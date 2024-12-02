Bollywood Roundup: Mallika Sherawat, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

Mallika turns ‘desi’ Pamela Anderson as she runs on the beach

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat channeled her inner Pamela Anderson as she had her “Baywatch” moment running on the beach in slow motion.

Mallika took to Instagram, where she shared a video running on the shallow waters towards the beach in slow motion. She is seen wearing a bikini and over it she sported a bright red cover-up.

“That’s just how I roll #beachglam #sunkissedstyle #slowmotionvideo #slowmotion #cinematicvibes #cinematic #slowmw,” she wrote as the caption.

Mallika added the title track of “Baywatch” as the background score to the video. “Baywatch” was a television series about lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii, starring David Hasselhoff.

The series focuses on both professional and personal challenges faced by the characters, portrayed by a large rotating cast that includes Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, and Nicole Eggert.

The show ran in its original title and format from 1989 to 1999. From 1999 to 2001, with a setting change and large cast overhaul, it was known as “Baywatch: Hawaii.” In 2017, feature film adaptation was made starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Mallika, who was last seen on screen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her journey to stardom began in 2000, when she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Murder,” a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as “Hisss” and “Politics of Love”.

Her credits also include movies including “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor – The Real Love Story”, “Welcome” and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

Anil Kapoor wraps up schedule of ‘Subedaar’, shares BTS pictures

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Savi’, has wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming streaming movie ‘Subedaar’ in which he essays the titular role.

The actor took to his social media on Monday, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the set. He also penned a heartfelt note in the caption, as he wrote, “From dreams to reality, from vision to creation, ‘Subedaar’ takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey”.

The story of ‘Subedaar’ revolves around Arjun Maurya (played by Anil Kapoor), who is a former soldier adjusting to life as a civilian. As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni. The film will premiere on Prime Video.

This year has been monumental for Kapoor. Following the success of ‘Fighter’, he was named in the TIME100 AI list for his advocacy against AI misuse. His acclaimed series, ‘The Night Manager’, earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, and he also won an IIFA Award for his role in ‘Animal’.

The actor also hosted the third season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ this year.

The actor has a slew of releases in the pipeline including ‘War 2’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame.

He also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley, which again is a part of the YRF spy-universe like ‘War 2’. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

Big B’s angry post on X leaves netizens confused

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is angry, and is expressing himself on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Other users made light of the post as they asked if Big B is asking his wife Jaya Bachchan to keep mum in front of the media given how she treats the media at events.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds.

Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.

However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie ‘The Archies’ which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.

Recently, Aishwarya has attended an event. A picture from the event went viral showing the actress allegedly dropping ‘Bachchan’ from her name. None of the parties have reacted to the speculations around the separation so far.

Kareena’s ‘Jaane jaan’ Taimur poses with her award, actress says it is his

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the award she got for her work “Jaane Jaan” is her son Taimur Ali Khan’s, who was seen posing with it in pictures shared by the actress.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of photographs of Taimur wearing his blanket over his head and holding on to the award.

“He thinks it’s his but ofcourse it is … #mera (my) Jaane Jaan,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the film “Jaane Jaan”, which is a mystery thriller film, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which had earlier been made into the 2012 South Korean film Perfect Number by Bang Eun-jin.

It stars Kareena as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, after a widely followed romance, which started while shooting for the film “Tashan” in 2007. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh, their second child, in 2021.

Recently, the actress shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis.

She dropped a candid click where she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend. Alongside the photo, Khan wrote, “Say Hi to Elvis,” followed by heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena, who is the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor is riding high on the success of her recent release, “Singham Again,” where she reprised her role as Avni.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. Her film “The Buckingham Murders” recently had its digital premiere.

Tamannaah Bhatia goes classic as she stuns in white and blue

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked every inch a vintage doll as she looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a classic white shirt paired with dark blue denims.

Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a ruffled white shirt with floral lace work paired with high-waisted dark blue denims and boots. She completed her look with minimum make-up and light pink lips.

“So Jaswinder? Heere mile? #SikandarKaMuqaddar out on @netflix_in Watch now,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

Tamannaah’s latest work is ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It premiered on Netflix on November 29. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz. The forthcoming thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy Shergill’s first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

The actress also has “Odela 2”. Directed by Ashok Teja, “Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Tamannaah recently professed her love for “malai makhan ” while she was in Lucknow, the City of Nawabs.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she was seen sitting in the backseat of the car and making a very happy face looking at the plate full of “malai makhan”, a sweet snack made from milk cream during the winters.

“Couldn’t have left Lucknow without malai Makhan,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the silky sweet delicacy, it is prepared in many parts of Uttar Pradesh especially in cities of Kanpur, Varanasi and Lucknow. In Delhi, it is known as Daulat ki Chaat.

This is how Bipasha, Karan pass time when stuck in traffic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has shared how she winds away time when she is stuck in heavy traffic in Mumbai.

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of the car and dancing. She then pans the camera to her husband Karan Singh Grover, who is sitting on the front seat. The actor too is seen dancing.

For the caption, she wrote: “Traffic Dance Date.”

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

The couple celebrated their daughter’s second birthday in Maldives and then threw a birthday party in Mumbai, which was attended by their close friends and family.

Karan rose to stardom after playing the role of Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired from 2007 to 2010. It was a sequel to the hit series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Karan is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’ among many others. She was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’.

Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau cheers for her, actress call him ‘Walkie’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau Walker Blanco cheered for her as she won an award for her work in the film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”.

Blanco took to his Instagram story section, where he shared a picture of the actress holding the award. He captioned it with a red heart and clapping emoji. Ananya re-shared the story and wrote “Walkieee” with a blushing emoji.

This is not the first time that Blanco, a former model from Chicago, cheered for the actress. On her birthday in October, he took to his Instagram and shared a sweet note, featuring a photo of the actress. In the image, Ananya was seen smiling with her hand resting on her head.

He captioned the post back then: “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!”

The message caught fire on social media as everyone speculated about their relationship status. It was in August, when the chatter about Ananya’s relationship with Blanco started doing the rounds on social media. The two had reportedly met during a pre-wedding festivities, where the actress reportedly referred to Blanco as her partner.

Ananya, who was previously reported to be dating Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, was last seen in the screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It also stars Vihaan Samat. It premiered on Netflix on 4 October 2024.

It was last month, when it was announced that the actress and Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with “Kill”, will be seen sharing screen space together in the upcoming romantic movie “Chand Mera Dil”.

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The two captioned the post: “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek.sonni @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies.”

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021. (IANS)