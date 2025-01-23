Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, and more…

- Advertisement -

Manushi Chhillar shares glimpse of her hidden treasure

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar recently gave her fans a rare glimpse into her hidden treasures.

She shared stunning photos of her travels that didn’t make it to Instagram earlier. The former Miss World shared her love for the beach, revealing how she enjoys these moments of tranquility away from the spotlight. In her post, she asked her followers about their own travel preferences.

On Thursday, the ‘Operation Valentine’ actress shared a series of her photos and wrote in the caption, “Some travel that didn’t make it to the gram I’ve always been a beach person!!!Which one are you?.”

One of the shots showed the actress flaunting her sultry figure in a pink monokini as she posed on the beach. Another captured her playing lawn tennis. Several of the images also feature Manushi striking poses against stunning backdrops.

Manushi recently hosted an interactive “Ask Me Anything” session on her Instagram, where she shared insights into her favourite actors, skincare routine, and even disclosed her mom’s special dish. When asked about the dish that only her mom prepares for her, Manushi revealed, “Her Rajma Chawal and her Kheer, and honestly, her everything.”

She also shared that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are among her favourite actresses who have influenced her both professionally and personally.

The ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actress also opened up about her skincare regimen, saying, “In the morning, I use honey wash, serum, and sunscreen. For the evening, I follow a more detailed routine with cleansing balm, cleanser, serum, eye gel, and moisturizer.”

When asked by a fan if she ever misses being a student, Manushi gave a thoughtful reply: “I’m still a student, just in a different field. I don’t think I could ever stop being a student; it’s something that comes naturally to me.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming thriller “Tehran,” directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film also stars John Abraham and is said to be inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Priyanka Chopra enacts ‘Titanic’ pose in pictures shared by Dabboo Ratnani

Mumbai– Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enacting the ‘Titanic’ pose. On Thursday, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with the actress.

The pictures show Priyanka and the photographer on the top of the iconic Mumbai kaali-peeli taxi as they enact the pose.

He wrote in the caption, “Not Titanic, Just Iconic”.

Earlier, Priyanka took blessings at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana. The pictures shared by the actress feature her in a simple green salwar kameez, sans makeup.

Dropping sneak peeks of her religious visit on Insta, PeeCee wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite”.

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu’s next, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’. The project will be made under the direction of ‘RRR’ maker SS Rajamouli.

When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport a few days ago, reports were rife that she had come to India to shoot for ‘SSMB29’. However, nothing has been made official till now.

Prior to that, Priyanka expressed her grief after the devastation the Los Angeles wildfires. She took to her Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of the destruction caused by the wildfires.

She wrote, “I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support”.

The actress added, “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes. Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground. Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them. Link in my bio for more details”.

Dia Mirza recalls a fangirl moment with SRK during her Miss India days

Mumbai– Dia Mirza used social media to reminisce some fond memories from her Miss India days. The stunner dropped a string of throwback photos from the pageant on her official IG.

Dia Mirza’s post also included a heartfelt elongated note that read, “Throwing it back to the beginning of a new millennium. 15th of January 2000. The Femina Miss India Contest was a truly grand spectacle! We had the most amazing women participating from across the country. Each of them has gone on to create their own unique story.We had the most iconic judges – Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anjoli Ela Menon, Carolina Harera, Marcus Swarovski, Pritish Nandy, Mohammed Azharuddin and Waheeda Rehman.”

She further recalled a fun fangirl encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, “The photoshoot with Shahrukh Khan right after our win happened backstage. What a moment of wonderment for a completely awestruck Hyderabadi who grew up adoring him with all my heart! The cover shot is evidence.”

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress also shared which question led to Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and her bagging the crown, “The final question that lead to the win for Lara, Priyanka and me was “If you were the policeman in the garden of Eden, who would punish for the first sin. Adam, Eve or the serpent? My answer was unusual, i have no idea how I even thought of it with a one minute timer ticking loudly as we framed our responses and wrote them down. I think I said, “I would not punish any of them. For if they had not sinned, we would not be on this Earth today. What answer would you have given?”

She concluded by saying, “It’s been 25 years since this paradigm shift. And I am grateful for it. @larabhupathi @priyankachopra I love and admire you both. We went on to make history that year by winning all 3 international titles.”

Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor prove ‘like father like son’ in this pic

Mumbai– Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a black and white picture of himself from his younger days, along with a picture of his son Arjun Kapoor.

The photograph shows us the uncanny resemblance between Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The filmmaker captioned his latest social media post, “Hairy Son with Hairy Father”.

Jumping on a chance to comment on the post, one of the Insta users wrote, “Love this. He gets his good looks from you and offocurse lots of hair”. Another one penned, “Fabulous”. The third comment read, “Nice”.

A couple of days back, Boney Kapoor dropped another Instagram post, sharing throwback photographs with his late wife Sridevi from their trip to Alaska. The producer shared an old picture of the couple where he can be seen hugging the late superstar.

In the other two photos posted by Boney Kapoor, he and Sridevi are seen being all lovey-dovey amidst a beautiful backdrop. He captioned the Insta post, “Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there,” along with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is presently working on his upcoming romantic entertainer, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, he will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his next.

Recently, an unfortunate mishap took place on the sets of “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” when a ceiling collapsed on the set in parts. It happened as the team was shooting a song at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, in Mumbai.

The collapse left Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackie Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz injured. Additionally, a camera attendant reportedly suffered a spine injury, while the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly also reportedly sustained injuries to his elbow and head. However, none of the actors or crew members were seriously hurt.

Sonam Kapoor channels her inner diva as she flaunts her breezy sweats

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor has cemented her position as a true blue fashionista in the industry. The stunner makes heads turn with every look she decides to try on. The ‘Neerja’ actress recently took to the stories section of her official IG and posted a video flaunting her latest pair of sweats.

Seems like these sweats were gifted to Sonam Kapoor by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Posing in a black tracksuit with a white crop top, she wrote, “@rheakapoor love my sweats”.

On another note, Sonam Kapoor recently joined the ranks of Oscar-winning actresses Charlize Theron, and Wimbledon champion Venus Williams for luxury label Dior’s first campaign of 2025. Additionally, Glenn Close, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike, Venus Williams, and Xin Liu have also been roped in as the new faces of Dior Capture femininity. The campaign is an attempt to reinvent Capture, Dior’s pioneering line.

Sharing her views on her recent collaboration, Sonam Kapoor was quoted saying, “Dior and I have shared a long-standing relationship and I’ve always been drawn to how the brand blends its incredible legacy with the pulse of today’s world. It’s about being authentic and also evolving with today’s times and Dior Capture is just that. Through extensive pioneering research, Dior has brought to life this unique serum with Dior’s floral science.”

The diva further revealed that Dior represents the strength of women, “Just how Dior Capture expresses the strength of women around the world – irrespective of their backgrounds, stories and life choices — I hope through this campaign, people embrace the best version of themselves — and draw strength from within to get the confidence they need.”

Shifting our focus to Sonam Kapoor’s professional commitments, the actress has been roped in to be a part of “Battle for Bittora”. A cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name, the project has been produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

Parineeti Chopra reveals her go-to comfort food for healing

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently revealed the comfort food she turns to when in need of a little healing.

On Thursday, the ‘Kesari’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share how homemade dal chawal and jeera aloo provide her with the ultimate sense of comfort. She posted a photo of a plate filled with dal chawal, jeera aloo, and a few onions. The text on the image read: “And sometimes, Dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure.”

This is not the first time the actress has expressed her love for simple homemade food. She frequently shares photos of her home-cooked meals.

Last month, Chopra revealed that she and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, share a common love for a particular dish they both enjoy. The Ishaqzaade actress posted a picture of her “homemade cheese fondue,” paired with cut fruits, crisps, bread, and olives to complement the molten cheese. She captioned the post: “R and I love homemade cheese fondue.”

Last week, Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their second Lohri together. The actress shared a photo of the celebration on her Instagram, captioning it: “Saareyan nu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan! #lohri.”

On the professional front, Parineeti is currently shooting the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew still under wraps.

In addition to her work on the Netflix drama, the actress is also preparing for her role in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller ‘Sanki.’ The film will see her share the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The plot centers around a retired police officer who, after a traumatic incident during a case investigation, is forced to confront his past when he recounts his story to a friend’s son.

Moreover, Parineeti will star in “Shiddat 2,” directed by Karan Sharma. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles. (IANS)