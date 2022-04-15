Bollywood Roundup: Poonam Pandey, Ektaa R Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Lock Upp’: Poonam Pandey recalls how her family was thrown out of housing society

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut hosted ‘Lock Upp’ is grabbing all the attention and one of the interesting elements of this show is revelation of intriguing and emotional stories by the contestants.

In a recent episode, Poonam Pandey broke down in tears when she remembered a story related to her family from the past.

Poonam shared an emotional story with Karanvir Bohra and Shivam Sharma. She even began to cry.

She recalled an incident that took place with her family three to four years back. During that time, she was with her whole family, where they all used to live together.

Poonam’s family was thrown out of the housing society because it was her family. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out of society, because she was the only earning member.

Poonam even said that she never spoke anything evil or wrong to anyone, she was always busy with her own work.

She said: “I haven’t said anything bad to anyone till today, show me an article where I have said something wrong to anyone.”

Karanvir tried to console her. Poonam can’t control her tears because she had hear a lot of wrong things about her. She said that: “First try to know me first before saying anything wrong about me.”

On seeing her crying , Karanvir takes out a tissue and tried to wipe Poonam’s tears.

‘Lock Upp’: Ektaa all set to enter the show with Tusshar

Mumbai– Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to enter the fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ with Tusshar Kapoor and Divya Agarwal to celebrate five years of ALTBalaji.

Ektaa will be seen celebrating the occasion with ‘Lock Upp’ contestants along with her brother Tusshar and friend Divya.

The show has crossed 200 million views and grabbed eyeballs because of the entertaining elements for the audience that not only includes fights or heated conversations between the contestants but also brings out their emotional turmoil. It is also about mending their relationship within the show with each other to survive in the game.

Ektaa will be interacting with the inmates and has also planned some fun activities with them.

Meanwhile there are also several tasks that begin with Sharirik Shram, during which the kaidis or inmates were asked to make cow dung cakes. The losing block will be required to clean their utensils. During the task, Zeeshan Khan has trouble adjusting to the cow dung and its smell. After a gruelling battle, the left block wins the shram, and Kaaranvir and Anjali are given the punishment of washing the utensils.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Ranbir’s ex-flame Katrina extends best wishes to new couple

Mumbai– Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot on Thursday and the entire B-Town erupted in celebrations.

Among the celebrations, the early wishes came from Ranbir’s ex-flame Katrina Kaif, who extended her best wishes to the newly-wed couple through her social media.

Katrina took to her Instagram and posted the picture of the couple in the story section. She wrote under the picture, “Congratulations to u both – all the love and happiness @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor (sic).”

Katrina and Ranbir dated for nearly six years before they parted ways in 2016. Their last film together was the Anurag Basu directorial ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

While Katrina got married to ‘Masaan’ actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year in Jaipur in a private ceremony, Ranbir and Alia exchanged wedding vows in Mumbai at the ‘Sanju’ actor’s Vastu residence.

Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal, who has worked with Ranbir in ‘Sanju’ and with Alia in ‘Raazi’, too congratulated the couple on their special day.

Other celebs who congratulated Ranbir and Alia on their wedding day are ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Deepika Padukone.

Kareena shares picture of ‘the men of her life’

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a family picture on social media featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur Ali Khan and toddler Jeh. Kareena posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen in a candid picture with her family, whom she called the 'men of my life'. "This what trying to get a family picture looks like – Saifu please smile for the picture – Tim take your finger out of your nose yaa Jeh baba look here Me – Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yara Click And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life #My World Bhai Ki Shaadi," Kareena wrote as the caption. The picture was taken at actor Ranbir Kapoor's wedding on Thursday. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 comedy drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what is considered as one of his iconic characters. Pooja Hegde in the running for special song in 'F3' Hyderabad– Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses right now. The 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' star is in the running for a special song in the upcoming 'F3'. Pooja Hegde, who starred in Ram Charan's blockbuster hit 'Rangasthalam' with the song 'Jigelu Rani,' is in talks to perform a special number in 'F3'. The producers, who have approached the 'Beast' lady, are expected to make an announcement soon. For the time being, Telugu fans are speculating about Pooja Hegde's exorbitant pay for the special song she will perform in 'F3'. 'F3' is the follow-up to Anil Ravipudi's directorial debut 'F2,' which starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen. Pooja Hegde has also been cast as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Despite back-to-back flops with Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' and Vijay's 'Beast,' Pooja appears to have no intention of backing down. (IANS)