Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

Malaika Arora Celebrates National Pet Day with Heartfelt Tribute to Casper

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora marked National Pet Day by showering love on her beloved dog, Casper, whom she called her “son, shadow, and sunshine.”

Sharing a series of sweet moments on Instagram, Malaika posted clips of Casper following her on shoots and interrupting her workouts. “Every day is Pet Day when you have a soul like Casper by your side. He’s not just my pet—he’s my son, my shadow, my sunshine,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Malaika also gave fans a glimpse into her personal favorites, posting photos with her sister Amrita Arora, their mother Joyce Polycarp, and Casper. The post also featured her favorite cap, a plate of halwa poori with black chickpeas, roses, and the Marvin Gaye classic “Got to Give It Up,” captioned: “These r a few of my fav things.”

On the professional front, Malaika is currently a judge on Hip Hop India 2. A recent episode teased a fiery face-off between her and fellow judge Remo D’Souza, featuring a high-energy showdown between their respective dance teams.

“My team brings more than just moves—they bring fire, focus, and fearlessness,” Malaika said. “This isn’t just a competition—it’s a takeover.”

Kareena Kapoor playfully calls Saif Ali Khan ‘guilty of good looks’

Mumbai— Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a playful moment, declaring her husband Saif Ali Khan “guilty of good looks.”

The actress posted a photo of herself dressed as a police officer in a maroon shirt and black trousers, captioning it: “Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks… Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see.”

The post included two pictures of Saif looking dashing in a white shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses while horseback riding in Mandawa, Jaipur. A video circulating online also showed him enjoying the ride and affectionately patting the horse afterward.

Sources say Saif is currently shooting for a film in the area and used his downtime for the equestrian activity. This comes after his recovery from a recent stabbing incident.

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which hit theaters in November 2024 and featured a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

She is reportedly in talks for Meghna Gulzar’s next project, tentatively titled Daayra, alongside Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Candid Moments, Says Her Bestie Has Her Back When She’s ‘So Done’ With Posing

Mumbai— Actress Rashmika Mandanna is embracing the unfiltered side of stardom. On Friday, the Animal star took to Instagram to share candid snaps, reflecting a moment when she was simply “so done” with posing.

“You know sometimes when you’re just soooo done with posing and stuff… but your bestie’s got your back. YEP!!! Thazzzz the vibeeee!” she captioned the post.

In the photos, Rashmika appears relaxed in a laid-back outfit and hat, gazing off-camera, enjoying a break from the spotlight.

The Pushpa actress recently turned 29 and celebrated with joy and reflection. Leading up to her birthday, she shared a note marveling at her excitement: “I can’t believe I’m already turning 29… I made it one more year healthier, happier, and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!”

Post-birthday, she shared a beachside diary entry, singing her own version of “Happy Birthday to Rashi” and reminding fans to celebrate every milestone, big or small.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film released on March 30 but received mixed reviews and modest box office numbers.

Alia Bhatt shares sweet Pet Day moment with her ‘prince’ Edward, photo clicked by her ‘princess’

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt warmed hearts on National Pet Day with a charming Instagram post featuring her Persian cat, Edward—lovingly referred to as her “prince.”

The photo, captured by her “princess,” is believed to be taken by her daughter, Raha. In the image, the actress is seen cradling Edward and smiling at the camera. She captioned it: “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess. #HappyPetDay.”

Fans flooded the comments with love, with one writing, “Cutest pic ever,” and another adding, “Raha’s tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in a click.”

Alia is a proud pet mom to Edward and Juniper. Edward, a gift from ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, was later joined by Juniper, whom she adopted during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Alia often shares glimpses of her furry friends online, showcasing her love for animals.

National Pet Day, observed annually on April 11, was founded in 2006 to celebrate the joy pets bring and to promote animal welfare and adoption. Several Bollywood stars, including Madhuri Dixit and Pulkit Samrat, also marked the day with heartfelt posts.

Salman Khan, 59, Climbs Tree for Berries, Inspires Fans with Fitness Post

Mumbai— Salman Khan is proving age is just a number. The 59-year-old Bollywood star shared a video on Instagram showing off his fitness by climbing a tree to pick fresh berries.

In the clip, Salman is seen scaling a high branch and shaking it to drop berries onto a cloth spread below. Dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt, blue shorts, and sneakers, the actor looked fit and relaxed. He captioned the video, “Berry good for u.”

One of the first Bollywood stars to popularize the six-pack trend, Salman wowed fans in the iconic shirtless song “O O Jaane Jaana” from Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Though he recently faced online trolling over a few public appearances where he looked less fit, his latest post silenced critics.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Released on March 30, 2025, during Eid, the film failed to impress at the box office.

Up next, Sanjay Dutt confirmed a new action film with Salman. At the trailer launch of his film The Bhootnii, Dutt said, “You saw Saajan, you saw Chal Mere Bhai—now watch the ‘Tashan’ between us. I’m thrilled to work with my younger brother after 25 years.”

Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Childhood Throwback with Kareena

Mumbai— Karisma Kapoor shared a sweet throwback photo with sister Kareena Kapoor, celebrating their bond a day after National Siblings Day.

The heart-melting image shows the Kapoor sisters as kids, twinning in matching outfits while sharing a meal. Karisma captioned the post, “Missed National Siblings Day yesterday – Always Twinning, Winning, and of course Eating together! #SiblingLove.”

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for the duo’s bond. One user wrote, “Two cuties in one frame,” while another praised the innocence of childhood captured in the snap.

Karisma and Kareena often share glimpses of their close relationship online. Last year, speaking at an event in Kolkata, Karisma opened up about their deep connection, calling Kareena strong and independent even as a child. She also praised her sister’s resilience, especially during her pregnancies when she continued working, calling her an inspiration.

The Kapoor sisters remain one of Bollywood’s most beloved sibling duos, known for their affection, support, and unbreakable bond.

Alaya F on Rejection: “My First Instinct Is to Ask What It’s Teaching Me”

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F says she’s learned to view rejection not as failure, but as a lesson.

“When something bad happens, my first instinct is to ask what it’s trying to teach me and why it’s happening,” Alaya shared. “Maybe it’s a defense mechanism, but it’s a productive one—and it’s my go-to.”

Reflecting on her early career, the actress—daughter of Pooja Bedi—said that before her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), she was desperate for roles in other films that ultimately didn’t succeed.

“I can’t think of a single terrible thing in my life that didn’t come with a lesson,” she said. “Some of the projects I didn’t get—or was replaced in—didn’t perform well. That reinforced my belief that everything happens for a reason.”

She added that looking back, her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman—an unconventional choice—was the best possible start. “It all played out so beautifully. I started trusting that the universe had a bigger plan for me.”

Alaya believes that personal growth fuels professional success. “When I’m thriving emotionally, I thrive in every aspect of my life.”

Flashback Friday: Preity Zinta Recalls the Fastest Shoot of Her Career

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta took to social media this Flashback Friday to share a behind-the-scenes moment from what she called the fastest shoot of her career.

Posting stunning throwback photos in a custom JoliPoli couture gown, Zinta captioned the post, “The fastest shoot I ever did, thanks to the incredible team around me. Flashback Friday.” The photos were from her appearance at Cannes 2024, where she wowed with her effortless style.

Apart from acting, Zinta is co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings. On Thursday, she praised young batter Priyansh Arya after his explosive 103 off just 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings.

“Last night was beyond special,” she wrote on X. “We witnessed the roar of a legend and the birth of a star! Priyansh Arya’s aggressive batting stunned not just me, but all of India.” She added, “So proud of you, Priyansh. You’re proof that actions speak louder than words.”

On the work front, Zinta is set to appear in the upcoming action drama Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates National Pet Day with sweet cuddles for Carmelo

Mumbai— Actress Madhuri Dixit marked National Pet Day with a heartfelt tribute to her dog, Carmelo.

Sharing a collage on Instagram Stories, Madhuri posted adorable photos cuddling Carmelo, with one image also featuring her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. The caption read, “Times full of tail wags, quiet cuddles, and endless love. Happy Pet Day, Carmelo.”

The couple adopted Carmelo, a stray puppy, in 2019 on their son’s birthday. At the time, Madhuri urged fans to adopt pets, saying, “The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts.”

A longtime animal welfare advocate, Madhuri previously adopted a rescue dog named Riya and once rescued seven puppies stranded in the rain on the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, with help from PETA.

National Pet Day, celebrated on April 11, promotes pet adoption and honors the joy pets bring to our lives.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reunites with Hrithik Roshan for ‘Krrish 4’

Mumbai— Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, the next chapter in India’s beloved superhero franchise.

The duo, who previously shared the screen in Krrish, Krrish 3, and Agneepath, will reunite in what is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest projects yet.

“The excitement around Krrish 4 is off the charts, and filming hasn’t even started,” said a source close to the production. “Hrithik and Priyanka are one of Indian cinema’s most iconic on-screen pairs. Their reunion is huge.”

The film marks Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, taking over the reins from his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who directed the previous installments. The movie is being produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik will continue to play the titular superhero while also directing the film. Shooting is scheduled to begin early next year.

“I’m passing the baton to my son, Hrithik, who has been deeply involved in the Krrish journey since day one,” said Rakesh Roshan. “He has a bold vision for the franchise’s future, and I’m proud to see him take it to new heights.” (Source: IANS)