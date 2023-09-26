Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Rasika Dugal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mouni Roy attempts Jazz for first time, says wasn’t very confident about the dance style

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy has captivated audiences with her incredible performances, and now for the upcoming project, she has prepared for a special cabaret dance sequence.

Mouni has left no stone unturned in dedicating time to extra rehearsals, and perfecting her body language.

Talking about the same, Mouni said: “Milan Luthria sir is actually very precise and he knows exactly what he wants. I remember I always asked him which song we were doing the cabaret to. And he always said it will be an original song, and it will be superb.”

“When you watch the show, you will see that I have attempted to do Jazz the very first time in my life. I rehearsed more than usual because it requires a different body language and I was not very confident with the dance style. I think we all just went by the vision of Milan sir,” she added.

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is set to stream from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Mouni was last seen as Junoon in ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, intriguing look unveiled

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be seen starring in Vasan Bala’s upcoming directorial ‘Jigra’, which is slated to release on September 27, next year.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dharma Productions on its social media platforms.

In the first look, Alia is seen in pants, shirt and is sporting a ponytail. She is also carrying a bagpack.

Alia is heard saying: “Meri rakhi pahenta hai na tu. Tu mere protection main hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi nahi hone dungi. Kabhi bhi.”

Dharma Productions captioned the video: “is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra! JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala – releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024. #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @somenmishra0 @Vasan_Bala #DebashishIrengbam @MARIJKEdeSOUZA #ShaheenBhatt @grishah @EternalSunProd.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt and Somen Mishra.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Rasika Dugal, Richa Moorjani meet at CSAFF’s ‘East Meets West’ panel

Mumbai– Actresses Rasika Dugal and Richa Moorjani recently met at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) 2023, as part of its ‘East Meets West’ panel.

Rasika Dugal said that this moment felt like a personal victory to her.

Penning a note on her Instagram with a picture of Richa Moorjani by her side, Rasika wrote: “So much to talk about… and laugh about with @richamoorjani @samratsee @aparshakti_khurana… chatting and comparing notes on our journeys.”

She added: “So happy to see the mainstream work that South Asian actors are now doing. It felt like a personal victory to see @richamoorjani surrounded by an enthusiastic gang of #NeverHaveIEver fans!”

She wrote: “Someone cast all of us together! Thank you @csaffestival for bringing us together for the ‘ East meets West’ panel.”

As Indian cinema is making its way around the world and making its imprint felt throughout the world, including with Western audiences, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 was a celebration of the rising power of India entertainment.

Attending the festival, Rasika Dugal’s meeting with the ‘Never Have I Ever’ was not a coincidence as she went to the festival for the North American Premiere of her film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

At the end, the actress opened up a panel discussion about the gig which was titled ‘East Meets West’.

Featuring prominent actors from various continents, ‘East Meets West’ saw a whole together unexpected meeting of ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Never Have I Ever’; as ‘Beena’ and ‘Kamala’, the characters of the two actresses from the respective shows met each other.

The two were present on the panel along with other actors such as Aparshakti Khurana and Samrat Chakrabarti. The meet-up of these two was enough to make the fans of the two shows go-all-gaga.

On the work front, Rasika Dugal has a roster of projects lined up, including sports drama ‘Spike’, ‘Fairy Folk’ which is an improvisational comedy, ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 and ‘Little Thomas’.

Sonu Sood, Farah Khan, Shreyas Talpade visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade and filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek the blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

The video from the pandal shows Sonu looking dapper in a white kurta, smiling for the cameras.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Sonali they were holding hands while making their way through the crowd towards the temple.

He also waved to the fans cheering for them, and obliged them by taking selfies. The couple was seen saying “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Farah visited the temple wearing an all-black ethnic outfit. She completed her look with a long neckpiece.

Amidst the high security Shreyas Talpade visited the temple along with his daughter Aadya, who he was carrying in his arms.

Shreyas wore a green kurta, while his daughter wore a pink frock, with a matching hairband.

Sonu is currently shooting for his forthcoming action thriller ‘Fateh’, which is based on cybercrime, in Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead pair. The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Shreyas has two projects, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi’ in the pipeline. (IANS)