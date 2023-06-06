Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor, and more…

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Hindi’, which is all set to premiere on June 17.

After the phenomenal success of IPL, JioCinema is now set to elevate the entertainment quotient ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, Salman will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment.

Details about the contestants are still under wraps. The show will be starting from June 17 on JioCinema.

Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he was concerned about his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur judging his choice to become a hero.

“My dad is Pankaj Kapur. The fact that I wanted to be a hero was because of my dad. I often wondered will he judge me for my choice of becoming an actor. One does get affected by what ones parents do,” the actor said.

Shahid said his mom (Neelima Azeem) is a phenomenal dancer and actor, while his dad is a legend as an actor.

“My dad was supportive, but there were times when I could make out that he was not very happy with a film or the work that I did,” he said.

“He would not make it very obvious but with your family, you know. So whenever he does call me, I know that he’s really liked my work because he’s true to the art. I love the fact that he’s real with me about it,” ‘Film Companion’ wrote quoting the actor.

Shahid also said that he wants to find that nice sweet spot in the middle where people can say that was a not only a good film, but also a very entertaining film.

“I want more and more people to watch the movies that I do. I want them to be accessible,” the actor said.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the streaming project Bloody Daddy’ which will release on JioCinema.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades has responded to a social media troll talking about spoiling the mentality of the youth and asking her about when she will get married. Gabriella, who is expecting her second child with Arjun, took to her Instagram and shared a slew of photograph from her weekend. She captioned it: "A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos." However a social media user commented, "When will u get married. u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality." To which Gabriella replied: "Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small minded bigots." Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018. They welcomed their first born a son named Arik Rampal in 2019.

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy with a string on pictures.

She took to Twitter posting a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump.

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby,” she tweeted.

Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced about her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple.

In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events.

Sidharth says ‘can’t wait to meet Katha’ as he showers love on wife Kiara

Mumbai– Actor Sidharth Malhotra has showered heaps of love on his wife actress Kiara Advani as he shared the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ on his social media.

Sidharth took to his Instagram story, where he gave a shout-out to Kiara, who plays Katha and Kartik Aaryan, who essays Satyaprem in the upcoming film.

The actor reposted the trailer on his social media and wrote: “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!”

The film revolves around Satyaprem, who is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara’s character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a musical drama. It has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, and also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on June 29.

