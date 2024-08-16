Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘coolest cat in town’ Joe Jonas happy birthday

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, whom she referred to as the “coolest cat in town,” on his 35th birthday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture featuring her, her husband Nick Jonas, and Joe. In the image, Priyanka is seen wrapped around Nick’s arm, while Joe smiles at the camera for a pose.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town.”

Joe got married to English actress Sophie Turner in 2019. In 2023, the two filed for divorce. They have two daughters.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for “The Bluff,” a swashbuckler film helmed by Frank E. Flowers. The film was being shot in Australia. It also features popular names such as Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century, “The Bluff” will have Priyanka playing an ex-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

She will also be seen in “Head of State,” starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Recently, Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and whether she will follow in the footsteps of his father and mother, Priyanka, in choosing careers.

“I mean, she could. She’s certainly full of personality,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight.

Talking about his and Priyanka’s journey in showbiz, Nick said that it is a “brilliant industry” but is also a “wild ride.”.

“We’ve both been working so long that we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of we’re fortunate to have the kind of careers we have had but it also is a wild ride,” he shared.

“So, we want her to take her sweet time making that decision and you know we’ll be there to guide her every step in her way if she wants.”

Sara celebrates ‘Abba’ Saif’s birthday with brother Ibrahim, Kareena

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday celebrated the 54th birthday of her father and actor Saif Ali Khan, by bringing him a delicious chocolate cake.

Sara took to Instagram, where she has 45.7 million followers and shared pictures from Saif’s birthday celebration at his residence.

The snap shows birthday boy Saif wearing a half white sleeve tee-shirt and blue denim jeans. Sara is wearing a blue sleeveless crop top and off-white trousers. Ibrahim, the younger brother of Sara, looked dapper in white shirt and blue denim jeans.

The photo also features Saif’s second wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, who is donning an all denim outfit. The decoration shows balloons with ‘best dad’ written on it. Saif is seen cutting a chocolate cake.

The post is captioned as: “Happiest birthday Abba”.

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor, and Saif’s sister-in-law posted a photo with the birthday boy and wrote: “Happy birthday Saifu”.

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children– actress Sara and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons–Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie ‘Parampara’. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

Saif has appeared in movies like ‘Aashik Awara’, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Kachche Dhaage’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Phantom’, ‘Tanhaji’, and ‘Vikram Vedha’.

He was last seen in the mythological action film ‘Adipurush’.

Saif next has ‘Devara: Part 1’, Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

He also has ‘Jewel Thief:The Red Sun Chapter’ in the kitty.

Sara next has ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty.

Manoj Bajpayee: Feel very proud that ‘Gulmohar’ is chosen for 3 awards

Mumbai– Acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee says he feels proud that his film “Gulmohar” has been chosen for three honours including Best Film, Best Screenplay awards and the actor getting a Special Mention at the 70th National Film Awards.

“All I can say is that I am too happy for my director and feel very proud that Gulmohar is chosen for 3 awards ! A film which holds a very special place in my heart,” Manoj told IANS.

“Gulmohar”, which also stars Sharmila Tagore, released in March 2023. It told the story of a family drama revolving around the multi-generation family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. It also marked the return of Tagore on the screens after 13 years as she was last seen in “Break Ke Baad” starring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Manoj is a recipient of numerous honours including three National Film Awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. He was feted with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his contributions to art in 2019. In 2003, he won the Special Jury National Award for “Pinjar”. He was named for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2016 for his work in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s “Aligarh”

The actor was last seen in the action thriller film “Bhaiyaa Ji” directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, with whom he had previously worked in the film “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai”.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners in the National Capital. On October 2024, the winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony.

The awards were announced by the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Rishabh Shetty was named the Best Actor for his performance in the Kannada film “Kantara,” while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for their work in “Thiruchitrambalam” and “Kutch Express” respectively.

Kareena wishes ‘love of my life’ Saif on 54th birthday with Parthenon photos

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a heartwarming note for the ‘love of her life’– husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, as the latter is celebrating his 54th birthday on Friday.

The “Jab We Met” actress took to Instagram, where she has 12.7 million followers, and dropped a throwback picture from Parthenon, and the latest photo from the same location.

She wrote in the caption: “happy birthday to the love of my life… parthenon 2007… parthenon 2024 who would have thought?… as they say must keep growing… which we did and quite well..”

The Parthenon is a temple on the Athenian Acropolis, Greece, that was dedicated to the goddess Athena.

A fan commented on the post, and said: “Lucked out with the hottest Khan”.

Another user wrote: “Aging like a fine wine”.

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children– actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons–Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie ‘Parampara’. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

Saif has appeared in movies like ‘Aashik Awara’, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Kachche Dhaage’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Phantom’, ‘Tanhaji’, and ‘Vikram Vedha’.

He was last seen in the mythological action film ‘Adipurush’.

Saif next has ‘Devara: Part 1’, Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

He also has ‘Jewel Thief:The Red Sun Chapter’ in the kitty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in heist comedy film ‘Crew’. The movie featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena in the lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial film.

She next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. (IANS)