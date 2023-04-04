Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Hegde, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

Madhuri Dixit Nene steps out for lunch with hubby
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is known as Bollywood ‘dhak dhak’ actress, recently stepped out for a lunch date with her hubby Shriram Nene. The couple was snapped after a hearty meal at one of Mumbai’s premium restaurants.
Madhuri wore a black shirt with floral print and paired it with black leggings. She rounded up her look with a pair of black ballerina shoes and her hair neatly tied up. Her husband chose a blue coloured polo t-shirt paired with blue cargo pants and a pair of sunglasses.
The couple stepped out of the restaurant and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, flashed their smiles and quickly zoomed off in their car.
Meanwhile on the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the streaming film ‘Maja Ma’ and also the streaming series ‘The Fame Game’, in the latter, she played a superstar whose sudden disappearance leads to unraveling of many dark secrets from her personal life. In addition, she actively works for television as she also regularly judges the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. The actress will soon announce her upcoming projects.
Pooja Hegde: Highlight of ‘Yentamma’ shoot was dancing in a lungi
Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde had a whale of a time shooting for the song ‘Yentamma’ and said the highlight was to dance in a lungi.
Launched on Tuesday, the song is picturised on Salman Khan and Venkatesh, who are later joined by Ram Charan. Pooja too is seen in the song dancing in a red coloured shirt paired with a mundu.
“I had a blast while shooting for ‘Yentamma’ with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venketesh Daggubati sir. The moment I heard the song, we knew it was going to be an absolute hit amongst the masses,” said the actress.
Pooja added: “The highlight of the song shoot was dancing in a lungi with all my heart. I strongly feel that ‘Yentamma’ is going to be one of those dance numbers which is going to play at every wedding and party. ”
The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and also have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others.
The film is slated to hit theatres on April 21.
Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba’s heels, pic takes over the internet
Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik is seen holding Saba’s heels.
Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.
Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.
On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Before her film with Nawaz releases, Neha Sharma gifts herself Mercedes GLE
Neha took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of her new black luxurious car. In the video, the actress is seen breaking a coconut for good luck with her sister Aisha Sharma.
“May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful …#gratitude @aishasharma25,” she wrote as the caption.
The 35-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Chirutha’ in 2007 and her Hindi film debut with ‘Crook’ starring Emraan Hashmi in 2010. She was highly appreciated for ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum’.
She was also seen in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Solo’ and ‘Tanhaji’.
Digitally, she was seen in the series ‘Illegal’ in 2020 and has also been part of the short film ‘Kriti’, where she played the titular role.
She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.
Actress Rose Khan opens up about her ‘struggles’ in film industry
Recalling her early days in the city, the actress, who also also did a project, ‘Jaamtara 2’, said: “I was born and brought up in Banaras and belong to a very middle-class family. I had to face a lot of struggles when I shifted to Mumbai. Initially, I would travel daily by train to give auditions. Surviving in this expensive city wasn’t a cakewalk.”
The actress added she had to manage everything in Mumbai initially when she arrived in the city to make her career.
“From managing my studies to house rent, everything was difficult initially. There was a time when my life was all about travel, giving auditions and coming back home. I didn’t have that much money, but with hard work and patience, I paved my path,” she added.
Even after facing many rejections, she never gave up and kept trying.
She mentioned: “Making a foray into the industry was not so easy, but struggles are a part of life. I even got to face a lot of rejections initially, but I never lost hope, I kept on giving auditions until I bagged the role.”
Talking about how her journey has been so far in the industry, Rose shared: “It has been an adventurous ride because I have got to face many ups and downs. However, I am very glad that I have got to play amazing roles, be it for my films or shows. Today, I have creative satisfaction in what I am doing.”
Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for ‘Sharminda’
Mumbai– ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ actress Simaran Kaur has shared her shooting experience in Pattaya, Thailand for her latest music video ‘Sharminda’.
She said: “‘Sharminda’ is a music video about heartbreak. The guy cheats on the girl and later the girl confronts him. It is a very heart wrenching and touching song. We went to Thailand to shoot this song and shot at beautiful locations in Pattaya.”
The actress further added about the kind of response she is getting for her music video and said that it is overwhelming.
She said listeners are liking the lyrics and music.
“I am getting such a great response for this music video, very happy for that. I’m getting lot of appreciation for my acting and performance and fans are really liking my expressions in the song. On social media, I’m getting a lot of messages from all my fans saying that they got really emotional after watching the song, so I think if people are getting connected by your performance and the song is touching the right chords, that’s the best compliment.
“Briefing about her future projects, she shared: “I have shot for two more music videos. Shooting is completed and they will also get released very soon.”
Directed by Ramji Gulati, ‘Sharminda’ is out now.
Sumbul Touqeer denies rumours of saying ‘no’ to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
However, she has denied all these rumours, saying that post ‘Bigg Boss 16’, she hasn’t been offered the stunt based reality show.
Sumbul said: “Post ‘Bigg Boss 16’ offers have been coming, I am not in a hurry to sign a show. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has not been offered to me as yet, if the offer comes, I will surely consider it. I respect Rohit Shetty as well as the show. The show has been a game changer for a lot of celebrities and it is one of the top adventure based reality shows.”
The actress is known for her work in ‘Article 15’, ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein’, and later she rose to fame with her titular role in the show ‘Imlie’.
Recently, Sumbul has started a YouTube channel in which she keeps sharing videos about herself and uses it to interact with her fans.
While talking about it, she added: “I always wanted to have my own YouTube channel. It is an in-thing and it is a direct medium to connect with your audiences.”
Quite satisfied with her career growth, she said: “I believe in living life one day at a time, life is beautiful and one must count their blessings. My father Touqeer Khan has given me an excellent upbringing, I am grateful for everything in life.” (IANS)