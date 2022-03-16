Bollywood Roundup: Samyuktha Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranbir Kapoor, and more…

Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film ‘Yashoda’ stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

It is reported that art director Ashok Koralath has worked day and night with around 200 people for three months, to erect the set for ‘Yashoda’.

As reported by the close sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for ‘Yashoda’. She simply said that she likes to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie ‘Yashoda’, has apparently moved out of her house temporarily.

Ranbir shares heartwarming message about dad Rishi Kapoor’s last film

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently shared a heartwarming message with regards to his father, the late Rishi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, for his fans.

The film happens to be Rishi Kapoor’s last film and Ranbir took a moment to speak with his fans through the special video to talk about how this film was very close to his father’s heart.

In a video that sees the actor speak straight from the heart, Ranbir reveals how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.

The actor states in the video that the veteran actor’s unfortunate demise resulted in the makers trying VFX, which made him try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s swansong gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

Ranbir remembers his father with a phrase saying, “You must have heard ‘The show must go on’, but I’ve seen Papa live his life”, before he added, “‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.”

He urged the viewers to shower their love for the film like they always did for Rishi Kapoor and requested them to watch the film’s trailer that releases on Thursday.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.

Actor Bharath’s 50th film goes on floors

Chennai– The 50th film of actor Bharath, who is known for his cricitically acclaimed superhit films such as ‘Kaadhal’, ‘Veyil’, ‘Em Magan’, ‘Seval’ and ‘Kadugu’, went on floors in the city on Wednesday.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu was among those who were present on the occasion of the film’s launch.

The film is to be directed by R P Bala, who was the Tamil dialogue and lyric writer for movies such as ‘Lucifer’, ‘Maraikkayar’, and ‘Kurup’.

This yet-to-be-titled film will mark Bala’s debut as a director in the Tamil film industry.

Sources say that the film, which will have drama and thriller elements in it, will feature Vani Bhojan as Bharath’s romantic interest.

Produced by RP Films, the film will also feature actors Vivek Prasanna and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Danny among others.

Well-known director, producer and cinematographer P G Muthiah will be the director of photography for this film, which will have music by Ronnie Raphael.

‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ takes 6-yr leap, Simaran Kaur hopes for positive feedback

Mumbai– Actress Simaran Kaur talks about her show ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ which is going to take a six-year leap.

The daily soap revolves around a young nurse Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur) and Abhimanyu Pandey (played by Himanshu Soni), who is a rich young man dealing with mental instability. ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ shows the chemistry that develops between the two.

Talking about the leap, Simaran reveals: “I’m proud to be an integral facet of the show, ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ and grateful to be entertaining audiences as Niyati. I must say that the leap will be one of the most significant emotional sequences and will give rise to exciting developments in the show.”

In the recent episodes, viewers have seen a new character Angad (Reyaansh Vir Chadha) being introduced in the show. He kidnaps the daughter of Niyati and Abhimanyu, conspiring a game of blame on Niyati. And as a result Niyati is forced to leave her house.

The show takes a 6-year leap and Niyati will be seen in an all-new avatar, while Abhimanyu is deeply broken and hurt. Niyati is staying in Lucknow with an adopted 6-year-old girl and raising her as a single mother.

The actress shares further on how the recent twist will make the story line interesting.

“This 6-year leap will turn our lives upside down and leave our fans wanting for more. The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhimanyu and Niyati’s happiness ever after is all set to change completely.

“After the leap, I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s response to an all-new avatar of my character. I believe the upcoming episodes are set to unfold new spins, turns to the story, and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats,” she adds. (IANS)