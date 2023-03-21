Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she won’t dance to ‘Saami Saami’ anymore

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has said that she will not be dancing to the popular number ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ anymore.

Rashmika interacted with her fans in a question and answer session.

When a fan told her that he wants to groove with her to her famous Saami Saami song, Rashmika said she’s danced ‘too many times’ to the song.

She wrote back: “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. ?? let’s do something else when me meet.”

She was also asked if she would be working with Thalapathy Vijay, to which Rashmika replied that she is manifesting that.

One even asked her if she likes Malayalam cinema, to which Rashmika replied: “Are you kidding.. loveeeeee Malayalam cinema..Malayalam films are just so pure and people are fullllll love.”

The actress also told a fan, who enquired about her performing Lavani at a award event, that she will speak Marathi “little little”.

“It was surreal. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. ?? hopefully!,” Rashmika said.

Rashmika is now looking forward to the release of ‘Pushpa: The rule’ starring Allu Arjun.

