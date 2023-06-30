Bollywood Roundup: Randeep Hooda, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Randeep Hooda was in a ‘very painful and dark place’ while working on ‘Sergeant’

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda, who essays the role of an ailing cop in the film ‘Sergeant’, revealed that he was in a “very painful and dark place” while working on his character. The actor had a pending ligament surgery which he underwent before starting the shoot for the film, and channelled the pain from surgery into his character.

The preparation for the role demanded a deep understanding of the character’s physical and emotional journey.

Randeep said: “Ailing mentally and physically in a way, feeling incomplete because of a physical loss leads to bigger and deeper issues. Since I was losing a leg at the knee, I didn’t know how to go about it. I had pending ligament surgery, so I got that done before the movie. Talked to my surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and tried to get a feel for what it might feel like to lose a limb. It was a very painful and dark place to be in”.

Despite facing a debilitating knee injury during the shooting process, Hooda managed to channel his pain into his art. “I sought to make my pain into art, mostly. It’s a very painful and uncomfortable recovery from the operation. I tried to do things with one leg, and it helped that I couldn’t use my leg for a long time. The anger at being incapable of doing things normally and then that becoming your identity, which you stupidly try to hide instead of coming to terms with, The surgery and the pain, though elected, helped a lot,” he added.

Talking about the film, the actor said: “‘Sergeant’ is not only a cop drama but a story about what loss can do to a person mentally, physically, and emotionally, and how one deals with it through different stages. It’s also about unresolved issues one carries from their childhood. Loss of a limb and a parent, and the conflict and connections between them. Perceptions, memories, and realities.”

Directed by Prawaal Raman, ‘Sergeant’ takes audiences on a transformative journey of loss, conflict, and redemption, exploring the depths of the human psyche.

The film is available to stream on Jio Cinema.

Mrunal Thakur highlights the importance of mature conversations around sex, lust

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, feels that mature conversations about sex and lust are of prime importance in current times.

‘Lust Stories 2’ delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal’s on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta’s character as the grandmother highlighting the compelling narrative of the film directed by R. Balki.

The actress shared: “I strongly believe that having mature conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instills the right knowledge and information to a young person.”

She further mentioned: “If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world.”

In ‘Lust Stories 2’, Mrunal Thakur portrays a soon-to-be-wedded woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her “Dadi” (grandmother) about her perceived “lust quotient” with her future partner.

‘Lust Stories 2’ is streaming on Netflix.

Kajol’s mother-in-law advised her to start working after her daughter Nysa was born

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Noyonika, a lawyer in the upcoming streaming series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, has shared that her mother-in-law was one of the first people to tell her to start working after her daughter Nysa’s birth.

The actress said that she has an impeccable support system which pushes her to chase excellence in her work.

Talking about the same, Kajol said: “I have the most amazing family, who supports me beautifully. In fact, my mother-in-law was one of the first people to tell me that I should start working after Nysa was born. They said, don’t worry about her and we are there for you. My husband adjusts his schedule according to me. So, if I have an outdoor shoot, he makes sure that he doesn’t have one and vice versa, you know we do that for each other.”

Striking a healthy balance between work and family is an important skill these days. In the series, Noyonika pursues her dream and juggles spending quality time with her kids and managing odd hours at work, Kajol finds comfort in the character’s journey.

She further mentioned: “As far as working and spending time away from your kids is concerned, my mom always stressed that quality is always more important than quantity. Even if you spend 10 minutes a day, spending that time with your kids without any distractions, without a phone in your hand or without the TV on, just looking at them and saying, hey, what’s up? Talk to me. I think that’s the best thing as a parent that I can do.”

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is directed by Suparn S. Varma. The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja intends to do just 2 films a year

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is returning to films after a gap of two years following her maternity break, has stated that she will be very selective with films and intends to do two projects every year. The actress wants to spend quality time with her family and doing two films a year will allow her to manage time in a better way. Talking about the same, Sonam said, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will be released in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.” The actress, who will be soon seen in the streaming project ‘Blind’ playing the titular role, was recently invited to the British Prime Minister’s reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally. The actress also feels that India is gaining momentum on the international platform as Indian celebrities command colossal soft power. She said, “International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realise the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far reaching they are and how far reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc., the recognition is coming easier.” (IANS)