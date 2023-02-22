Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ranbir channels his inner Hrithik as he grooves on ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’

Mumbai– Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has completed shooting for his upcoming film ‘Animal’, was seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s hit song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’.

A video of the wrap-up party has now surfaced online, in which Ranbir is seen performing all the popular dance steps from the songs.

It shows Ranbir in a white t-shirt paired with black trousers a black hat.

The actor really seemed to be enjoying himself as he danced to the tracks and mouthed the lyrics.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais.

Tillotama: ‘Aditya can make you nervous with amount of homework he does’

Mumbai– Actress Tillotama Shome, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming series, “The Night Manager”, reveals that the kind of homework her co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur does can make any actor nervous.

“Aditya can make you really nervous with the amount of homework he does. And that makes you work harder,” she said.

About working with Anil Kapoor, she said: “Anil Kapoor is not just physically youthful but has an appetite to engage with new currents and actors. His curiosity is humbling.”

Although she and Saswata Chatterjee had no scenes, Tillotama applauded the Bengali actor’s attitude and warmth towards his co-artistes.

“Saswata da and I had no scenes in this sadly, but he is the warmest. I had such a wonderful time working with Anand Potdhuke. Our directors Sandeep and Priyanka went above and beyond to keep everyone comfortable”, she added.

“The Night Manager” is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’.

The superstar is the title holder with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22 January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Akshay said: I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere.”

“This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career.”

‘Selfiee’ is all set to release on February 24.

Sushmita says privacy is a ‘myth’ after Alia slams unauthorised images

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has slammed the paparazzi culture and posted a note written by Huma Tanweer about “privacy” being a “myth”.

Alia had penned a scathing note against a media house after her unauthorised pictures sitting in her living room at her home were leaked and termed “exclusive”.

Sushmita came out in support of Alia, and re-shared a post about privacy being a “myth” for celebrities.

She shared a note that was originally written by author Huma Tanweer on Instagram Stories.

It talked about the media “frequently blurring the lines between personal and social lives” of celebrities.

The note by Huma read: “In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse. With the paparazzi culture at its peak, there is little that can be kept hidden.”

The note further read: “Guys, how can you catch someone off guard despite their repeated requests to the media for privacy? When are we going to draw the lines? Are we becoming nothing more than PR machinery? Our right to privacy cannot be in any manner violated. Media frequently blur the lines between personal and social lives.”

“They substantially confuse the two and the outcome is obnoxious and unscrupulous.”

She went on: “Since we all have a psychological need for privacy, there should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity’s private and public lives. Media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line.”

“The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate.” (IANS)