Bollywood Roundup: Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma’s Film Titled My Punjabi Nikaah, Enters Production

Mumbai– The upcoming comedy film starring Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma, and Annu Kapoor has officially been titled My Punjabi Nikaah. Produced by Sohail Khan, the film has now entered the production phase.

Sohail shared the update on social media, revealing the title and hinting at the introduction of a “beautiful mysterious girl,” though her identity remains undisclosed.

Khan also met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to seek support for filming in the respective states. He expressed gratitude for their encouragement and hospitality, calling it a meaningful start to his “pet project.”

The title suggests a cross-cultural love story with a heartwarming and humorous tone. Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma is also working on another upcoming, yet-to-be-titled project.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Share Sweet Wishes as Suhana Khan Turns 25

Mumbai– Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday, and her close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor marked the occasion with heartfelt wishes.

Ananya shared a cheerful throwback photo on Instagram from a cricket stadium, showing her, Suhana, Shanaya, and AbRam Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday my sweet little Suzie pie!! There’s no one like you… ilysm forever @suhanakhan2.”

Shanaya Kapoor also posted a vacation photo with Suhana, simply writing, “Happy birthday sister.”

Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana’s longtime friend, shared an adorable solo shot of her, writing, “Happy birthday to the best,” with a red heart emoji. Actress Kajol added a birthday selfie of Suhana and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @suhanakhan2… I know this year is gonna be a big one for you.”

Suhana thanked her friends by reposting their wishes on her Instagram stories.

The young actress made her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and will next appear alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Moments During Maldives Getaway

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are turning heads with their romantic Maldives vacation, sharing glimpses of their dreamy escape on social media.

On Thursday, Sonakshi posted a boomerang on Instagram Stories, capturing a tender moment between the couple as they chatted on a boat, surrounded by stunning ocean views. She also shared a candid photo of herself enjoying the scenic backdrop with a drink in hand, set to the song “Yeh Tumhari Meri Baathein” from Rock On.

The couple recently visited the Maldives to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary of friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata. “This was our shortest trip there but the most special,” they shared online, thanking Taj Maldives for hosting.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony, first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Their relationship began in 2017 and led to an on-screen pairing in Double XL (2022). Both actors launched their careers under Salman’s banner.

Nora Fatehi Starstruck After Meeting Zeenat Aman: “I Can’t Get Over What She Said”

Mumbai– Nora Fatehi was left in awe after meeting Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman, calling the experience “everything.” The dancer-actress shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing her admiration for the veteran star’s warmth and praise.

“It was an honor to chat with her. She was so kind, so cool, and full of praises for my journey—I was shook! I can’t get over what she said to me,” Nora wrote.

She also recalled performing a tribute to Zeenat three years ago at an award show, adding, “What a queen.”

A video from a recent Netflix event shows the two in a warm, engaged conversation, with Nora holding Zeenat’s hand affectionately. The two star together in The Royals, a 2025 romantic comedy-drama series also featuring Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Zeenat Aman makes her screen comeback in the series as Maji Sahiba, the regal matriarch of a royal family navigating modern challenges.

Salman Khan’s Security Breached Again as Woman Enters His Building

Mumbai– Bollywood star Salman Khan faced another security scare after a 32-year-old woman, identified as Isha Chhabra, entered the lift area of his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on Thursday. She was stopped before reaching his residence and was handed over to Bandra police by the building’s security.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

This incident comes amid heightened security for Khan due to ongoing threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who allegedly wants to avenge the blackbuck poaching case from the 1990s. Last year, two men fired shots outside Khan’s residence in an intimidation attempt linked to Bishnoi.

Khan, who greeted fans this Eid from behind a bulletproof shield, has said he’s not afraid and leaves his safety in God’s hands, though he admitted the constant security can be challenging.

Kajol Seeks Blessings at Dakshineswar Kali Temple Ahead of Maa Release

Mumbai– Actress Kajol visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata to seek blessings from Maa Kali ahead of the release of her upcoming film Maa. Dressed in a blush pink sari, the actress looked radiant during the spiritual outing.

A devoted follower of Maa Kali, Kajol spoke briefly about her film, calling it her “strongest role yet.” In Maa, she plays a fierce mother fighting to protect her child. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati, and is directed by Vishal Furia with a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Kajol’s upcoming projects also include Sarzameen and Maharagni – Queen of Queens.

Meanwhile, she wished Suhana Khan a happy 25th birthday on Instagram, calling 2025 a “big year” for the Archies star.

Farah Khan Turns Shah Rukh Khan into a Chef in Hilarious New Ad

Mumbai– Filmmaker Farah Khan brings out Shah Rukh Khan’s comedic side in a new Myntra ad for EORS 2025, where the superstar swaps stardom for kitchen duties.

In the playful ad, Farah unexpectedly cancels the shoot and instead assigns chores to Shah Rukh and co-star Kiara Advani. From chopping onions to playing charades and running errands, the duo ends up doing everything but acting. The ad ends with them enjoying popcorn while Farah rehearses a dance.

Kiara shared the video on Instagram, joking, “Came ready to shoot but @iamsrk and I ended up doing everything except the ad!”

The ad marks Farah’s first collaboration with Kiara, though she shares a long-standing friendship and successful film history with SRK, including Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

Earlier, Farah also released another ad featuring Shah Rukh reflecting on the power of fantasy in life, calling it essential to the human spirit.

Nia Sharma Reacts to Ravi Dubey’s Sweet Comment About Their Bond

Mumbai– Actress Nia Sharma gave a heartfelt response after her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey praised their friendship during a recent fan Q&A.

When asked about his bond with Nia, Ravi replied, “If you can have just one friend, let it be someone like Nia.” Nia reposted his comment on Instagram Stories, writing, “I love you tooooo Raviiiiii,” with heart emojis.

Known for their on-screen chemistry in Jamai Raja and its digital spin-off Jamai Raja 2.0, Nia and Ravi share a close off-screen friendship as well. Though they had early differences during filming, the duo eventually became close friends.

Nia previously celebrated 10 years of their friendship in a heartfelt birthday post for Ravi in 2022, calling his growth “amazing and inspiring.”

Aishwarya Rai’s Sindoor at Cannes Called a ‘Powerful Statement’ by Celina Jaitly

Mumbai– Aishwarya Rai’s elegant appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, wearing sindoor with her ivory sari, has sparked admiration and conversation online.

Actress Celina Jaitly praised the gesture, calling it a powerful symbol of strength, love, and resistance. Sharing her own sindoor photos on Instagram, Celina wrote, “Sindoor is no longer just about marital devotion. It’s a sacred emblem of India’s spirit—of sacrifice, peace, and standing against terrorism.”

She added that sindoor now represents not just tradition, but a vow to protect its deeper meaning and honor those we love and have lost.

Aishwarya’s traditional look, complete with Indian jewelry and a dramatic pallu, was hailed as a graceful nod to cultural pride and resilience.

Rajkummar Rao: I Follow My Gut When Choosing Films

Mumbai– National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao says he picks his projects based on instinct, not success or personal gain.

“It’s never about what value it adds to me. I go with my gut. If a story excites me and the filmmaker is right for it, that’s all I need,” Rajkummar told IANS, ahead of his upcoming release Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Initially set for a digital release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will now hit theaters on May 23 after a legal tussle between Maddock Films and PVR Inox over a release change tied to rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the romantic comedy follows Ranjan, a small-town boy from Banaras, whose forgotten vow to Lord Shiva traps him in a hilarious journey of love and redemption.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Nehha Pendse Makes Cannes Debut, Calls It a Dream Come True

Mumbai– Actress Nehha Pendse, known for her roles in May I Come In Madam? and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and described the experience as overwhelming and magical.

“Every corner of Cannes screams fashion,” Nehha said. “It’s a dream come true to be here, where cinema and style collide. The red carpet demands personality with fashion—you can’t lose yourself in the crowd.”

Proud to represent Indian entertainment on the global stage, she added, “It’s an honor to play even a small part in this big story.”

Starting as a child actor in 1995, Nehha has had a diverse career in Hindi and Marathi cinema and TV, gaining widespread fame with her role in May I Come In Madam? and participating in Bigg Boss 12. She most recently reprised her role in May I Come In Madam? Season 2. (Source: IANS)