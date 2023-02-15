Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan: My kids say I have a damn cool body in ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted a perfect eight-pack abs in the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in his latest release ‘Pathaan’, is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body “cool”.

SRK, who is a father of three – Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, said: “When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!”

He added: “I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes.”

“I’m very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don’t know if I will be able to do it again.”

About what he loves about the chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK said: “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I feel makes you want to dance. Just wanted to do a step which everyone can do with ease. It comes when it’s like all things are done well now and so let’s celebrate, it’s a party song in the film.”

Kareena shares pic of dad Randhir, son Jeh pouting at each other

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture to wish her father and former actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor on his 76th birthday on Wednesday.

Kareena shared a picture of her father and younger son Jeh pouting. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned: “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa (heart emoticons) I love you so much!”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished Randhir Kapoor.

She wrote: “Happy happy birthday Uncle.”

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita dropped some heart emoticons.

On the acting front, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film based in London. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has ‘The Crew’.

Priyanka Chopra gives love a second chance in ‘Love Again’ trailer

Mumbai– The makers of ‘Love Again’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, and promised a complete love-filled ride.

It tells the tale of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka’s American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

The trailer starts with a glimpse of Priyanka as Mira who struggles to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps sending texts at the old number which is now being used by Sam, as his new work phone.

Rob, who is a journalist, gets fascinated by Mira’s honest and heartbroken texts as she opens up about her old wounds. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night and hit it off but Rob is scared to open up about his feelings towards her.

‘Love Again’, directed by Jim Strouse, is slated to release in theatres May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled ‘Text for You’.

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from ‘Echoes’ at VH1 SuperSonic

Mumbai– Multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his films and music, has a compelling set list for his upcoming gig at the soon to be held edition of the VH1 SuperSonic music fest.

While he may not give away the entire set list, but he has revealed that the performance will include the songs from his ‘Echoes’ album.

Talking to IANS, the actor-director-singer said: “We will be playing songs from ‘Echoes’ the album that I released three years ago. There will also be new tracks as well there will be other additions to the list which will be more spontaneous going by the mood of the crowd.”

The 13-track album has all the songs in the English language and is an absolute favourite of those who love Farhan’s music.

Farhan will be performing live at the VH1 SuperSonic music festival along with other talents such as Anne-Marie, CKay, Prateek Kuhad and others.

VH1 Supersonic 2023 will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune from February 24 through February 26.

Fans in Bengaluru can watch two of the headliners from the main festival on February 24.

Ruchi Singh doesn’t believe in rejecting a project for bold scenes

Mumbai– Actress Ruchi Singh, who has been part of mythological dramas like ‘Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein 2’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, said that she is now interested in grabbing different kinds of roles and is not hesitant to do a bold scene if the character demands.

Ruchi said: “I do feel that acting is a profession where you have to be ready to essay any kind of role, be it a negative one, positive one or a romantic one. Being in this profession, I can’t create boundaries or inhibitions for myself because, nowadays, there are a lot of good projects which demand bold scenes. So, I don’t believe in rejecting a project only because it has a close-proximity scene.”

She further added: “If I feel the scene justifies the screenplay and story and if it enhances the scene, I would love to perform it. For me, performing every scene is a part of my job, whether it’s a drunken scene or bold scenes, and I don’t find anything negative in this.”

At last, she shares that she is open to taking up any role or scene if it is the demand of the script and “shot aesthetically”.

“Nowadays, the choice of the viewers is also changing and everyone is open to the idea of adult scenes in any project. I am open to stretching the boundaries but the scene should be justified and shot aesthetically,” she concluded. (IANS)