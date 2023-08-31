Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Divya Agarwal, and more…

New Delhi– Stepping into her most challenging role in the web-series ‘Fuh se Fantasy’, actress Divya Agarwal said initially like many other Indian girls, she was hesitant to portray the character of ‘Anjali’, a young woman brimming with desires and fantasies.

Known as the reigning queen of reality TV, Divya dauntlessly ventures beyond her comfort zone, captivating audiences with a mesmerising performance that has truly spellbound them.

In ‘Fuh se Fantasy,’ Divya takes on the character of Anjali. To breathe life into these intricate roles, she embarked on an extraordinary journey of embodying a bold and immersive transformation. ‘

Reflecting on her experience, Divya said: “At first, I reacted just like many other Indian girls–hesitant to reveal our true desires and wants. I attempted it once during a reality show, but the experience left me feeling embarrassed and ashamed. However, this new opportunity presented itself, and I realised that it was time for a change.”

“We should be able to openly discuss our fantasies without feeling any guilt. I believe that by taking this step, I can inspire numerous girls to break free from these confines and pursue their aspirations. This is why I embraced this role – to empower other girls to feel confident in sharing their own fantasies,” added Divya.

Following the success of its first season, which took audiences on romantic and fantasy escapades, the latest installment of the show features a star-studded cast including Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M. Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das and Anuj Sachdeva.

This season unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that delves into the myriad facets of love, passion, and fulfillment. With an artistic blend of enchantment and reality, the characters embark on journeys of self-discovery, entangled in enthralling scenarios that were once confined to their wildest imaginations, but now are coming true.

‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

Rasika Dugal’s dream role is to portray Amrita Pritam in a biopic

Mumbai– On legendary writer Amrita Pritam’s birth anniversary, Rasika Dugal has expressed her heartfelt wish to portray the iconic wordsmith’s life journey in a movie, if such an opportunity arises.

Rasika said: “Amrita Pritams writings, to my mind, talk about romance and revolution in the same breath. There is a sadness, a sense of longing, a passion, a calm anger, a questioning and an imagination in her words which is never too conscious of itself and hence really hits home.”

“I have been very moved by her poetry and very intrigued by her biographies. Here is a woman who lived life on her own terms- acknowledged her obsessions and passions and nurtured them fearlessly. It would be a dream come true for me to get an opportunity to portray her if a film about her is ever made. I have been manifesting this for quite some time. I hope the universe is listening.”

Amrita Pritam, a literary luminary whose words have resonated across generations, has left an indomitable legacy with her evocative writing and unflinching stance on life.

Her upcoming projects include reprising her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of ‘Delhi Crime’. Furthermore, she is set to return as Beena Tripathi in the much-anticipated third installment of ‘Mirzapur’. She will also be seen in a diverse array of projects such as ‘Little Thomas’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, ‘Spike’, ‘Fairy Folk’, and a few unannounced projects.

Shalini Mahal on ‘Kundali Bhagya’: It’s a challenge to enter an ongoing show

New Delhi– Actress Shalini Mahal, who recently made her entry into the drama ‘Kundali Bhagya’, feels that it is a challenge to enter an ongoing show and make your own space, especially in the viewers’ hearts.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ has kept its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since it began. The show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih(Shrishti) Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya).

This family drama brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, Karan suspects a connection between Rajveer and Shrishti as she answered Rajveer’s call. Meanwhile, Nidhi is planning to kill Preeta, so that she doesn’t return in Karan’s life.

Adding to the anticipations around the show, viewers witnessed the entry of Shalini as Palki’s sister Shanaya. Shalini was last seen on Zee TV in 2021, she played pivotal roles in popular shows like ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ and ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya ki Reet’.

Her character Shanaya in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is an experienced fashion designer, who is recognised for her cheerful and pragmatic outlook toward life.

Talking about the same, Shalini said: “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it, is a huge honor in itself. Working with the incredible cast and crew of the show is an enriching experience. The camaraderie we share off-screen reflects on-screen, adding a depth to our performances.”

“Personally, I feel it is a challenge to enter an ongoing show and make your own space, especially in the viewers’ heart. But, I will definitely give my 100 per cent, and hope that the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar,” she added.

With Shalini’s vibrant energy and talent, fans can expect a captivating portrayal of Shanaya Khurana, bringing in loads of twists and turns for the viewers to watch.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Nayanthara is a force to reckon with in ‘Jawan’ trailer

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ was unveiled on Thursday and the southern superstar can be seen going all guns blazing in the trailer.

The trailer can best be described as the clash of the titans as both Nayanthara and SRK, who command a collosal fan following in their territories are having a gala time performing as per the trailer.

While SRK’s role piques the audience interest, it’s Nayanthara who stands equal to SRK as she’s shown on a hot pursuit of SRK’s character.

Nayanthara personifies swag and attitude with her gun-totting character of a police officer and a Money Heist-esque negotiator, who is constantly in touch with SRK’s character as the latter hijacks a rapid mass transit system and unveils his unusual sense of humour with dialogues like ‘Chaahiye toh Alia Bhatt’.

At one point in the trailer Nayanthara can be seen showcasing a lighter side of her character as well as she dons a white saree and tells SRK: “I thought you would be romantic to impress me.”

Guns, blasts, adrenaline pumping action, chase and pretty much everything Nayanthara is bringing the house down with her swag, attitude and performance in the ‘Jawan’ trailer. While the Badshah of Bollywood has his name written all over the trailer, Nayanthara is no less as she too puts an impactful signature on the trailer that is enough to drive the masses crazy.

Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as ‘Awaara Crew’ bonds with their fathers on ‘IGT’

New Delhi– Judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was left in tears and got emotional on the union of ‘Awaara Crew’ with their fathers.

In the upcoming episode, the show promises an evening filled with music as it welcomes the charismatic rapper, Raftaar, and the sensational singer, Jasleen Royal, who will be promoting her chart-topping track, ‘Heeriye’.

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode will be the ‘Awaara Crew’, from Delhi, who will take the stage by storm with their performance on the song ‘Pehli Baar Hai.’ What makes their performance even more captivating is the surprise that awaits the crew.

For the very first time, their fathers, who may have been unaware of their dedication and talent until now, will be present to support them on this prestigious platform. At this poignant moment, actress Shilpa couldn’t help but get emotional as she watched a display of love and support unfold on the stage.

Moved by the Awaara Crew’s performance, an emotional Shilpa tells the fathers of the crew, “Aapne humko diya Awaara, iss manch ne inko Sawaara. You (Fathers) have come today to prove that you are indeed a lucky charm for the Awaara Crew.”

Addressing the contestants, she added, saying, “You all are incredibly talented, and I feel that this is the first time you have performed with so much joy. Everyone felt elated seeing you in this new avatar.”

Adding to the praise, Judge Kirron Kher says, “I have perhaps never stood for your performance before, but today I am standing because I absolutely loved your performance. Your jazz ballet was fabulous.”

“Nowadays, people tend to dance less, but after watching your performance, I felt immense joy. Very well done, and my warm welcome to your fathers. Don’t worry, everything changes with time. They will work and dance and do everything well,” she added.

Kirron, who was deeply moved by the Awaara Crew’s performance, will invite choreographer Paul Marshal on stage and shower praise on him for conceptualising such a well-choreographed act.

Furthermore, Paul will be seen performing with the ‘Awaara Crew’ on ‘Pehla Nasha’, leaving everyone spellbound.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony. (IANS)