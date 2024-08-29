Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mrunal Thakur flaunts this tempting delight on her cheat day

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday shared a glimpse of her cheat day, in which she can be seen enjoying a delicious scoop of an ice-cream.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal, who has 13.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped photos from an ice-cream parlour.

She is wearing a denim-on-denim outfit and has rounded off the look with a sling bag. Mrunal is holding an ice-cream cone and is flaunting her smile.

The post is captioned as: “Oops!! I did it again #cheatday #icecream”.

A fan commented: “The happiness on your face”.

Another user said: “Ye ice cream mujhe de de thakur”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She featured in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Son of Sardar 2’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty.

Parineeti Chopra shares how she feels while travelling in empty bus: IYKYN

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently holidaying in England, UK has shared a video of herself travelling in a local bus.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video in the Stories section, in which we can see her enjoying a bus ride.

She is wearing a white tee-shirt, and beige coloured jacket, and rounded off the look with a beige coloured cap.

Parineeti is flaunting her bright smile as she is sitting alone in the bus.

The video is captioned as: “The feeling of an empty bus IYKYN”.

She also dropped some glimpses of the city that she has recorded from inside the bus. We get a peek into the lush greenery, beautiful surroundings, and architectural landscape.

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF’s romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her ‘fashion lunch’ in Dubai

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor, who was recently in Dubai for a launch event, has shared a glimpse of dining in a fine-dine Indian restaurant, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam’s friend Karishma Karamchandani shared some snaps from their lunch session.

Sonam, who has 35 million followers on the photo-sharing application re-shared the pictures in which we can see a plate of spaghetti, beluga caviar, paneer kulchas, malai stone bass tikka, and a full-fledged Indian thali–which has pulao, naan, gravy items, lentils, raita and papad.

The 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam also shared some pictures from her outing. In the snaps we can see her wearing a green and black long floral dress. She opted for a subtle makeup look and has half-tied her hair.

The look was rounded off with statement earrings.

She captioned the post as: “Celebrating the opening of Jamavar, a fine dining Indian restaurant in Dubai, with my dearest friend Samyukta. Feeling like a garden in bloom in this stunning floral dress, surrounded by love and laughter. Grateful for moments like these where friendship, food and fashion intertwine so beautifully, in the elegant ambiance of Jamavar.”

On the professional front, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event– the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

Mukti Mohan believes in ‘supernatural’: You just feel the vibe or energy

Mumbai– Dancer and actress Mukti Mohan, who will soon be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘A Wedding Story’ revealed that she believes in ‘energies’.

Talking about whether she believes in the supernatural, Mukti said: “I do believe in energies. I can’t explain or define it; you just feel the vibe or energy.”

She further said: “The USP of the movie is the story. And like the name suggests, it’s a romantic wedding story trapped in the premise of ‘Panchak kaal’. The concept is unique and very different from any film; references are from Garud Puran dated a thousand years ago. It’s beyond a supernatural horror; it has drama and romance since there’s a wedding involved in our story.”

As an actor, she looks for authenticity in the script and shares that the maker is the key.

“I got recognition from dancing, but entering the acting field is a whole new level, and I feel validated receiving such positive reviews for my work in ‘Life Hill Gayi’,’Gyaarah Gyaarah’, ‘Thar’, and now with ‘A Wedding Story’,” she said.

‘A Wedding Story’ also features Akshay Anand, Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

Speaking about the star cast, Mukti said: “I feel blessed to be a part of a film that has such a talented cast. It gives me immense strength to get support from actors like Akshay Sir, Piloo ma’am, and Vaibhav, who have been working for decades on their crafts, respectively.”

What’s your greatest validation as an actor?

“Opportunities. With opportunities, everything is possible. They say success is hard work meeting opportunities. I am relishing the successful releases of not just one or two but three new projects in a month. Sincerely grateful to all the casting directors and filmmakers for choosing me. I can’t wait to make them prouder in my journey,” she ended.

Sidhartha Malhotra sheds light on his quick fix for shoot breaks

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently seen in the action-thriller movie ‘Yodha’, is expressing his love for cricket. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and a video of himself playing cricket on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Thursday.

The video is from the shooting of his family drama movie ‘Kapoor & Sons’, it shows him boasting about his team winning every single game on the sets of the film during the breaks, to this his co-star from ‘Kapoor & Sons’, Fawad Khan just laughed it off.

The pictures show him playing cricket on a mountain pass with his crew.

He wrote in the caption, “From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life – basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket. They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix! #NationalSportsDay #Throwback”.

Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sport in India. The nation is obsessed with cricket which forms a huge part of the daily lives of people. It explains India’s stellar performances in cricket tournaments while the nation struggles with medals in the border category of games like the Olympics.

Recently, team India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup in June when it defeated South Africa in the finals bringing in the 4th World Cup win after 1983, 2007 and 2011.

Prior to this, team India put up a great performance in the Cricket World Cup. However, the dream of the nation was crushed by the Australians as they defeated team India in the final after the latter’s unbeaten streak throughout the tournament.

Anushka Sen offers a glimpse of her exotic gym wear collection

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen on Thursday gave a peek into her luxurious gym collection, by dropping a video on the viral social media trend.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.3 million followers, shared a Reel video flaunting her gym clothes.

The snippet shows Anushka wearing a black tank top, and matching shorts. She is also wearing a blue zipper and black shorts.

Then she wears a white tank top, and matching shorts in the video. Anushka also paired up the white tank top with matching skirt, and a grey zipper.

The video further shows her wearing a pastel blue tank top, and matching tights.

Anushka then poses in a grey tank top and matching shorts.

We further see her wearing a grey long sleeve tee-shirt and blue joggers. The clip ends with Anushka wearing a grey hoodie, pink shorts, and paired it with a red cap.

The post is captioned as: “This trend but it’s with my gym clothes that I love… have you worked out today? Answer in poll”.

A fan commented: “Every dance step with a different smile killed it”.

Another user said: “Anushka you are really looking absolutely mind blowing in this gym clothes.”

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV’s show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show ‘Baalveer’. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani’.

The young diva also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’, and ‘Am I Next’.

She was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

‘Golfer’ Rakul Preet Singh says ‘Bahar jao , khelo koodu’

Mumbai– On the occasion of National Sports Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh revealed that her favourite sport is golf and urged all to go out and play.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she is seen hitting balls at a golf course. The clip features the actress playing golf in several picturesque courses. In one video, she is also seen playing the sport with Indian guru Sadhguru.

“Bahar jao , khelo koodu happppy national sports day!! What’s your favorite sport?,” she wrote as the caption.

Rakul recently shared a glimpse of her menu and captioned it as “lunch on the go”.

She took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of her lunch. The lunch bowl included rice, lauki (bottle gourd) and chicken. Rakul mentioned the same in the picture and wrote “Rice, lauki, chicken=yummy”. Adding to it, she wrote “Lunch on the go” along with a heart emoji.

Earlier, the actress was on a vacation with her husband Jackky Bhagnani and had shared beautiful pictures from her vacation.

She also shared a picture of her husband Jacky talking on the phone and captioned it as: “So tough to keep him off his work calls…Jackky we are pati, patni aur woh.”

Talking about the actress, Rakul made her debut in 2009 with a Kannada film “Gilli”. She later went on to feature in many south movies like “Loukyam”, “Nanaku Prematho” and “Jaya Janaki Nayaka”.

Rakul made her Bollywood debut with “Yaariyan” . She then went on to feature in many Hindi films like “De De Pyar De”. Recently, Rakul was seen in “Indian-2” starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by S. Shakar, the film is a sequel to Indian which was released in 1996. It was a much awaited sequel. However it could not repeat its 1990s performance. (IANS)