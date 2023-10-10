Bollywood Roundup: Saiyami Kher, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, and more…

- Advertisement -

Saiyami Kher to reunite with Neeraj Pandey for ‘quintessential action thriller’

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to join hands with Neeraj Pandey once again after ‘Special Ops’ for an action thriller.

This new collaboration promises to elevate the action genre to greater heights, with Saiyami at the forefront.

Said a source: “The project is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. And is a quintessential Neeraj Pandey action thriller. Saiyami has dabbled into this genre twice before, so it’s familiar territory for her.

“The pre-production is currently on and the shooting will take place in Mumbai largely and another part of India, which is still being locked”.

Saiyami was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’, which also stars Abhishek. Directed by R. Balki, ‘Ghoomer’ is a sports drama, revolving around a girl named Anina, a young batting prodigy, loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques, to turn her fate around. Ghoomer is a new style of bowling they invent.

The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi.

Kajol highlights importance of compassion in new Instagram post

Mumbai– Actress Kajol, who received a lot of positive response for her work in the courtroom drama series ‘The Trial’, took to social media on Tuesday to post a simple but elegant message about the importance of compassion, and how one simple good deed can make a difference for the better.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ actress posted a picture of herself in full black and white aesthetic.

The actress gave off a wide and beautiful smile with her bare feet out and her big wardrobe in the background.

Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Laugh, live, love and make others laugh too.. Do your bit of kindness in a day because you never know which soul is watching you, just waiting for some evidence of the goodness of humanity and human beings.. You may just save someone’s sanity by showing them that kindness and compassion exist.”

Currently seen in ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, the actress essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife and mother who has to balance her life as she comes out of retirement after 10 years and restarts her law practice after her husband was arrested in order to raise her kids.

Before this, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actress was seen as the lead in the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. Her story was titled ‘Tilchatta’. On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in the films ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ which are set for a 2024 release and are currently under filming.

Randeep Hooda joins locals in Arunachal for traditional dance

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, recently stopped his cavalcade in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang and joined the locals of Monpa tribe for their traditional dance.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen dressed in a black coloured sweatshirt, beige coloured pants and grey boots.

The actor was also treated with a welcome drink called ‘aara’.

Towards the end of the video, a lady honours and showers love on the actor as she offers him a shawl — a Khada.

Talking about the incident, Randeep said: “Tashi Delek. Dancing with the beautiful Monpa tribe people of Arunachal Pradesh along with the CM (Pema Khandu) and MP from the east Gao (Tapir Gao) saab as witness.”

He further mentioned, “They descended from the hill village near by and waited on the road for our arrival greeted everyone with the ‘Khada’ around the neck and the welcome drink ‘aara’ which puts you in a good mood straight away.. and .. you got to have 3 of them called ‘Timrey’. The bonhomie and the love they showed their leaders and me was so enriching and heartening to see ‘kharanche’.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep has been widely praised for his performance in ‘Inspector Avinash’ and ‘Sergeant’.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which marks his debut as a director, writer, and producer, and also features him in the titular role.

Sonam Kapoor reveals what she does when she’s not shooting or working

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has talked about what she does in her free time when she is not working or shooting.

Sonam is a voracious reader and she reveals how her love for books has kept her creatively satiated since her childhood.

Sonam said: “Books transport us to a world of imagination. When I am not shooting or working, I am constantly reading and getting sucked into a world where everything is possible!”

Sonam loves when a good book turns into a great cinematic adaptation.

She said: “Some of my most favourite movies are adaptations of brilliant books. The love I have for books and cinema is in equal measure and it’s amazing when good books turn into good movies.”

The actress feels books provide great material for writers to harness brilliant plots for cinema.

“Books provide the perfect source material for developing engrossing and entertaining screen content. I’ve always believed that a good story will be loved by all and also transcend all boundaries,” said the actress.

On the work front, Sonam was recently seen in ‘Blind’, a crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija.

The film features Sonam in a leading role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

‘Blind’, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Sunny Leone: I can never do it the way Madhuri Dixit did in ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone shared she was nervous to shoot the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, that was originally picturised on twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit, and said that she can never do it the way the star did in the track from the 1995 blockbuster movie ‘Yaarana’.

Sunny will be seen on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023 as she is set to promote her new track ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’.

The new season of iconic singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

The actress made an appearance to promote her upcoming music video, a recreation of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,’ released by Zee Music Co.

The remarkable song, composed by the renowned Anu Malik and Enbee, features the exceptional vocal talents of Neeti Mohan.

During the promotional event, Sunny candidly shared her feelings about the project.

The actress said: “I was very nervous before shooting for this song and I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it. This song has become an iconic piece of Bollywood, and my rendition is a humble tribute to her.”

Meanwhile, Sunny has featured in the music video of another redone song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’.

The actress has also featured in tracks like ‘Pink Lips’ and ‘Trippy Trippy’, among others.

Earlier, talking about the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, Sunny had said: “Madhuri Dixit has been a constant source of inspiration for my career. Whenever I perform my own songs, I aim to capture her elegance.”

She further mentioned: “I have worked really hard on perfecting the choreography by Vijay Ganguly, and dancing to this iconic dance number feels like a great honour, and it’s like seeing a long-held dream come true. I cannot wait for you to see how the song has turned out.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The movie also stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The flick premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny next has Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’, and Hindi film ‘Koka Koka’, and ‘Helen’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

Nushrratt woke up with bomb sounds, was taken to basement for safety

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently flew back to India after being stranded in the attack over Israel by Hamas, has detailed her experience of being stuck in the turmoil.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actress shared two different posts, one a video in which she expressed her gratitude to the government, the Indian embassy and the Israel embassy for ensuring her safety and making it possible for her to return to her homeland safe and sound.

The actress said in the video, “Hi everyone, I just want to take a moment and say thank you to everyone for their messages, for their prayers and for their wishes. I am back, I am home, I am safe and I’m fine. But just two days back, I woke up in a hotel room in Tel Aviv with bomb sounds around me and sirens blaring and we were taken to a basement. Main pehle aise situation mein kabhi rahi nahi hoon (Never have I been in such a situation).”

The actress went on to thank the government and the embassies for their swift action and making sure that she gets home safely.

Nushrratt said: “But aaj jab main apne ghar mein uthi hoon with no sounds, feeling safe and fine toh mujhe realise ho raha hai ki kitni badi baat hai ki hum kitne fortunate hain ki hum is country mein hain, ki hum protected hain aur hum safe hain (Today, when I woke up in my house safe with no sounds around me, I realise how fortunate we are to live in this country and be so protected).”

“So, I want to take the moment and say thank you to the government, thank you to the Indian Embassy and to the Israel Embassy for guiding us, for advising us and making it possible for me to come back home to my country safe and sound. I also want to take a moment and extend my prayers wishes to the people who are still stuck in the war and I really hope for peace very soon,” she added.

In the next post, she detailed her ordeal and shared bit by bit what all she experienced in those moments of nerve-wracking tension when the Hamas rockets were battering the city of Tel Aviv.

The actress penned a long note: “The last week will forever remain etched in my memory…a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life. My producer, stylist and I had been flown in to Haifa in Israel, on October 3, to attend the reputed Haifa International Film Festival for the screening of our recent film, ‘Akelli’, alongside my Israeli co-actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous.”

She shared that after two days of visiting all of Israel’s historic places, Jerusalem, Jaffa, Bahai, the Dead Sea, they had almost ended their trip with a celebratory dinner for the film’s cast on October 6 night.

“That evening, Tsahi, Amir and I had toasted our film’s selection at the Haifa Film Fest, promised to visit each other, and possibly work together again. We’d said our goodbyes and were ready to fly back the next day. But Saturday morning was nothing like the previous evening’s celebration. We were woken up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off, a blaring siren, and complete and utter panic as we were all rushed down into a ‘shelter’ in the basement of our hotel. It was only when we emerged from there, after what seemed like an endless wait, that we learnt that Israel was under attack,” she shared.

Nushrratt continued that nothing could have prepared them for this news and that their first impulse was to somehow reach the Indian Embassy in a state of complete terror. Although the Indian Embassy was situated barely 2 km from their hotel, it seemed like a distance of a lifetime as there was no mode of transport whatsoever and only the dreadful sounds of explosions at very close range.

The actress further mentioned, “We were then informed that Hamas militants had infiltrated several cities in Israel and were also out on the roads, pulling civilians out of their homes and shooting people at random. Furthermore, there was open fire on vehicles on the roads and the situation out on the streets was ‘extremely dangerous’. Just then, we heard a second siren go off and were rushed back down into the basement shelter. Soon realisation set in that we may actually not be able to make it to our scheduled flight back to India that night, and would most likely be stuck in a country that was now openly at war. This is when we began making desperate calls to everyone for help out of this unprecedented situation.”

When they connected with Tsahi, who too had customarily served in the Israeli military, it became clear to them that Israel was, in fact, in a state of emergency and engaged in a full-blown war.

The actress shared, “We kept track of official advisories issued by the Indian government and connected with the Indian and Israeli embassies for details about the escalating situation outside, who were extremely helpful in guiding us. We knew then that it would be only a matter of time before flights would be cancelled and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv would be shut down. Our phone batteries were fast running out and we were also beginning to lose cell network. Caught in the middle of a war in a foreign country was hardly something any of us had envisaged.”

Nushrratt then detailed the helping hands that came her way, “But this was also when help had come in for us from completely unexpected quarters: calls from our Israeli co-actors, guidance from the Indian and Israeli embassies, the kind staff at the hotel and, most miraculously, a taxi driver who selflessly helped us at this most difficult and life-threatening time of our lives! We mustered all the courage we could find and picked ourselves up to somehow get to the airport and take any flight out to any country we could manage to. Our journey out of our Tel Aviv hotel was not easy, to put it mildly… praying the whole time, even crying sometimes, we held onto each other for courage to keep on going, somehow making it to Ben Gurion Airport.”

The actress added, “The wait between one formality to the next for boarding a flight has never been more excruciating…what would otherwise have been routine was an uncertain and completely unpredictable few hours, to say the very least. With every small postponement announced, we despaired further, our hearts sinking again…surreal is a very weak word to describe how exactly we felt when we were finally airborne. As someone who has barely escaped a war zone, I cannot be more grateful today…I’m back home and safe with my family and my loved ones.”

“But with an experience that has made me immensely grateful for the safety and security that we almost take for granted. I am ever so grateful to Government of India, the Indian Embassy and the Israeli Embassy, for their help and guidance in bringing my team and me back safe. I would also like to thank each and every one of my well-wishers from the bottom of my heart for their wishes and prayers for my safety,” she concluded. (IANS)