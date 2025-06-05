Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Angelina Jolie a Happy 50th, Calls Her “Eternal Queen”

Mumbai– As Angelina Jolie celebrated her 50th birthday, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to send her warm wishes, calling the Hollywood icon the “eternal queen.”

Sharing a photo of Jolie on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: “Happiest birthday to this eternal queen @angelinajolie.”

Jolie, known for her acclaimed film career and humanitarian work, has starred in hits like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, and Changeling, and directed notable films such as Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. She has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for her next release, Heads of State, an action thriller debuting July 2 on Prime Video. She stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba as MI6 agent Noel Bisset. She’ll also lead The Bluff, a Caribbean pirate drama, and return in Season 2 of the spy series Citadel.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Poetic Post Ahead of ‘Metro…In Dino’ Release

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan is channeling her inner poet once again as she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Metro…In Dino. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of elegant photos in an off-shoulder white dress, accompanied by a whimsical, self-written verse inspired by the film.

“Har umar ka ishq hai in Dino

Mohabbat ka har mausam hai Metro in Dino…

Kabhi fairytale feels kabhi Saras silly reels ka mann hai in Dino

Trending at #1 ka fun hai Metro in Dino,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress struck graceful poses against a lush, natural backdrop, offering a dreamy aesthetic to match her poetic tone. Known for occasionally sharing her rhymes on social media, Sara has embraced this creative expression as part of her public persona.

In a separate post from the film’s trailer launch, she shared her excitement about working with director Anurag Basu: “From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it. Dreams really do come true. I’ve been an Anurag Basu fan—now I can say I’m an Anurag Basu heroine too.”

Metro…In Dino is a romantic drama exploring the intertwined lives of four couples. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Sara herself. It hits theaters on July 4, 2025.

Huma Qureshi: “The Future Is Female Action”

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi is championing women in action films, sharing her belief that “the future is female action” as she hosted a special screening of Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off.

Posting a video on Instagram with friends and family at the screening, Huma wrote: “There’s something so powerful about watching a woman own the frame—fists, flaws, and all. I want to help build that future, one frame at a time.”

She thanked attendees for their support and added, “Let’s keep raising hell, breaking rules, and rewriting what a heroine looks like.”

Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 and also stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick.

On the acting front, Huma will next appear in Maalik opposite Rajkummar Rao, is shooting for Maharani Season 4, and will return in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

Narayani Shastri on Deepika Padukone Exit: “It’s a Personal Choice”

Mumbai– Actress Narayani Shastri weighed in on the ongoing debate around Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, calling it a matter of personal choice.

“Someone like Deepika can work on her own terms, and if people agree to her conditions, that’s great,” Narayani told IANS. “Personally, I believe women should rest after childbirth. But if a woman feels ready to return to work and others are willing to cooperate, more power to her.”

Deepika, who was recently replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit, reportedly requested eight-hour shifts, increased pay, profit share, and opted out of speaking Telugu lines, asking for dubbing instead.

On the work front, Narayani is set to appear in the TV show Noyontara, playing a double role. “One character is sweet yet sharp, and the other is layered and emotional. It’s a joy to portray both,” she shared.

Filming the roles, she said, required constant focus: “I had to keep checking which version I was playing in each scene. It was challenging, but a lot of fun.”

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers on Abhishek’s Upcoming Film ‘Housefull 5’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support to son Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming comedy Housefull 5, reacting with delight to a behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s song Laal Pari.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Big B wrote, “Hahahaha… what fun fun fun!!” The clip features the star-studded cast—including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff—having a blast while filming the energetic dance number.

Abhishek is seen dancing on the floor as Akshay and Riteish playfully tap him, while Nargis jokingly asks for dal makhani, adding to the candid and comedic vibe. The BTS footage also includes bloopers and playful moments with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Laal Pari is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur, and Alfaaz.

Amitabh Bachchan has long been a vocal supporter of his son’s work. In March, he praised Abhishek’s range as an actor, writing, “Abhishek, a father’s pride, how easily you transform from one character to another. Congratulations.”

Housefull 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 6.

Chunky Panday Returns to Kullu Manali for Filming After 30 Years

Mumbai– Actor Chunky Panday has returned to the scenic landscapes of Kullu Manali for a film shoot, marking his first time filming in the region in over three decades.

Sharing moments from the set on social media, Chunky posted photos and a short video showcasing the lush green mountains, flowing river, and quaint village homes. “Filming in this Himalayan Delight after 30 years. #kullumanali,” he captioned the post.

Though he didn’t reveal the project’s title, Chunky will next appear in the much-anticipated comedy Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film boasts an unprecedented ensemble of 19 Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Director Mansukhani shared, “Bringing together 19 A-listers sounded insane—and it was, in the best way. But the energy and love for the story made it worth it.”

Chunky is also set to appear in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and an ensemble cast.

Kangana Ranaut Supports PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ on World Environment Day

Mumbai– Actress and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut marked World Environment Day by joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tree plantation campaign Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.

Ranaut planted a sapling at her Delhi residence, sharing photos on social media and dedicating the gesture to PM Modi. “We strengthened the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative by planting a tree in his honor,” she wrote, also thanking environmentalists for their efforts in protecting the planet.

The campaign, launched by PM Modi last year, encourages people to plant trees in honor of their mothers. Now in its second phase, the initiative aims to plant 10 crore trees across India between June 5 and September 30.

PM Modi also urged citizens to step up environmental efforts, tweeting, “Let’s deepen our commitment to protecting our planet and supporting those working at the grassroots level.”

Rakul Preet Singh Plants Trees on World Environment Day: “Give Back to the Planet”

Mumbai– On World Environment Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared her commitment to sustainability by planting trees with her husband, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the planet.

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, Rakul said, “The planet gives us everything we need to live a great life—this is the least we can do.”

The clip ends with a message encouraging action: “Don’t just celebrate—Act. Plant. Recycle. Protect.”

On the work front, Rakul will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film releases on November 14. She’ll also appear alongside Neena Gupta in Ameeri, directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

Mrunal Thakur Misses Her Workout Buddy Pooja Hegde

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a gym video on Instagram, revealing she was missing her usual workout partner, Pooja Hegde. Tagging Hegde in her story, she wrote, “@hegdepooja missing you. Thursday,” while doing leg exercises.

She also posted a candid photo from the gym, smiling at the camera with the caption, “Best caption wins my attention.”

Mrunal is currently training intensely for her upcoming action-drama Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo. Co-starring Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj, the film hits theaters December 25. The teaser hints at a fiery story between ex-lovers, with Mrunal’s character referred to as Juliet.

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 10 Years of Dil Dhadakne Do: “A Film That Only Gets Younger”

Mumbai– As Dil Dhadakne Do turned 10, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, calling it “a film that only gets younger while making our hearts beat louder every time.”

Kapoor, who played Kamal Mehra in the Zoya Akhtar-directed family drama, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film, which followed a dysfunctional family on a cruise trip that sparks reflection and reconciliation.

Released in 2015, the film featured an ensemble cast including Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar, with narration by Aamir Khan.

Up next, Kapoor stars in Subedaar, a Prime Video film about a retired soldier grappling with civilian life and a strained relationship with his daughter, played by Radhikka Madan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film explores themes of honor and personal struggle.

He also has major roles in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., and in Alpha, YRF’s first female-led spy action film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Payal Ghosh Opens Up About Struggle with Depression and Anxiety

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh has opened up about her battle with clinical depression and anxiety during a difficult two-year period without work.

“I didn’t receive support from the industry or even loved ones,” she shared. “I felt completely alone. There were countless days I locked myself in, crying and battling anxiety and trauma.”

Payal said the loneliness took a serious toll on her mental health, leading her to seek professional help and rely on medication. “Two years without work drained my savings and affected me financially,” she added.

Now, she says things are gradually improving. “God has been kind—work offers and discussions are finally starting again. I just hope I never have to face such a dry spell again.”

She also expressed hope that others don’t have to endure the kind of stress and isolation she faced.

Sonu Sood on Bengaluru Stampede: “No Celebration Is Worth a Life”

Mumbai– Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood expressed heartbreak over the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that left at least 11 dead and over 50 injured during IPL celebrations.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu wrote, “Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bangalore. No celebration is worth a life. Prayers for the families and all those affected.”

The incident occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium after a massive crowd gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first-ever IPL title win.

The Karnataka government has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family and ordered a magisterial probe.

Recently honored with the Miss World Humanitarian Award, Sonu dedicated it to everyday heroes—mothers, struggling students, and resilient migrants.

On the work front, he was last seen in Fateh, an action thriller he also wrote and directed, co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Anushka Sharma Mourns Bengaluru Stampede Victims

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma expressed grief over the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed at least 10 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations.

Anushka reshared an official statement from RCB on Instagram, which read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents… The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.”

The celebration marked a special moment for Anushka, a Bengaluru native, as her husband Virat Kohli helped RCB win their first IPL title. Kohli shared a heartfelt note and photo with Anushka, thanking her for standing by him through years of ups and downs.

“This is far more special for her… Together all the way through,” he wrote.

The couple shared an emotional moment on the field after the win, captured widely by the media.

Kohli led RCB with a top score of 43 runs in the final, helping set a target of 190. Punjab Kings fell short at 184/7.

Anushka, who has been on a break from acting since 2018’s Zero, was expected to return in Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, though the film’s release remains uncertain. (Source: IANS)