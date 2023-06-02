Bollywood Roundup: Rakulpreet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer ‘I Love You’ teaser twists love story into a thriller

Mumbai– The teaser of the upcoming thriller film ‘I Love You’ was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.

The film stars Rakulpreet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead and has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan of ‘Godavari’ fame.

Talking about the film, Nikhil said: “I Love You is a special film for me for many reasons. I collaborated with the wonderful Rakul and Pavail who have over the making of this film become close friends of mine.”

He further mentioned: “It is also produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose who ensured that we get to make exactly the film that we set out to make. And lastly, it has found its home at Jio Studios with whom I share a very special relation, as I also did Godavari with them and it’s a place very close to home for me.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is a Athena Production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.

The film will soon drop on Jio Cinema.

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

Mumbai– After her visit to Cannes, Shruti Haasan flew to the the UK to resume shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’. During a visit to a restaurant in London, the actress wowed everyone there with an impromptu gig.

Shruti and her friends along with her partner Santanu Hazarika, decided to let down their hair and visited a popular restaurant Louie’s for a night out. Whilst listening to their in house band perform foot tapping music, Shruti decided to enthral the patrons with an impromptu performance.

It was absolutely spontaneous and the restaurant’s in house band played along making it one memorable evening.

Talking about her impromptu singing, Shruti said, “It was a lovely evening and when they asked me to sing, I was glad to. I loved it and everyone had a fantastic time.”

‘Victim of capitalism’ Kangana Ranaut says ‘bye bye’ to airport looks

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has bid adieu to airport looks and has called herself a “victim of capitalism” and has “gone past” the phase.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she took the credit for starting the trend of the airport look in India. She shared a string of airport looks.

She captioned the picture slide: “Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks.”

She then tagged herself as a “Victim of capitalism”.

“Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

“While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it’s about brands even for a genuinely stylish person,” she added.

Kangana said that fashion brands make “you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.”

Bidding adieu to the trend of airport looks she added: “If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like? Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it’s time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, has shared a picture with a man, whom one may tag as her boyfriend from her babymoon.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of snaps from her babymoon. One picture even gives a glimpse of a mystery man’s hand without revealing anything about him. In the same image, she also showcased a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger.

Without revealing their faces in the picture, she wrote: “My idea of romance – clearly can’t let him eat in peace.”

Going by her pictures, Ileana is currently on a holiday in an undisclosed location.

It was in April when Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child. (IANS)