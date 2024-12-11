Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Pooja Hegde to reportedly star alongside Dulquer Salmaan for a romantic drama

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde is rumoured to star alongside Dulquer Salmaan for a romantic drama.

According to a source, the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors next year, with Pooja and Dulquer playing the lead. This will mark the first on-screen pairing of the two actors.

A source shared: “It’s a romantic drama with a unique narrative, and the makers couldn’t think of a better duo to headline the project. Both Pooja and Dulquer have an incredible fan base, and this pairing is bound to create magic on screen.”

On December 7, Pooja shared a glimpse posing with Varun Dhawan, with whom she has teamed up for David Dhawan’s next film.

The film is tentatively titled ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and gave a glimpse into her camaraderie with Varun. The actress shared a picture along with Varun, and wrote, “This duo is dreaming of bread”.

She followed it up with, “Chalo post our next schedule maybe?”

On December 3, she wrapped up the first schedule of David Dhawan’s tentatively titled “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”.

The film, expected to release in 2025, is said to feature Pooja in a glamorous role amidst a fresh and hilarious storyline. The actress has been juggling her time between Mumbai and Chennai, simultaneously shooting for Thalapathy 69, where she stars opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

A source confirmed: “It’s been a whirlwind schedule for Pooja as she shuttles between cities, ensuring that every project gets her best.”

“Her commitment and energy are truly commendable. She has wrapped her first schedule of the film and will be shooting abroad for a month early next year for the next schedule.”

She will be next seen in the high-octane action thriller ‘Deva’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and is part of major South Indian projects, including ‘Suriya 44’ and ‘Thalapathy 69’.

Ranbir shares how the Kapoor family brainstormed on their WhatsApp group about the best way to address PM Modi

Mumbai– The Kapoor family recently met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The family prepared well in advance to meet the PM, discussed internally on their WhatsApp group about how they would address him.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor told PM Modi, “Last week, on our whatsapp family group, we decided how to address you as Prime Minister, Prime Minister sir. Reema aunty called me daily asking if she could say this, or say that”.

PM Modi assured them that they can address him as per their choice, and asked them to consider him a member of their family. Reema Jain, the daughter of Raj Kapoor told PM Modi, “Respected Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi”, before the PM chimed in and said, “Cut” thereby lighting up the mood in the room.

Reema further mentioned, “In such a precious time, you have invited everyone here on Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday. We thank you. And I remembered a couple of lines from Papa’s movie. I will not live, you will not live, but there will be memories. You have given so much love and respect to today’s India. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given so much respect to the Kapoor family. It is a great honour for me to welcome you. And Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday is the golden age of India’s film industry”.

Elsewhere during the conversation, PM Modi was be seen talking to the Kapoor family about Raj Kapoor. He shared how Raj Kapoor was so ahead of his time as he established India as a ‘soft power’, when the word wasn’t even coined, among the people across the globe with his stories.

He said, “In 1947, we had ‘Neel Kamal’, and now in 2047, as we approach a 100-year journey, it symbolises the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, in the diplomatic world, there’s much talk about soft power.

Back then, the term ‘soft power’ didn’t even exist, but Raj Kapoor had already established India’s strength in this domain globally”. December 14, 2024 marks the centenary of Raj Kapoor, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest cinematic forces of India. He was born in Peshawar (present day Pakistan), and was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor starred in and produced many films for which he received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards.

Sonam Kapoor reveals one dish that reminds her of home

Mumbai– Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor revealed that one dish that reminds of her home includes Sindhi delicacies.

Sonam, whose mother Sunita is a Sindhi, took to Instagram stories, where she shared a reel about “one dish that always reminds of home” is “Sindhi koki with dahi and papad.” She also shared a video of “masala bread.”

The actress in her stories also shared that she is on her way back to home in London after her stay in Dubai.

Sonam shared a picture of a Christmas tree and wrote: “Back home in London coming back to this lovely @dior.”

On December 8, Sonam shared glimpses of her family by the sea. In the first picture, Sonam can be seen sitting with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on the seashore, enjoying the sunset view.

In the next few pictures, Sonam and her son Vayu can be seen playing by the sea.

Along with the pictures, Sonam added a caption that reads: “A friend recently asked me, ‘If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?’

“The answer was so clear: it’s just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day. Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all.

“It’s not about becoming someone else—it’s about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja, love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai in a lavish ceremony. They dated for five years before getting married. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. Post marriage Sonam divides her time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Sonam will next be seen in “Battle of Bittora”, produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor gets PM Modi’s autograph for her children

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is known for ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘Raja Hindustani’ and others, recently met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi with her family, and received a signed autograph from the PM for her children.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared the pictures from the Kapoor family’s meeting with the PM. The family, which is considered the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, met with PM Modi ahead of the centenary of the family’s patriarch Raj Kapoor, who is widely considered one of the most influential filmmakers and actors in Indian cinema.

Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote the same caption as her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us”.

“As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor “, she added.

December 14, 2024 marks the centenary of Raj Kapoor. He was born in Peshawar (present day Pakistan), and was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor starred in and produced many films for which he received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards.

His films ‘Awaara’ and ‘Boot Polish’ competed for the Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951 and 1955’s editions respectively.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. India’s highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was bestowed to him in 1988 by the Government of India.

Earlier, the International Film Festival of India, organised jointly by the National Film Development Corporation of India (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa, in Goa, honoured Raj Kapoor ahead of his centenary, and invited Ranbir as the speaker to share anecdotes about his grandfather.

Alia Bhatt on PM Modi: Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt says she was honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that merely listening to his stories, makes her learn so much.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a bunch of pictures from her meeting with the iconic leader on Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations.

She wrote: “Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn. Mr. Raj Kapoor’s impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told.”

Heaping praise on the leader, Alia added: “Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor.”

“Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire.”

The actress spoke about “Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival”, which will feature the late star’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). It will be showcased across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15 at the PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ from 13th-15th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country. #100YearsOfRajKapoor,” she added.

On Wednesday morning, actress Kareena Kapoor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special afternoon and said that the iconic leader’s warmth, attention and support in celebrating the legacy of late star Raj Kapoor means the world to her.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the “Kapoor” family posing with the PM. In one image, the iconic leader even shared a signed note for her sons Taimur and Jeh. A few images also had the leader speaking to Saif, Ranbir, Neetu, Alia and Kareena. (IANS)