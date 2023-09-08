Bollywood Roundup: Rasika Dugal, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiran Rao, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rasika Dugal starts dubbing for ‘Little Thomas’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Adhura’, has now started the dubbing process for her film titled ‘Little Thomas’. The film, which wrapped up production a few months back, was shot in both Mumbai and Goa.

The film tells a heartwarming stpry centered around a Goan family. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza, ‘Little Thomas’ marks a reunion for Rasika and Kaushal, who had previously collaborated on the short film ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’.

Rasika’s association with Kaushal dates back to their days at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), Pune.

Reflecting on the experience, Rasika Dugal shared: “Mostly, when I dub for a film/series, it is the first time that I am watching an edited version of the film. That always comes with so many surprises -things you were nervous would not turn out well but actually turn out to be the best parts of the film and vice versa. And generally just the feeling of watching it all come together.”

She further mentioned: “So I am always a little overwhelmed and often relieved after dubbing. The narrative of Little Thomas is a simple and heartwarming one and it’s been a joy working on it. I can’t wait for the film to be complete and reach its audience.”

Meanwhile, Rasika has an array of projects lined up including the highly anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Spike’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ and ‘Fairy Folk’.

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his jacket to ‘KBC 15’ contestant

New Delhi– In a sweet gesture, megastar Amitabh Bachchan gifted his jacket to a contestant of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15.

In the new promo released by Sony TV on the social media, we can see a male contestant sitting on the hot seat, complaining that he is feeling cold on the set of ‘KBC 15’.

The contestant said: “Itni thand hai yahan pe, mera haath bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai.”

Listening to his complain, Big B said: “Thandi ko kam karna hai, ye boliye hamko, ham karwa denge (Oh you’re feeling cold, I can take care of that)”.

Talking to the crew, the actor said: “Aee bhaisahab hamara aadmi hai usko bolo jo ham jacket pehen ke aaye hain, wo le aaye (hey, please ask my team member to bring the jacket that I wore earlier today)”.

The ‘Sholay’ actor can be then seen saying: “Yahin gaadi se laana hai, ghar nahi jaana hai usko (It’s in the car, no need to go all the way to my home)”.

Holding the jacket in his hand, Big B said to the contestant: “Ye hamari taraf se aapko ek bhent (gift) hai. Saari suvidhaayen hai yahan par bhaisahab”.

Amitabh then helped the contestant wear his jacket, which was in a white and black print.

Big B added: “Iss khel ke floor manager ham hain (I’m the floor manager on this game show)”. The contestant is seen joining his hands in admiration for the 80-year-old actor.

The video was captioned as: “AB’s warmth of love. Thand ho yaa badalta mausam, #AmitabhBachchan ji har moment ko banate hain awesome!“

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ teaser gives glimpse of hilarious tale of 2 missing brides

New Delhi– The teaser of Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ released on Friday, and gave a sneak peek of a mess created around the search for two young lost brides. Kiran had earlier directed the 2010 film ‘Dhobi Ghat’ starring Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Kriti Malhotra in the lead roles.

Now, Kiran has once again collaborated with Aamir for ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ looks extremely entertaining while it transports us to the backdrop of rural India. While, it exudes the vibes of a clear mess set around the search for the two lost brides, it brings along humour in every frame.

The teaser starts with the character of newly wed groom Deepak Kumar, who is travelling in a train with his wife. After three days of marriage, while returning home, Deepak’s bride goes missing from the train. Deepak can be seen reporting an FIR in the police station along with his friend. Ravi Kishan is introduced as inspector Shyam Manohar.

In another scene, a man can be seen reporting to a different police station, about the disappearance of his wife. The teaser shows confusion among the authorities and the family members of the brides, questioning that two ladies went missing from the same train.

The quirky narrative is supported by the cast that includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

The film was also screened at the grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

It will release on January 5, 2024.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, he cut his hair short on request of fans

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and others, took advice from his fans on his new hairdo.

The actor is known for sporting different hairstyles so when he kept his last hairstyle intact for far too long, he started getting repeated requests of cutting his hair short, from his fans.

In his new look, the actor is sporting a new sharp haircut and Ayushmann reveals how he listened to the fan requests for his short hair look.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: “I’m very much into it when it comes to my personal grooming. I like to sport different looks and I love experimenting with my hairstyle constantly! For me, a good hairstyle adds confidence and that extra zing to a personality. So, ever since my college days, styling my hair differently and trying out new looks has always been a passion for me.”

“Thankfully, because I’m an actor, I get to sport different hairstyles in my films too! I instantly get feedback about my hairstyles through social media. People are very vocal to tell me how they are liking my hair or what I should be doing with it! I was getting repeated requests to cut my hair short and to style it sharp. My social media has blown up with comments post my latest hairstyle,” he added. (IANS)