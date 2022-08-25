Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Sayantani, John Abraham, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika puts out four pics that she thinks describe her

Chennai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has now put out four pictures of herself on social media, saying these were the actual pictures that described her as she really was.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika said: “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor, I think these are the four pictures that just describe me as ME!”

“They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words. It such does. I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken. So well, this is me in my own little world.”

“It makes me feel calm… looking at these pictures. It’s so strange but I love it!,” she wrote.

The actress has been having a dream run in both Tamil and Telugu industries with all her recent films from ‘Pushpa’ to the recently released ‘Sita Ramam’ going on to become superhits.

She is now working on Vamshi Paidipally’s bilingual film, ‘Varisu’, featuring actor Vijay in the lead.

Sayantani is on harness all day, spends two hours on makeup for ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’

Mumbai– Many are familiar with the famous line ‘Khul ja sim sim’, a character which follows commands in the story of ‘Alibaba and Forty Thieves’; and now, Sayantani Ghosh is all set to play the role of Sim Sim in ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’.

She shares: “I am exploring Sim Sim’s identity and journey in new ways with each shoot. Apart from being on a harness all day long and devoting 2 hours for the makeup and costume every day, there are times when I’m shooting without the company of any co-stars for hours, which is a really draining process. However, all these emotional and physical challenges are worth it based on the incredible work of our entire crew.”

The ‘Naagin’ fame further elaborates about her character and adds: “Sim Sim is driven by love and becomes the ringmaster to orchestrate the narrative in ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She doesn’t shy away from being vulnerable, and the journey in creating something so refreshing.”

While talking about the show, the actress emphasises that the audience is not going to watch the similar story like they saw or read many times and most important sim sim won’t be a character following commands but will be shown as a villain.

“I’m sure you’re all familiar with the story of Alibaba, his love for the orphan kids, and the forty thieves. However, this is not the regular Alibaba and chaalis chor (Alibaba and forty thieves) story of a cave replete with treasure. In fact, our story is packed with intense twists and dramatic events.

“Apart from looking at the countless journeys of Alibaba and the hurdles he overcomes, you’ll also for the first time witness the character of Sim Sim as not just a command, but an a character in this show; a villain whose emotions and past is given immense importance in the show,” she concludes.

John Abraham looks ubercool as villain in ‘Pathaan’ first look

Mumbai– A new motion poster featuring Bollywood actor John Abraham as the villain from the much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’ was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. It starts off with a bomb blast and then reveals the actor behind the smoke, standing his ground and holding a gun amid the sparks and flames.

The new asset follows the release of the film’s teaser, Shah Rukh Khan’s look and a glimpse of Deepika Padukone.

Siddharth Anand, the director of the film, said in a statement: “Every announcement of ‘Pathaan’ is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of ‘Pathaan’ to be a big talking point mainly because, we fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”

Talking about his decision to cast John as the villain, the director said: “John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of ‘Pathaan’. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s.

“Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

The director is happy with the kind of response the film’s assets have garnered, “The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and now John, truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have now just got a taste of the world of ‘Pathaan’. This truly is just the tip of the iceberg and I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way.”

