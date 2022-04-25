Bollywood Roundup: Neha Sargam, Isha Koppikar, Chhavi Mittal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Neha Sargam joins the cast of ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’

Mumbai– ‘Doli Armano Ki’ actress Neha Sargam is all set to play Yashoda in the new show ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’.

Neha, who has been a part of notable mythological shows such as ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’ and many more in the past, says: “We’ve all grown up watching and hearing stories of Kanha so it’s exciting for me to play such an integral part in ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’.”

“It’s a great learning as well to revisit the bond shared between Yashodha Maiiya and Kanha from a different perspective altogether. It brings a lot of peace to me,” she adds.

‘Yashomati Maiyaa ke Nandlala’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Isha Koppikar overjoyed with response to her Telugu series ‘Dahanam’

Mumbai– Actress Isha Koppikar, who was recently seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dahanam’, is over the moon with the response to the series where she plays a cop.

The actress is grateful and full of gratitude with all the love that is coming her way and the appreciation that’s flowing in from all quarters.

Talking about the well received series, Isha said in a statement , “It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform ,be it on screen or off screen as I feel that the one who wears the uniform shoulders responsibilities starting from that very moment.”

“After receiving so much love from my near and dear ones I feel I did justice to my role. I am thankful to all for supporting me and I hope they continue to do so even in the future as I am more excited for ‘Dhahanam season 2′”.

‘Dahanam’, which has been directed by Agastya Manju, is the OTT debut of ‘Satya’ director Ram Gopal Varma as a producer. The Telugu series presents an action-packed story of a son avenging his father’s death. The series dropped on OTT platform MX Player on April 14.

Chhavi Mittal sets an example, shakes a leg before breast cancer surgery

Mumbai– Actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently announced her diagnosis of breast cancer, has recently posted a reel in which she was seen dancing in the hospital room just before her surgery.

She is undergoing the surgery on Tuesday.

While the actress was grooving to ‘Bop Daddy’ by Falz and Ms Banks, she was caught by her husband Mohit Hussein who mimicked her dancing.

Chhavi captioned the video: “Doc said, Chhavi. You need to chill! So I’m chilling.”

The ‘Naaginn’ actress is setting an example for many to fight the illness without having any fear or apprehension.

Recently she shared a post before surgery mentioning: “The prep for the surgery, also includes letting my hair down, no? So that’s just what I did. My nervousness is increasing I won’t deny, while I reach the last leg of breast cancer. Also, I love this dress! The next time I wear it, there’ll be a big scar peeping out of it. I have a feeling I’ll look much hotter, will I?”

Amrapali Gupta enjoys finding right balance between profession and parenthood

Mumbai– Actress Amrapali Gupta, who is shooting for TV show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ as an antagonist, reveals she is passionate about both family and her work.

The actress who took a break after the delivery of her son Kabir said that was important for her.

She says: “Being a full-time working mother can lead to feelings of guilt and stress because of divided attention between work and family. Hence when my son was young I made sure to take a break and enjoy parenting because that was giving me pleasure and happiness. And now when he’s a little grown up. I feel it’s the right time to resume work. The key is to focus on a plan, getting organized, and finding the right balance between profession and parenthood.”

The actress, who rose to fame after playing a protagonist in ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’, and is married to actor Yash Sinha reveals how she manages between work and shoots.

She adds, “It’s never easy being a mom trying to juggle a full-time job with a family life. But it’s impossible. If you ask me, I will suggest avoiding starting the day on a frazzled note by getting organized the night before. I make sure to finish half of my work that can be done before rather depending on morning hours. I make sure to sleep for maximum time to feel fresh and energetic. During my breaks at work, I call Kabir; hearing him can help me get through my day, and he’s comforted to know I’m near. Else my husband Yash takes care of him if he’s at home.” (IANS)