America has burgers, Italy has pizza, and India has a mother who makes all these things at home.”

Kajol often unleashes her witty side, charming fans with her playful and humorous posts. Yesterday, she posted a video in which she extended her heartfelt greetings to fans on Gudi Padwa and Navratri. For the caption she wrote, “Wishing everybody a very happy everything .. #navratri #gudipadwa #eidmubarak #happysunday #happyholidays #everythingisawesome.”

Meanwhile, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming mythological horror “Maa.” The much-awaited drama is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27th, 2025. Sharing the announcement poster, she wrote, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.” The announcement poster showcased Kajol holding a child close, as she sought to shield them from the evil forces surrounding them.

The upcoming project will see Kajol in the lead role, with Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma playing key supporting roles. The film, centered around the eternal battle between good and evil, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

In addition to “Maa,” Kajol’s upcoming projects include “Sarzameen,” directed by Kayoze Irani, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. She is also set to star in “Maharagni – Queen of Queens,” which also features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Rakul Preet Singh stresses dressing appropriately in temples amid new guidelines across India

Mumbai– Amidst the implementation of new guidelines in temples across India, actress Rakul Preet Singh has stressed the significance of dressing respectfully when visiting sacred places.

With a focus on mindful fashion choices, Rakul encourages people to be conscious of their attire, ensuring it aligns with the decorum expected at such spiritual sites. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress shared her thoughts on the importance of dressing appropriately for every occasion, especially in the public eye. Rakul emphasized the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and how it extends to one’s fashion choices.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, Rakul told IANS, “Anything you do in the public eye as a public figure, you have to take actions with responsibility, I feel. And in fashion, I always believe in dressing according to the occasion. If you’re going to a temple, dress accordingly; if you’re going to the gym, wear appropriate clothes; or if you’re going out for dinner, you will dress accordingly. For me, I’m someone who believes in dressing for the occasion, dressing right, and enjoying your fashion within that boundary.”

In January of this year, Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai introduced a dress code for devotees, prohibiting short skirts and revealing attire. The notice issued by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SGTT) stated that devotees are required to wear respectable clothing, with a preference for traditional Indian attire. In a statement, the SSGTT said, “Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple.”

In many temples, especially in South India, dress codes are enforced to uphold the sanctity and respect of the holy space. These guidelines typically call for modest, full-coverage clothing and often encourage the wearing of traditional Indian attire.

Sonam Kapoor holds son Vayu in her arms during her vacation in Malabar Hill

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a heartwarming moment from her vacation in Malabar Hill, where she was seen holding her son, Vayu, in her arms.

The adorable snapshot captured the pure love and joy between the mother and son, giving a glimpse into their precious family time. On Monday, the actress shared a series of photos and videos and captioned it, “Dear @radha82 thank you for such a wonderful tour of @nature.re_ @theheritage.project .. such amazing work by @rpg_foundation .. thank you ms Katie for being so kind in explaining everything so patiently.”

In the first image, the proud mom is seen holding her son, Vayu, in her arms; she poses along with other friends. In the videos, the ‘Neerja’ star is seen sharing glimpses of the lush green nature and animals around her, giving her followers a peek into the serene beauty of her vacation in Malabar Hill.

On March 25, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing her deep gratitude for the invaluable lessons she has imparted throughout her life. Sonam expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her mother for instilling in her strength, grace, and resilience, qualities that have shaped her into the woman she is today.

For the caption, the proud daughter wrote, “To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light—happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you’ve taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.”

Sonam added, “Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her acting comeback with the 2023 crime-thriller “Blind,” following a maternity break. She is now prepping up for her upcoming project, “Battle of Bittora.”

Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita are ‘unstoppable together’ as they do core workout

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita redefined fitness goals as they took their core workout game a notch higher.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel featuring the two actresses. In the clip, Shilpa and Shamita are seen doing a floor workout for abs. The workout included leg raises, crunches, Med ball over-head crunches.

She wrote as the caption: “Abs-olutely unstoppable together… Benefits: Strengthening your core boosts posture, balance, stability, and reduces injury risk. It enhances athletic performance and everyday movements, making you fitter and more functional.”

“Partner workouts add fun, motivation, and competition to keep things engaging. Challenge thrown to you.. are you ready to feel the burn with your workout partner?”

Shilpa is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining her followers with fun videos. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious reel with her manager.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “When your manager tries to cut short your vacation for work! @anishisharma and @youareami love you guys.” In the reel, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be seen lip syncing to the trending dialogue, “Do, one thing, go straight from here, right straight and go to hell.. ji. Don’t look back.”

In the funny clip, Shilpa’s manager could be seen reading papers to her as they come together for a hilarious reel.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s series Indian Police Force, where she played IPS officer Tara Shetty, the chief of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Up next, she is reportedly gearing up for the action-packed film “Lahore 1947,” where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is backed by Aamir Khan as a producer.

This project marks another collaboration between Shilpa and Sunny Deol, as the duo had earlier worked together in films like “Indian,” “Himmat,” “Karz: The Burden of Truth,” and “Apne.” (IANS)