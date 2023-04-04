Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Hegde, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit Nene steps out for lunch with hubby

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is known as Bollywood ‘dhak dhak’ actress, recently stepped out for a lunch date with her hubby Shriram Nene. The couple was snapped after a hearty meal at one of Mumbai’s premium restaurants.

Madhuri wore a black shirt with floral print and paired it with black leggings. She rounded up her look with a pair of black ballerina shoes and her hair neatly tied up. Her husband chose a blue coloured polo t-shirt paired with blue cargo pants and a pair of sunglasses.

The couple stepped out of the restaurant and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, flashed their smiles and quickly zoomed off in their car.

Meanwhile on the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the streaming film ‘Maja Ma’ and also the streaming series ‘The Fame Game’, in the latter, she played a superstar whose sudden disappearance leads to unraveling of many dark secrets from her personal life. In addition, she actively works for television as she also regularly judges the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. The actress will soon announce her upcoming projects.

Pooja Hegde: Highlight of ‘Yentamma’ shoot was dancing in a lungi

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde had a whale of a time shooting for the song ‘Yentamma’ and said the highlight was to dance in a lungi.

Launched on Tuesday, the song is picturised on Salman Khan and Venkatesh, who are later joined by Ram Charan. Pooja too is seen in the song dancing in a red coloured shirt paired with a mundu.

“I had a blast while shooting for ‘Yentamma’ with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venketesh Daggubati sir. The moment I heard the song, we knew it was going to be an absolute hit amongst the masses,” said the actress.

Pooja added: “The highlight of the song shoot was dancing in a lungi with all my heart. I strongly feel that ‘Yentamma’ is going to be one of those dance numbers which is going to play at every wedding and party. ”

The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and also have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others.

The film is slated to hit theatres on April 21.

