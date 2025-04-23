Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan Says ‘Kashmir Is Turning Into Hell’ After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed heartbreak over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 28 tourists were gunned down, saying Kashmir—once called “heaven on earth”—is turning into hell.

Condemning the attack, Khan wrote on X: “Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted—my heart goes out to their families. Taking one innocent life is like killing all of humanity.”

Other major Bollywood and South Indian stars, including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., and Allu Arjun, also voiced their outrage and condolences across social media.

Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Words Fail to Express’ Grief Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of around 28 people, most of them tourists.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Khan condemned the “treachery and inhumane act of violence,” writing:

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and pray for the families who suffered. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act.”

The attack has sparked widespread grief across the Indian film industry, with numerous celebrities voicing their condemnation.

Alia Bhatt on Pahalgam Attack: Innocent Lives Lost, Only Grief Remains

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt expressed deep sorrow over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 28 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote:

“The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost—tourists, families, people just living, seeking peace. And now, there’s only grief and the unbearable weight of it. Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace, and may the families somehow find strength.”

The attack has sparked widespread grief and condemnation across the country.

Kartik Aaryan Heartbroken by Pahalgam Attack, Calls It ‘Unforgivable’

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan expressed heartbreak over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 28 innocent lives were lost.

Having personally experienced the beauty and tranquility of Pahalgam, Kartik shared his anguish on social media:

“Having witnessed the heavenly calm of Pahalgam, seeing such devastating visuals from the same place is heartbreaking. Such evil acts are unforgivable. Prayers and strength to the families who lost their loved ones.”

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when militants from The Resistance Front, linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley, killing 28 and injuring over 20 others.

Taapsee Pannu Gifts Bicycles to Schoolgirls in Barabanki to Promote Self-Reliance

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu visited Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, for the fourth time on Wednesday alongside her husband, badminton player Mathias Boe, continuing her efforts to support girls’ education.

During her visit to Primary School Garri in the Ramnagar block, Taapsee encouraged young girls to empower themselves through education and sports. She distributed educational materials, danced with the students, and gifted bicycles to help them commute to their next level of schooling.

“I’ve been visiting these girls since 2022 when I took responsibility for their education. They were in first grade then, and now they’re moving to sixth grade. I don’t want any girl to drop out because her school is too far, so I gifted them bicycles to help them stay in school,” Taapsee shared.

Under the Nani Kali project, run by the Nandi Foundation, the school offers free tutoring to students, and Taapsee, along with Boe, sponsors the education of 60 girls.

On the work front, Taapsee will star in “Gandhari”, directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon. Co-starring Ishwak Singh, the Netflix drama follows a mother’s quest to rescue her kidnapped daughter, delving into themes of revenge and redemption. The film marks Taapsee’s sixth collaboration with Dhillon.

Priyanka Chopra’s Action-Comedy ‘Heads of State’ to Premiere Globally on July 2

Mumbai– Heads of State, the upcoming action-comedy starring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba, will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry, Nobody), the film follows the U.S. President (Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Elba), bitter rivals forced to team up when targeted by a powerful foreign enemy. They join forces with MI6 agent Noel Bisset, played by Chopra, to stop a global conspiracy.

Packed with explosive action and witty humor, the film also stars Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine. It reunites Cena and Elba after their 2021 collaboration in The Suicide Squad.

In addition, Priyanka is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s “SSMB29” opposite Mahesh Babu, marking her return to Telugu cinema after over two decades. (Source: IANS)