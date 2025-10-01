Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Hrithik Roshan, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Nushrratt Bharuccha Turns Wild Child at Niagara Falls

Mumbai– Nushrratt Bharuccha is living her best life—and she wants the world to see it.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama starlet ditched the glam sets for a splash of nature, sharing snaps from her Niagara Falls getaway. With a rainbow backdrop and the roaring waters behind her, Nushrratt looked carefree and radiant.

“Like a bird!!!” she gushed in her caption, throwing love to her travel buddies.

This isn’t her first adventure lately—just last month she was spotted having a blast at Universal Studios Orlando, hopping on Minion Land rides and braving the Mummy’s curse.

On the style front, the actress kept it casual yet chic in a nude-pink top, denim shorts, sneakers, and a cap—perfect for tourist vibes.

Workwise, Nushrratt was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi, with music by none other than A.R. Rahman.

Looks like off-screen, she’s just as much about thrills as she is on-screen drama.

Hrithik Roshan Marks 4 Years of Love With Saba Azad

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is all about love goals! The superstar just celebrated four years of togetherness with actress-singer Saba Azad, and he made sure the world knew it.

Hrithik took to Instagram to drop a series of cozy pictures with his lady love, showing fans their bond is stronger than ever. The duo, who’ve been inseparable at parties, red carpets, and getaways, are now officially clocking four years together.

Meanwhile, in the money game, Hrithik is also shining—he ranks third on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a whopping INR 2,160 crore fortune. But topping the headlines is Shah Rukh Khan, who just entered the billionaire club, leaving even Hollywood biggies like Taylor Swift and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind.

Love, money, and stardom—looks like Hrithik has it all lined up.

Manushi Chhillar’s Sweet Birthday Shoutout to Her ‘Coolest Dad’

Mumbai– Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar melted hearts online as she wished her father, Dr. Mitrabasu Chhillar, a very Happy Birthday.

The Tehran beauty shared rare family snaps on Instagram—her dad smiling with his cake, tending to patients, and even showing off his chef skills. Alongside the pics, Manushi penned a heartfelt note calling him her “coolest dad, hero, and forever guide,” thanking him for always being there, from school pick-ups to airport runs.

She praised his kindness and dedication as a doctor, saying he inspires her endlessly. “I feel so lucky to call you my Popsie,” she gushed.

Manushi has been quite active on social media lately. Just a day earlier, she revealed Rajkummar Rao is her all-time favorite co-star during an AMA session, while also opening up about her fitness struggles post-COVID—and how her doctor-dad helped her bounce back.

Looks like for Manushi, family love is the ultimate guiding force.

Alia Bhatt Shines in Gold as She Joins Rani Mukerji for Durga Puja Bash

Mumbai– Bollywood’s Durga Puja celebrations just got a double dose of glamour! Alia Bhatt turned heads in a dazzling golden saree as she joined Rani Mukerji at the iconic North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal.

While Alia sparkled in sequins and embroidery, Rani kept it classy in a royal blue saree, radiating festive elegance. The pandal, a Mukerji family legacy started by Rani’s grandmother nearly seven decades ago, once again became a star-studded hotspot.

Alia was welcomed with hugs by Tanishaa Mukerji, while filmmaker Ayan Mukerji—Rani’s cousin and Alia’s Brahmastra director—mingled with guests. Fans couldn’t miss the nostalgia as Karan Johar also dropped by earlier in the day, reuniting warmly with his long-time bestie Rani.

From divine vibes to Bollywood sparkle, this Puja was all about tradition meeting tinsel-town magic.

Sonam Kapoor Sparks Pregnancy Buzz With Glam New Photos

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor is once again setting off pregnancy rumors—but this time in high style. The Bollywood diva dropped a fresh batch of pictures on social media, styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, that has fans buzzing about baby No. 2.

Dressed head-to-toe in white, Sonam slayed in an off-shoulder draped top and asymmetrical skirt, paired with killer stilettos. With soft waves, minimal jewelry, and her signature poise, she proved she can command headlines with just a look.

Reports claim the actress is in her second trimester, with both the Kapoor and Ahuja families said to be thrilled. But so far, no official word from Sonam herself.

The actress, who married businessman Anand Ahuja in a star-studded 2018 wedding, welcomed her first son Vayu in August 2022. Since then, she’s been on a career break, focusing on family life—though fans are still holding out hope for a Bollywood comeback.

For now, it’s Sonam’s style—and those pregnancy whispers—that have everyone talking.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Mornings: Thepla, Old Bollywood Tunes & Divine Vibes

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and serving major desi nostalgia—starting right from her breakfast table!

The global superstar shared snaps from her morning ritual, lounging in a bathrobe while tucking into a plate of thepla with chutney and mango pickle. But it wasn’t just about the food—PeeCee revealed she was vibing to the 90s classic “Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Kardiya” from Ghulaam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Her Insta story, captioned “Day 2 Mumbai Mornings,” showed she’s soaking up every bit of home. From gazing at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to chilling in fuzzy socks with poha, Priyanka’s posts are a love letter to Mumbai life.

She also stopped by the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings and caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

Between thepla, Bollywood melodies, and divine darshan, Priyanka’s Mumbai diaries are pure comfort with a superstar glow. (Source: IANS)