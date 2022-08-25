Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Sayantani, John Abraham, and more…

Rashmika puts out four pics that she thinks describe her
Chennai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has now put out four pictures of herself on social media, saying these were the actual pictures that described her as she really was.
Taking to Instagram, Rashmika said: “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor, I think these are the four pictures that just describe me as ME!”
“They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words. It such does. I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken. So well, this is me in my own little world.”
“It makes me feel calm… looking at these pictures. It’s so strange but I love it!,” she wrote.
The actress has been having a dream run in both Tamil and Telugu industries with all her recent films from ‘Pushpa’ to the recently released ‘Sita Ramam’ going on to become superhits.
She is now working on Vamshi Paidipally’s bilingual film, ‘Varisu’, featuring actor Vijay in the lead.
Sayantani is on harness all day, spends two hours on makeup for ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’
Mumbai– Many are familiar with the famous line ‘Khul ja sim sim’, a character which follows commands in the story of ‘Alibaba and Forty Thieves’; and now, Sayantani Ghosh is all set to play the role of Sim Sim in ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’.
She shares: “I am exploring Sim Sim’s identity and journey in new ways with each shoot. Apart from being on a harness all day long and devoting 2 hours for the makeup and costume every day, there are times when I’m shooting without the company of any co-stars for hours, which is a really draining process. However, all these emotional and physical challenges are worth it based on the incredible work of our entire crew.”
The ‘Naagin’ fame further elaborates about her character and adds: “Sim Sim is driven by love and becomes the ringmaster to orchestrate the narrative in ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She doesn’t shy away from being vulnerable, and the journey in creating something so refreshing.”
While talking about the show, the actress emphasises that the audience is not going to watch the similar story like they saw or read many times and most important sim sim won’t be a character following commands but will be shown as a villain.
“I’m sure you’re all familiar with the story of Alibaba, his love for the orphan kids, and the forty thieves. However, this is not the regular Alibaba and chaalis chor (Alibaba and forty thieves) story of a cave replete with treasure. In fact, our story is packed with intense twists and dramatic events.
“Apart from looking at the countless journeys of Alibaba and the hurdles he overcomes, you’ll also for the first time witness the character of Sim Sim as not just a command, but an a character in this show; a villain whose emotions and past is given immense importance in the show,” she concludes.
John Abraham looks ubercool as villain in ‘Pathaan’ first look
Mumbai– A new motion poster featuring Bollywood actor John Abraham as the villain from the much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’ was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. It starts off with a bomb blast and then reveals the actor behind the smoke, standing his ground and holding a gun amid the sparks and flames.
The new asset follows the release of the film’s teaser, Shah Rukh Khan’s look and a glimpse of Deepika Padukone.
Siddharth Anand, the director of the film, said in a statement: “Every announcement of ‘Pathaan’ is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of ‘Pathaan’ to be a big talking point mainly because, we fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”
Talking about his decision to cast John as the villain, the director said: “John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of ‘Pathaan’. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s.
“Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”
The director is happy with the kind of response the film’s assets have garnered, “The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and now John, truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have now just got a taste of the world of ‘Pathaan’. This truly is just the tip of the iceberg and I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way.”
Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of ‘Arjun Reddy’: ‘I owe everything to it’
‘Arjun Reddy’ released in 2017. The romantic drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film tells the story of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon who has anger issues. Arjun is on a self-destructive path after the marriage of his girlfriend Preethi Shetty.
Shalini played Vijay’s love interest in this commercial superhit, that made her a sensation instantly.
On its fifth anniversary, Shalini got nostalgic and shared: “This date (August 25) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi was unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that.”
“I owe everything to Arjun Reddy. A big thank you to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this.”
Shalini also expressed gratitude to her co-star Vijay, who is gearing up for his new release ‘Liger’.
Shalini added: “Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star – Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!”
What happened when Kinshuk Mahajan couldn’t recognise Shiny Doshi
New Delhi– ‘Pandya Store’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan recalls how his co-actor Shiny Doshi misunderstood him and thought that he has got a lot of ‘attitude’.
He shares: “I knew Shiny before the show also so I was working out in a gym, Shiny waved at me and I was not wearing my power glasses so I didn’t look at her. She thought I had a lot of attitude. When we started shooting I told her it was not intentional and then our bond on and off screen turned out to be really great. Now, we are very good friends.”
Mahajan has all the reasons to cheer up and celebrate after his show successfully completed 500 episodes and his character of Gautam Pandya being appreciated by the audience.
Reminiscing about the first day of his shoot, he shares with IANS: “When I auditioned for Gautam, it was very difficult for me to visualise myself as Gautam but the trust the producer and the casting team showed on me, really helped me to portray this role.”
“I remember when I started shooting, the first scene of the show was Shiny(Doshi) and me praying in the Somnath temple. Normally shooting is not allowed at the temple but luckily we got permission. So, the show started with a lot of positivity and I believe it’s Somnath’s blessings for me and the show to do good.”
Furthermore, he says what made the audience connect with the show is its story that revolves around a joint family and there is no negative character in the show like often are seen in many daily soaps. (IANS)