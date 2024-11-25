Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, and more…

Malaika Arora reveals her ‘relationship status right now’ in cryptic post

Mumbai– Dancing diva and actress Malaika Arora has finally revealed her current relationship status with a hilarious cryptic post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram stories, where she shared a meme which read: “My relationship status right now”.

It had the options of: “In a relationship, single and hehehe” written on it. However, it was the third option marked “hehehe”.

The post comes after Malaika and her former beau Arjun Kapoor chose to go separate ways. The two started dating in 2018. However, had never openly spoken about their relationship.

However, the couple used to share romantic pictures from their getaways and birthday wishes.

The actress had earlier shared a post about happiness, which read: “A secret to happiness is to be as weird as you like and the wrong people will leave the party but the right ones will join the dance.”

In other news, Malaika Arora last week revealed that she is working on something special, which is going to be an ode to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta, who passed away in September.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika shared: “We all need to keep moving forward… that’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal.

“Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I’m also working on something special that I will announce soon—it’s going to be an ode to my father,” she added.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event.

When Anil Kapoor bullied Nana Patekar on sets of ‘Parinda’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Nana Patekar revealed that Anil Kapoor bullied him during filming of their film “Parinda.”

In a recent conversation with Anil, the ‘Welcome’ actor spoke about being replaced by Jackie Shroff in the 1989 film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Patekar mentioned that the change had occurred at Anil’s insistence.

Nana shared, “You bullied me so much during Parinda. Let me tell you, I was going to play the brother’s role in the film. We’d even done rehearsals. Jackie was hired later, because of Anil.”

He went on to add, “But I would like to thank him, because if he hadn’t insisted on Jackie, I wouldn’t have got the role of Anna.” Sharing his side of the story, ‘the Mr India’ actor clarified, “I was the casting director on the film Hum Paanch… I have done a bunch of odd jobs. I was in production, I was in casting, I would escort stars to set… I would tail Naseeruddin Shah. I’ve done it all. I had a huge role to play in the casting for Hum Paanch. I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother’s role in Parinda, Jackie would be the best choice. I’m being very honest with you.”

Nana replied, “Because of your honesty, I lost the role. You realise I didn’t work with you for 19 years after that? I thought, ‘Yeh toh bada bakwaas aadmi hai yaar (He’s a terrible guy).” Anil explained that it wasn’t personal; He simply made a suggestion to the director, and the final decision was his. “But you were the star, of course he’d listen to you. Jackie did a good job, though.

He won a Filmfare award for his performance,” the ‘Vaccine War’ actor further stated. “Parinda” featured Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. The film won several accolades, including two National Film Awards.

Saiyami Kher trained with real-life firefighters for ‘Agni’

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher trained with real-life firefighters and even visited Mumbai fire stations multiple times to gain firsthand experience of their rigorous routines, techniques, and mental resilience.

Saiyami will be seen playing a firefighter in the upcoming film “Agni”, directed by Rahul Dholakia. She will be seen starring alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

The actress said: “As an actor with every film I have done I have gotten to learn a new skill. And I take immense pride in that. Be it horse riding for Mirzya, counting notes like a banker for choked, cricket for ghoomer and now firefighting for Agni!”

She shared that preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting.

“Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about firefighters in our city and what all they have to endure. The number of female firefighters also was an eye opener. The training sessions were very exciting.”

“I learned how to handle equipment, did the drills the firefighter do. Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day—often at great risk to themselves—was incredibly humbling. We want people witness the world of firefighters and the bravery it takes to do what they do. I wish and hope we have done justice to their commitment.”

The trailer was unveiled last week, which offered a powerful glimpse into the world of firefighters, their courage, and the sacrifices they make in the line of duty.

The cast also includes Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

In a statement, Rahul Dholakia shared, “With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys.”

He added that firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires—they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication.

Dholakia shared: “Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions. This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society.”

“Agni” is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6.

Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya to have ‘over eight hour long wedding rituals’

Mumbai– Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who are gearing up for their wedding, will be having an eight hour long ritual on D-Day, according to sources.

As the couple prepare for their big day, a source close to the event reveals that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school.

“It’s going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.

The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.”

The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4.

For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari.

A source said: “Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day.”

The insider added that Sobhita’s wedding preparations reflect her deep connection to her Telugu heritage, with a clear commitment to tradition.

Naga and Sobhita will marry in an intimate yet culturally rich ceremony, attended by close friends and family.

A photo of their wedding invitation went viral on social media. The invite featured the names of their family members and the date of the special occasion. It also appeared that the couple has gifted a goodies basket along with the wedding invitation as a gesture of love and respect for their guests.

The basket included a piece of cloth, a wooden scroll, food packets, and various confectionery items. The invitation features images of temples, bells, banana trees, and a cow, adding a personal and cultural touch to the occasion.

Naga and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations began in October, with the actress sharing a glimpse of a traditional ceremony held at her home.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals wife Alia asked ‘Who’s Kishore Kumar?’

Mumbai– Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was attending the 55th edition of IFFI in Goa, shared that the first time he met his actress-wife Alia Bhatt, she asked “Who is Kishore Kumar”.

“First time I met Alia she asked me who’s Kishore Kumar… it’s just circle of life… it’s like people are forgotten and new artists come. I think it’s very important that we remember our root,” Ranbir was heard saying.

It was in April 2022, when Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple then welcomed their daughter Raha in November the same year.

The actor then went on to talk about how he loves the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe” from the 1959 film “Anari” featuring his grand father Raj Kapoor. “Kisi Ki Muskuraahato’n Pe Ho Nisaar’ is one my favourite songs,” said Ranbir, who was in a conversation with Rahul Rawail, the latter assisted Raj Kapoor.

He then mentioned that it is the first song he made his two-year-old daughter Raha hear. “In fact, it is the first song that I made my daughter Raha hear. I’m an 80s kid and this song is my anthem”. Talking about “Anari”, the comedy film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukerjee, stars Raj Kapoor , Nutan , Motilal and Lalita Pawar .

This was among the few films in which Lalita Pawar played a positive role and Motilal a role with shades of grey. The film was remade in Tamil as Pasamum Nesamum (1964) and in Turkish as Derbeder (1960), Enayi (1974).

The film traces the story of a poor young man, who gets employed by a rich man admiring his honesty. But when he gets suspected in a lady’s murder case, he need to prove his innocence. Talking about Ranbir, the actor will reportedly be seen in “Dhoom 4” and is currently prepping for “Love And War” by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (IANS)