Bollywood Roundup: Radhika Apte, Aamir Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and more…

Radhika Apte returns to Marathi roots with ‘Medium Spicy’

Mumbai– A viral video clip that is floating around on social media indicates that actress Radhika Apte is returning to her Marathi roots with the film ‘Medium Spicy’.

The film stars Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe.

The leaked clip shows that Lalit and Radhika are sitting and chatting in a hotel. What happened next creates a mystery in the minds of the audience.

According to source close to the development, it is because director Mohit Takalkar, a well-known playwright and Radhika have previously worked together in Marathi plays.

Earlier Radhika has appeared in Marathi film ‘Gho Mala Asla Hava’, ‘Tukaram’, and ‘Postcard’ which were released in 2014. ‘Medium Spicy’ would be her return to Marathi cinema after eight years.

Meanwhile, Radhika is also gearing up for her next release ‘Forensic’ also starring Vikrant Massey, releasing on ZEE5.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ to be adapted as a West End show in UK?

Mumbai– ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time’ has completed 21 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Wednesday and now the Aamir Khan-starrer is set be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK, reports say.

According to a source: “Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre”.

The West End Theatre is the equivalent to the Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide.

The source added: “Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast”.

‘Lagaan’ is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on August 11.

Media Maiden: Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns journalist for upcoming movie ‘Kooki’

Mumbai– TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently seen in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, is excited to play a journalist in upcoming film ‘Kooki’ directed by Pranab J. Deka.

She says, “I’m excited to be part of this film. I will be seen as Navanita Sen, who is a journalist by profession. It is for the first time I’m going to essay a journalist. It’s a very interesting charecter. My audience will witness a new me in the movie. The story of the movie is based on a rape victim.”

Devoleena, who gained immense popularity for playing the iconic character of Gopi Bahu and later participating in reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’, feels journalists are very important members of our society.

She continues, “I have always had lot of gratitude towards journalists. I feel they are very important members of our society.”

“They actually help us to stay updated and educated with every important events. I feel many a times a journalist plays important role for a victim to win a case and get justice. Though the profession is a very responsible one I feel individuals taking up the profession must stay devoted and loyal as they always have a key access to many important things.”

‘Kooki’ also features Dipannita Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Swastika Mukherjee, Udayan Duarah among others. It will be shot in the two cities of Assam – Tezpur and Guwahati.

Sai Pallavi reveals interesting tidbits about her next film ‘Gargi’

Hyderabad– Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in Malayalam film ‘Premam,’ is now one of Telugu’s most popular heroines.

During the promotional tour for ‘Virata Parvam’, Sai Pallavi shares interesting tidbits about her upcoming films as well as her professional insights.

“My forthcoming film ‘Gargi’ was shot during the pandemic in Tamil. It’s as personal to me as ‘Virata Parvam’. It’s a brand new narrative that will surprise all”, Sai Pallavi revealed. ‘Gargi’ is an upcoming Kannada movie written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Speaking about her Kollywood movies, Sai Pallavi said, “In Tamil, I’ve agreed to star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a new film”.

“Reading scripts is something I really enjoy doing. Every day, I do it. I’ll definitely do it if a good web series comes along”, the ‘Fidaa’ actress expressed.

Despite the admirable craze she has, this leading lady is quite particular about the stories she chooses. “I don’t mind having breaks in my work if my filmography is good. It will find me if a story is meant for me”, Sai Pallavi said.

Sai Pallavi plays ‘Vennela’ in ‘Virata Parvam’, which has Rana Daggubati in one of the lead roles.

Malaika Arora to turn an author with her book on fitness, wellness, nutrition

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora is set to turn into an author with her debut yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. The book will offer readers an understanding into her healthy eating routine.

Covering some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the literary work will help the readers grasp the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to blend nutrition plan with fitness goals.

Talking about the book, Malaika Arora said in a statement, “My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now.”

The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting. Speaking about the project.

Pallavi Barman, Founder, LAP Ventures- An Exceed Entertainment group company, added by saying, “We are glad to partner with The Sunflower Seeds for Malaika’s literary foray. The book is an extension of the focus on health, fitness and well being that Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV) has.”

“As an entrepreneur, MAV has already invested in Label Life, Sarva Yoga and now Nude Bowl. Her purpose as an author will be guided by the same values that she believes in as an entrepreneur”, she concluded. (IANS)