Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her ‘little ballerina’

Mumbai– Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie channeling her inner “ballerina.”

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Malti from her ballet classes. In the image, Malti is seen dressed in a powder pink tutu skirt and a leotard. The toddler is joined by her friends in the dance class.

The global star captioned the picture: “My little ballerina.”

The actress earlier dropped cute pictures of daughter Malti from her October dump. In the photos, little Malti was seen enjoying time with her parents, Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The actress also included glimpses from her Diwali celebrations, showcasing candid shots where she beamed with joy alongside her friends.

In the first image, Priyanka is sitting and posing for the camera. The next photograph captured Priyanka taking a selfie with little Malti sitting on the floor and Nick seated on the sofa. In another picture, she is seen playing with a doll.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress captioned them as: “October roll.”

Last month, Priyanka delighted fans with glimpses of her time in London, sharing a series of heartwarming photos and videos, including an adorable clip of Malti.

The actress posted snapshots capturing candid moments with loved ones, writing: “Lately Slide 19 – sound on in Hindi…”

In one particularly sweet video, Priyanka captures Malti playfully talking to her dad, Nick Jonas. The little one’s voice sounds endearing as she says, “no no” in Hindi.

The post also includes Priyanka’s candid selfies and group photos with friends.

In one photo, she’s seen taking a selfie with her pet dog on her lap. Fans showered the post with affection, with one commenting: “Malti’s voice is so lovely”, while another wrote, “Little Version of Our Desi Girl”.

On the work front, the actress will next appear in the upcoming second season of ‘Citadel,’ where she reprises her role as special agent Nadia Sinh alongside co-star Richard Madden, who portrays Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. The new season, directed by the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

Priyanka also has several projects in the pipeline, including ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, ‘The Bluff’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film “Jee Le Zaraa.”

Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpses from ‘last few nights’ in Goa

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to share beautiful glimpses from her enchanting “last few nights” in Goa.

On Thursday, the ‘Bala’ actress posted a series of candid photos on her Instagram, captioning them, “Last few nights.” In the images, she is seen sitting and posing naturally for the camera. The photos capture Bhumi enjoying Goa’s stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and peaceful sunsets. She shared a mix of candid shots and scenic snapshots, offering fans a sneak peek into her adventures.

In one of the videos, Pednekar is seen enjoying scuba diving.

Bhumi is joined on her trip by Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani.

Earlier, she posted photos of herself relaxing by the pool in stylish bikinis, indulging in delicious food, and soaking up the sun on the beach.

Meanwhile, Rhea shared her own Goa experiences with the caption, “Slow living in South Goa.” One photo captures Bhumi and Rhea unwinding on the expansive grounds of their resort. Bhumi is seen in a sleek all-black ensemble, while Rhea lounges in a white-and-grey outfit.

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actress first garnered attention with her debut role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, where she portrayed a plus-sized bride.

Since then, she has become known for her diverse and impactful roles in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Bala”, “Pati Patni Aur Who”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, and “Badhaai Do”.

Bhumi’s most recent project was the crime thriller “Bhakshak”, where she plays a determined journalist on a mission to uncover the truth.

The actress will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Pednekar also has Netflix’s upcoming romance series “The Royals”, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman, in the pipeline.

Parineeti Chopra starts her YouTube channel

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has started her YouTube channel. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and made the announcement through a video message.

She said in the video, “I’ve always been a very private person even though I’m a public figure, I’m in front of cameras all the time. I’ve always said that I only share one percent of my life on my social media”.

She further mentioned, “Now that I do so much in my life, I travel so much, I do some crazy adventurous things, I scuba dive so much, I read and I have music and I’m singing all the time, I’m in studios all the time, there’s so much happening in my life that I feel like it’s finally time and I’m finally ready to start sharing more of behind the scenes of my life and what I do on a daily basis”.

The actress shared that this move will allow her fans to see first hand and visually what unfolds in her life.

She added, “So I have decided to finally, finally, finally open my YouTube channel. I’m very excited because now I won’t have to answer questions about what I do every day, you’ll just be able to see it. So I’m gonna put the link to my channel in my bio and let’s start this new chapter together. I’m super excited to welcome you into my life. See you soon”.

She also penned a long note in the caption talking about what motivated her to start her own channel.

She wrote, “All these years, I have deliberately shared just about only about 1% of my life on social media. I do sooo much but have always loved staying private! But my reluctance to share anything has seriously frustrated my social media team (haha), and after a lot of persuasion from them, I think it’s time to open up a bit more”.

“Feeling nervous already. But here goes. I proudly announce that you can now subscribe to my YouTube channel, *OfficialParineetiChopra*, where I’ll be sharing my life and days with you. Let’s do this together”, she added.

Anushka captures devotees performing Chhath Pooja at Mumbai beach from her sea-facing apartment

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to extend her warm wishes to fans on the occasion of Chhath Pooja.

On Thursday, the ‘PK’ actress posted a photo of devotees celebrating Chhath Pooja, a significant festival in many parts of India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Anushka shared a picture from the Chhath Pooja festivities, capturing a serene moment on a Mumbai beach.

The image, posted by Sharma from her lavish sea-facing apartment, showed devotees participating in the ritual by taking a holy dip in the sea while offering their prayers. Several individuals were seen standing in the water, reflecting the significance of this sacred festival. The beach also had a vibrant crowd of people lined up, performing the age-old customs that have been passed down through generations. Alongside the image, the Sultan actor wrote, “Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnayein.”

Chhath Puja, also referred to as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, or Surya Shashthi, is a major religious festival celebrated in Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. This four-day festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi), with devotees offering prayers for health, prosperity, and the well-being of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Anushka shared an adorable photo of Virat Kohli with their son, Akaay, and daughter, Vamika, on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2018 released film “Zero” with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also appeared in a cameo role in “Qala”, which was co-produced by her.

Anushka will next be seen in the upcoming sports film “Chakda Xpress”, a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.

‘I am a Hindu’ says Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai– Addressing the media during the trailer launch event of her film “The Sabarmati Report”, producer Ektaa Kapoor stated that she is a Hindu. However, she clarified, “Being a Hindu means you are secular.”

When asked whether she was afraid of sending her upcoming film to the censor board, Ektaa responded, “Mujhe bilkul darr nahi tha because maine kabhi bhi life mein darr k kaam nahi kiya hai.” (“I wasn’t scared at all because I have never done anything in life out of fear.”) She further emphasized, “I am a Hindu, but being a Hindu means you are secular. I will never make a comment about any religion because I am a Hindu.”

The producer also responded to claims that she consulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her project, “The Sabarmati Report.” When asked if the team had consulted Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident depicted in the film, Ektaa clarified, “I am not associated with any wing. The only wing here is the wing of truth, and it’s the flight of that wing.”

The trailer for “The Sabarmati Report” was released on November 6, providing a gripping preview of the tragic events that unfolded aboard the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey as journalists investigating the incident, with television actress Ridhi Dogra playing a pivotal role.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Kapoor wrote in the caption, “History is the witness, whether it is country or human, it takes care of it only after falling. No matter how long the period of lies is, only truth changes it! #TheSabarmatiReportTrailer out now.”

The project marks Massey’s first onscreen collaboration with Raashii Khanna.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, “The Sabarmati Report” is set to hit theatres on November 15.

Ananya Panday dons her mom’s old outfit designed by Rohit Bal on her friend’s wedding festivities

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘CTRL’, wore her mom Bhavna Panday’s ethnic outfit from 21 years ago designed by the late designer Rohit Bal.

The actress wore the outfit on the occasion of her friend, Deeya Shroff’s marriage with Mihir Madhvani. On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the ceremony.

She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as she wrote, “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever (sic)”.

Earlier, Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco had penned a romantic birthday wish for the actress on her 26th birthday. In his post, Walker professed his love for Panday, calling her “special”.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of the birthday girl, where she is seen sitting and smiling with her hand resting on her face. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie”.

The post sparked a frenzy among Ananya’s fans, who see Walker’s birthday message as an official declaration of his love for her. Walker Blanco has often expressed his admiration for Ananya on social media.

He gave her a shout-out when her Netflix film “CTRL” was released. He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories with the message, “Can’t waitttt, Annie!” along with a surprised face and a red heart emoji.

As per several media reports, Ananya first met Walker at the cruise party during a high-profile pre-wedding celebration.

Kajol embraces her inner child

Mumbai– Actress Kajol recently embraced her inner child in a delightful new social media post.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo of herself sharing a candid moment with a little boy. In the sweet image, she is seen plying with the little boy, with his finger in her mouth. Alongside it, the ‘Dilwale’ star wrote, “Height is beans but who is bigger #babydiaries #smallwisdom #happybaby #stillachild.”

Kajol embraced her inner child in this adorable click that left her fan base in awe. Reacting to it, one user commented, “Adorable.” Another said, “Super super very nice super super mast super.”

The actress is seen wearing a brown top and trousers as she poses for the candid click. Previously, she had dropped her stunning photos in a stylish maxi dress and captioned it, “Exorcist: I’m here to remove the demon that has possessed you. Me: I didn’t call you. Demon: I did. #OwnYourDemons #swag #justme.”

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the Netflix thriller “Do Patti” where she played the role of a police officer, Vidya Jyothi. For the first time, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress portrayed the role of a cop in her career.

“Do Patti”, directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, also starred Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The mystery thriller follows the story of twin sisters, played by Kriti whose love for the same man puts them under a determined cop’s watchful eye. Sanon took on dual roles for the first time in her career. Kriti portrayed twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Additionally, Kriti is also one of the producers of the film.

“Do Patti” also marked Sheikh’s Bollywood debut.

Before this, Kajol appeared in Lust Stories 2, consisting of four short film segments directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Sonu Sood extends support to small dhaba owners in Uttarakhand

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has once again extended his helping hand, this time to support small dhaba businesses in Uttarakhand.

Known for his humanitarian efforts, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has been actively involved in empowering local businesses, and his latest initiative aims to boost the livelihoods of those running small food joints along highways. On Thursday, Sonu posted a video featuring a group of local dhaba owners.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Today, we are in Alwar, and from here, we are going to Vrindavan. These are our brothers standing here from Uttarakhand, and they run a dhaba where they have employed 70 people. It’s always said that the people from Uttarakhand make very good food. They all have left their homes to work here, and they are working very hard. So, all Uttarakhand people keep working hard and keep bringing smiles to the faces.”

The video ended with Sonu playfully teasing one of the boys after he expressed his joy at the actor promoting his small dhaba.

Sharing the video, the ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actor wrote in the caption, “Uttarakhand walon ka jawaab nahin #supportsmallbusiness.”

Earlier, during Diwali, Sonu Sood promoted a local vendor selling Diwali items such as diyas, rangoli colors, and other festive decorations.

In an Instagram video, the actor highlighted the efforts of the vendor, discussing the challenges he faces in making a living during the busy festive season. Sonu asked about the vendor’s sales targets and how he hopes to support his family back in Bihar, including his parents, wife, and children.

Work-wise, the 51-year-old actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming action-packed thriller “Fateh.” The thriller stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Somy Ali breaks silence on her controversial AMA Reddit session

Mumbai– Actress and social worker Somy Ali has finally broken her silence regarding the controversial AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit that sparked widespread discussion.

On Thursday, Ali took to her Instagram handle and posted her photo alongside a lengthy note, clarifying that her purpose in participating in AMA session was solely to promote her NGO No More Tears.

She wrote, “I want to take a moment to address the recent controversy surrounding a Reddit session that has gone viral. My purpose in participating in the session was solely to promote No More Tears, my NGO dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Unfortunately, some comments made in my name by Akshay Sharma, the Vice President of No More Tears about Salman Khan and even Sushant Singh Rajput’s death without my knowledge or approval, led to a wave of misinterpretations and distractions. Everyone knows I can’t type so fast in a live session.”

Somy added, “I’ve spent the past 17 years deeply committed to helping survivors of abuse and trafficking, and it is incredibly disappointing to see the narrative shift toward unrelated and controversial topics. I have no interest in discussing individuals from my past or anything beyond the work we do at No More Tears. I agreed to the session to raise awareness of my NGO’s mission, not to create controversy.”

“I am no more interested in giving zoom video interviews where they ask only about Salman to raise TRP of their news shows. Moving forward, I will be limiting my media interactions to ensure the focus remains on No More Tears. After living quietly for 14 years, I only started speaking with the media three years ago to help raise awareness for my work. This exposure has helped build support for the organization, and I’m immensely grateful for those who have joined in our mission. Despite facing trolling and negativity, I remain focused and determined. I appeal to everyone to join me in stopping abuse of any kind. We are all humans, deserving of equal rights and a life of dignity. As Rajesh Khanna beautifully said, “Zindagi bahut khoobsurat hai, jeene ka salika aana chhaiye”—Life is very beautiful; one must know how to live it,” the post furher read.

During her #AskMeAnything session on Reddit, Somy Ali has made controversial claims about Salman Khan and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the Reddit users asked Somy to reveal lesser-known facts about Bollywood, questioning, “What secrets are kept hidden out of fear?” The user also asked, “What’s the most disturbing aspect of the movie industry?”

In her reply, Ali stated, “Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, in fact, he was murdered. We still know what happened with Jiah Khan as she was pregnant and hanging from a ceiling fan and Suraj Pancholi went to Salman for advice which concluded in Jiah’s death.”

Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with Salman Khan for about eight years, also made controversial remarks about the actor. In an interview with us, she mentioned that Khan is even worse than the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (IANS)