Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and more…

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she won’t dance to ‘Saami Saami’ anymore
Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has said that she will not be dancing to the popular number ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ anymore.
Rashmika interacted with her fans in a question and answer session.
When a fan told her that he wants to groove with her to her famous Saami Saami song, Rashmika said she’s danced ‘too many times’ to the song.
She wrote back: “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. ?? let’s do something else when me meet.”
She was also asked if she would be working with Thalapathy Vijay, to which Rashmika replied that she is manifesting that.
One even asked her if she likes Malayalam cinema, to which Rashmika replied: “Are you kidding.. loveeeeee Malayalam cinema..Malayalam films are just so pure and people are fullllll love.”
The actress also told a fan, who enquired about her performing Lavani at a award event, that she will speak Marathi “little little”.
“It was surreal. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. ?? hopefully!,” Rashmika said.
Rashmika is now looking forward to the release of ‘Pushpa: The rule’ starring Allu Arjun.
Virat was nervous, made unamusing joke during first meeting with Anushka
Recently, Virat shed light on his first interaction with his wife in a casual chat with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate and close friend AB de Villiers on his ‘The 360 Show’. Kohli revealed that he was nervous meeting Anushka for the first time and was shaking ahead of an advertisement shoot.
Kohli said on the podcast, “I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this. I was really nervous”.
The Indian batsman also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers.
“Out of nervousness, I didn’t realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, ‘Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?’ and she was like ‘Excuse me?’ It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our background was so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn’t happen instantly,” he added.
KJo stopped by Mumbai airport security over documents
Mumbai– Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, was recently stopped by security personnel for a routine check at the Mumbai International Airport better known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.
KJo, who is known to be friendly with the paparazzi, posed for them and moved on to go beyond the security check when he was notified about the procedure by one of the security personnel.
The video of the episode was shared on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.
In the video KJo can be seen dressed in baggy black joggers with a black T-shirt, and a white jacket. He was also seen carrying a big bag as he rounded off his look with a pair of black sunglasses.
The ‘My Name Is Khan’ director was asked by a security personnel to show his ID and travel-related documents.
Karan produced his documents and handed them to the airport security. When given the go ahead by the security personnel, Karan proceeded inside the airport.
It’s unclear if Karan left the city for work or he went for a holiday.
Niti Taylor: Hiten Tejwani is my favourite person off-screen
She said: “Although Hiten sir is my father figure on-screen, off-screen he is my favourite person on set. We enjoy each other’s company a lot, there’s so much to learn from him and it honestly helps me a lot when I perform. Typically, we have a lot of emotional scenes where Prachi (Niti) tries to be a perfect daughter and never disappoints him, but behind the cameras, we keep humming songs and enjoy dancing to songs that he plays from his collection.”
Niti, who is known for working in ‘Ghulaam’, ‘Ishqbaaz’, ‘Laal Ishq’ and also for participating in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and for appearing as a guest on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, called him a great friend who always gives good advice when needed and listens to all her problems.
Niti added: “He listens to my problems and gets back to me with some solid advice. He’s genuinely a great co-star, and an equally amazing human being to have as a friend. Our whole cast and crew have become a tight-knit family which makes work feel like play.”
‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Rani Mukerji visits Kamakhya temple to seek blessings, say ‘thank you’
About what took her to Kamakhya Temple, Rani told IANS: “It’s for my birthday because I think birthday has been very special because out of all the days and months the film (‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’) chose to be released on March, which is my birthday month and the kind of love I am receiving on my birthday it feels like a new start in my career again.”
“Also because after the pandemic time, this is my first proper release.”
“So, I want to take blessings from Maa Kali, basically say thank you and keep her blessings on (me). How much ever thank you, we say it is never enough,” said the actress, who is known to give power-packed performances.
“It is always important that in our most important days we should be closest to who we connect with.”
Rani said she is accompanied by her family and friends on her special day.
“It is great to be praying with them. It is really a good day for me today.” (IANS)