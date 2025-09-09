Bollywood Roundup: Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sanjay Dutt’s Shocking Police Call: “What Trouble Am I In Now?”

MUMBAI — Bollywood bad boy Sanjay Dutt had a moment of panic when the police rang him up out of the blue. Appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Suniel Shetty, the K.G.F: Chapter 2 star confessed he thought he was in fresh trouble.

“I got a call from the police station saying they wanted to meet me,” Dutt recalled. “I was wondering, now what?”

But instead of bad news, cops told him a woman he didn’t even know had left behind property worth a jaw-dropping Rs 159 crore in his name. Dutt refused the windfall, returning it to her family with one condition — use it wisely.

The actor also opened up about his prison days, revealing how he formed a jail theatre troupe with fellow inmates, even convicted killers. “I was the director,” he joked darkly. Dutt also dabbled in carpentry, made paper bags, earned wages, and even launched a jailhouse radio station called Radio YCP.

Convicted under TADA for possessing illegal arms tied to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Dutt served time in Pune’s Yerwada Jail from 2013 to 2016. Now free, he’s clearly not short on wild stories.

Anupam Kher Says Audiences Were in Tears Watching ‘The Bengal Files’

MUMBAI — Anupam Kher, who steps into the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri’s explosive drama The Bengal Files, says the film left audiences shaken — some even crying inside the theatre.

Kher watched the film alongside viewers and shared a selfie with Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, and the team. “The film is shocking, saddening, disturbing and numbing. People were crying for those who lost everything in the riots before partition,” he wrote.

The veteran actor didn’t hold back his praise, calling every department of the film “A-Grade” — from acting and sets to cinematography and costumes. But he crowned Agnihotri the true captain of the ship. “Brilliant! Go watch it. Talking about the past can heal the present and teach us lessons for the future,” he urged.

Meanwhile, controversy is brewing in West Bengal. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) slammed the undeclared ban on the movie’s release, calling it illegal. “The audience deserves the chance to see it freely,” the body said, demanding theatres in the state start screenings immediately.

Ekta Kapoor Wants Fans to Pick the Next ‘Naagin’ Star!

MUMBAI — TV queen Ekta Kapoor has thrown the casting of Naagin 7 into the hands of her fans — and the internet is buzzing.

Sharing a video of her creative team huddled in a meeting, Ekta teased, “We’re discussing everyone’s favorite topic — who will be the new Naagin?” She dropped hints that two Naagins will headline the upcoming season, and even joked about adding some “Nag Devs” into the mix.

But here’s the twist — she’s asking fans to decide! “Need your suggestions. Drop your favorite actors’ names in the comments. Help me cast this show — the one you love me and hate me for,” she said.

Since its debut in 2015, Naagin has become one of India’s biggest fantasy franchises, launching the careers of stars like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and Tejasswi Prakash. Fans still remember the original Mouni-Adaa combo as the most iconic.

Now, with Naagin 7 on the horizon, Ekta has made it clear — it’s up to the audience to choose who slithers into the lead role next.

Tara Sharma Mourns Beloved Pet Tiu: “We’ll Meet Again”

MUMBAI — Actress Tara Sharma is devastated after losing her furry baby, Tiu, who she described as family, best friend, and constant companion.

Posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Tara wrote, “We love you, our Tiu. Not saying goodbye as I know you’re always with us… Heartbroken though we are, we’re grateful for the amazing years we had with you and the memories that keep you alive forever.”

She remembered Tiu as the “kindest, gentlest, most loving creature” who was adored by everyone. “Never a growl, never a bite,” she said, adding that even in grief, she smiles recalling funny moments — like Tiu playfully rejecting over-eager doggie suitors.

Tara called Tiu her “constant companion,” always by her side — even following her into the bathroom — and “sister to our kids.” The actress revealed Tiu’s final days were challenging but mercifully not painful.

“Rest well, stay happy, and know one day we will all meet again, someday over the rainbow,” Tara concluded, admitting no one at home ever received as much affection as Tiu did.

Rashmika Mandanna Gets Candid: “We’re All Running… But Where To?”

MUMBAI — Rashmika Mandanna is hitting pause to ask the big questions about life, goals, and the need to slow down.

The Animal star took to Instagram with a diary-style note that struck a chord. “Do you just sometimes stop and wonder… you are running and running… but where are we running to? What’s the goal? When are you supposed to slow down? Who has these answers?” she wrote, admitting that life often feels like an endless race with too few answers.

September, she declared, should be about “slowing down, breathing in and just enjoying the little things.” Though she confessed it’s a challenge for her, Rashmika said she hopes her fans can make it a reality.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, the actress is set to star in Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The supernatural thriller — packed with ancient manuscripts, vampire legends, and eerie secrets — hits theaters this Diwali.

Janhvi & Ishaan Bust a Move to Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bijuria’ on ‘Homebound’ Set

MUMBAI — Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter turned their film set into a dance floor, showing off their goofy side while grooving to Sonu Nigam’s 1999 hit Bijuria.

In a clip shared by Janhvi, the duo — joined by co-star Vishal Jethwa — let loose with playful moves, while filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan was seen jokingly removing “nazar” from the trio before the fun began. “Humein laage na nazariya #Bijuria #homebound,” Janhvi captioned the reel.

The behind-the-scenes vibe stands in sharp contrast to the film they’re shooting. Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, tells the gritty story of two childhood friends chasing their dream of becoming police officers. The film premiered at Cannes 2025 and recently closed the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with a standing ovation, bagging Best Film and Best Director.

But for now, fans are loving the lighter side of Janhvi and Ishaan — proving even serious actors can’t resist a Sonu Nigam jam.

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Drag Stepmom to Court Over Rs 30,000-Crore Property Battle

MUMBAI — The family feud is out in the open! Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a sensational lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, accusing their late father Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, of tampering with his will.

The star kids are demanding their rightful share — one-fifth each — of Sunjay’s staggering Rs 30,000-crore estate. They claim the industrialist was in close touch with them through visits, holidays, and even multiple WhatsApp groups, and that they often stayed with him at his lavish Rajokri house, where they had their own rooms.

But the drama escalated after a will dated March 21, 2025, surfaced, leaving Sunjay’s entire personal fortune to Priya. Samaira and Kiaan insist the will is fake and allege Priya is plotting to evict them from the property.

Karisma and Sunjay were married for 13 years before their 2016 divorce. Sunjay, who died suddenly of a heart attack at 53 while playing polo in the UK, left behind not just wealth but now a bitter courtroom war that could shake Delhi’s high society. (Source: IANS)