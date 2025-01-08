Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra onboards Oscar-shortlisted ‘Anuja’ as Executive Producer

Mumbai– Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come onboard for the short film ‘Anuja’ as an executive producer.

The film, which won the live-action short award at the 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Academy Awards in the live-action short film category, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is directed by Adam J. Graves, and produced by Suchitra Mattai. It centers on the 9-year-old titular character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak.

As per ‘Variety’, the narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

Priyanka said in a statement, “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present. ‘Anuja’ is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project”.

The film was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by Mira Nair’s family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global, which is known for Academy Award-winning films “War/Dance” (2007) and “Inocente” (2012), and Krushan Naik Films. Mindy Kaling is one of the producers on the film. Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has also boarded ‘Anuja’ as an executive producer.

Lead actor Sajda Pathan brings authenticity to the role, drawing from her personal experiences of surviving on the streets of old Delhi with her sister before finding support through the Salaam Baalak Trust.

Mattai said, “Priyanka’s faith in the power of ‘Anuja’s story means a lot to us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her join our team”.

Alia Bhatt thanks Bipasha Basu and the reason will melt your heart

Mumbai– Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt recently thanked fellow actress Bipasha Basu for making daughter Devi wear a dress from her brand Edamamma

Bipasha Basu is presently in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their little munchkin Devi. She had taken to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a clip where little Devi can be seen playing on the beach and guess what she is wearing? The little one can be seen in a pink and white co-ord set from Alia Bhatt’s kids clothing brand Edamamma.

Reacting to this, Alia Bhatt also reshared the clip on her Instagram stories, along with the caption, “this is soo adorable!!! thank you for choosing @edamamma for your little angle” She further added an angel baby and red heart emoji.

On another front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen leading the much-anticipated spy drama “Alpha”. The latest installment in the Yash Raj spy universe will be made under the direction of Shiv Rawail. The diva will be seen sharing screen space with Sharvari in her next.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt will further be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming drama titled “Love and War”. Aside from her, the project will also see Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor as leads. The official announcement for the drama was made in January 2024.

Refreshing your memory, Alia Bhatt previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali back in 2022 for “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

Talking about Bipasha Basu, the stunner last graced the screens with the web series “Dangerous”. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the show featured the storyline provided by Vikram Bhatt. The cast of “Dangerous” also included Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in significant roles. The series premiered on MX Player in 2020 and Bipasha Basu has stayed away from acting since then.

Sonam Kapoor gives out tips on how to look good ‘without even trying’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has revealed the secret to look good “without even trying.”

Sonam took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of images looking drop-dead gorgeous in neutral hues such as black and navy blue.

“Neutrals: for when you want to look good without even trying (or at least pretending not to),” revealing the secret, she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this week, Sonam treated her fans with a special New Year wish. She dropped a sneak-peek into her life in 2024. In the first picture, we can see that the actress is enjoying a good time with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam also shared a short video of her car ride with son Vayu. The last still of the post featured Anand Ahuja with little Vayu.

“Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we’ve been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class…” she wrote as the caption.

Prior to this, Sonam shared a few snippets of her Christmas celebration with her loved ones in London.

On the work front, she will next be a part of “Battle for Bittora.” The drama will be a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor Films Company banner is financing the film.

Sonam began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali’s romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

Raveena Tandon’s throwback picture with Salman Khan from “Andaaz Apna Apna” is pure nostalgia

Mumbai– Raveena Tandon recently turned the clock back and dropped a throwback picture with Salman Khan from their 1994 action comedy “Andaaz Apna Apna”

The ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ actress took to the stories section of her Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scene still from “Andaaz Apna Apna” where Salman Khan can be seen lifting Raveena Tandon as the two smile.

The iconic movie featured Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon as the lead, along with Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, the movie took the box office by storm back in 1994.

Rumors have been rife for some time now that the makers are working on the sequel to the blockbuster movie. Recently, Aamir Khan conducted a Live interaction session with the fans, during which he made a big reveal regarding the sequel. Mr Perfectionist was quoted saying, “Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’.” Nevertheless, Aamir Khan also mentioned that the project is still in the initial stage, making it too early to get excited.

Raveena Tandon also talked about the sequel to “Andaaz Apna Apna”. She was quoted saying during a media interaction, “I would be thrilled to revisit Andaz Apna Apna. Reimagining this comedy with a fresh perspective would be an exciting challenge.” She further added, “Teaming up with Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana would bring a dynamic energy with a modern twist while paying homage to the original characters.”

In the meantime, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to join Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s “Azaad”. The diva has been paired opposite Amaan Devgan for her debut drama. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 17th January, this year. The team is presently busy promoting their film. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor,

Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra are also a part of the primary cast.

Sonali Bendre’s New Year was full of ‘love, laughter, and LOTS of cake’

Mumbai– Sonali Bendre recently decided to treat her fans with a sneak peek into her New Year celebration. The ‘Sarfarosh’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage of how she welcomed 2025 with her family and loved ones.

Sonali Bendra’s latest Insta post included her pictures with her husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl during what looked like a family getaway. The post also included the caption, ​”Started the year with love, laughter, and LOTS of cake…Grateful for these moments. Let’s go, 2025!”

For those who do not know, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with 4th-stage metastatic cancer back in 2018 and was given only a 30% chance of survival. However, beating the odds, the actress fought hard and overcame the disease. Sonali Bendre is cancer-free now, turning into an inspiration for countless people fighting the same battle.

During a conversation with the media, the ‘Diljale’ star revealed that breaking the news of her cancer to her son Ranveer was one of the hardest things she had to do. Sonali Bendre revealed how she broke the news to her 13-year-old son as she feared that he would learn about her diagnosis from social media or some other source.

Sonali Bendre was quoted saying, “Explaining my diagnosis to him was one of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had. I wanted to be truthful, but also to reassure him that everything would be okay. I explained it in a way he could understand and made sure to be there for him, answering any questions he had. I was surprised by how maturely he took the news. In many ways, he became my source of strength and positivity throughout this journey. His support was something I truly didn’t expect, but it helped carry me through.”

While Sonali Bendre has stayed away from films for some time now, the actress remains very active on social media.

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to late actress Nanda on her birth anniversary

Mumbai– Veteran actor Jackie Shroff recently took to his official Instagram handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actress Nanda on her birth anniversary.

The ‘Hero’ actor took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and dropped a few iconic songs of the late actress from her movies such as “Jab Jab Phool Khile” and “The Train”. His post was accompanied by the caption, “Remembering Nanda ji on her birth anniversary”, along

with a blue heart emoji. Born on 8th January 1939, Nanda ruled the Hindi film industry for more than three decades.

In the meantime, Jackie Shroff will next grace our screen with the highly-anticipated crime series, “Chidiya Udd”. The drama is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player on 15th January this year. Before the release, the makers decided to treat the cinephiles with the official trailer of the web series. The show is a cinematic adaptation of Aabid Surti’s popular novel Cages.

“Chidiya Udd” shares the tale of a young Rajasthani woman named Seher, who finds herself entangled in the dark world of Mumbai’s crime syndicate. The story gains momentum as she tries to break free from the chains of power and violence.

Ravi Jadhav has helmed the project jointly financed by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. As for the cast, “Chidiya Udd” will star Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in important roles.

Jackie Shroff will be seen portraying the character of Qadir Khan on the show. Talking about the project, he shared, “The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It’s a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience and the audience will love it.”

Additionally, Jackie Shroff will also be a part of “Housefull 5”, alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Palisades Fire in LA

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra recently shared her reaction to the Palisades Fire in LA that has scorched thousands of acres of land, forcing a huge number of people to evacuate the vicinity

PeeCee took to the story section of her official Instagram handle and

posted a heartwrenching clip of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighborhood. The ‘Aitraaz’ actress can be heard saying in the video, “it’s crazy.” Her post also included the caption, “My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight,” along with a folded hand emojis.

Priyanka Chopra dropped another Insta story featuring the Palisades Fire in LA, “Fast-moving Palisades fire in LA scorches thousands of acres, destroys homes”. Many netizens showed their concern on the matter and reacted to the post with comments like “Stay safe everyone God protect us don’t worry”, “What happened”, and “God bless us and keep us safe from all the obstacles”.

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on 7th January 2025, forcing above 30,000 residents to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

Talking about PeeCee’s professional lineup, the stunner has been busy with her Hollywood projects recently. However, reports claim that Priyanka Chopra will be working alongside the legendary filmmaker, SS Rajamouli in Pan-World Jungle Adventure titled, “SSMB 29” for now. She will be seen sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited drama. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

In addition to this, another report suggests that PeeCee might return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s “Don 3”. If the reports turn out to be true, she will be seen reprising her role as Roma in the highly-talked-about sequel.

Ekta Kapoor takes her “dil ke tukde” on a joyful ride

Mumbai– Apart from being one of the biggest producers of today’s time, Ektaa Kapoor is also a doting mother to her son Ravie Kapoor. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a clip of her fun time with her little bundle of joy.

The video shared on social media features Ektaa Kapoor enjoying a car ride with son Ravie. Accompanying them was Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor.

In the meantime, Ektaa Kapoor recently made a strong statement against actor Ram Kapoor. Without taking any names, she took to the stories section of her Instagram account and penned a cryptic note that went, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence.”

Ektaa Kapoor’s statement comes in response to Ram Kapoor’s comment on the kissing scene in the popular television show “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”, co-starring Sakshi Tanwar. Ram Kapoor said that at the time he asked Ektaa Kapoor if she was sure about the scene, however, the producer refused to budge.

During a recent media interaction, Ram Kapoor was quoted saying that his job as an actor is to do his work, and he does not owe an explanation to anybody. He added that his job is to follow the script. The actor said, “How can I say that I won’t do this? If I do, then I’m not an actor.”

He further revealed, “Ektaa is the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene… I told Ektaa, Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai (This has not happened on television before); it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ekta was very confident that we should do it. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Then I told Sakshi that, look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me.” (IANS)