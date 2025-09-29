Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kriti Sanon is living her best life in Sicily—and she’s got Instagram receipts to prove it.

The actress is in Italy shooting Homi Adajania’s much-hyped sequel, Cocktail 2, but it’s not all work on her trip. Kriti treated fans to a stream of snaps: a makeup-free selfie in a cozy blue sweatshirt, a carefree scooter ride through Sicilian streets, a red-light therapy session for her skin, and some serious ab-crunching workouts.

Of course, she also showed off the food—and plenty of it—because what’s Italy without indulging? “Just some little moments from life lately,” she captioned the post with heart emojis.

Her sister, Nupur Sanon, melted hearts with a sweet “Miss you” in the comments.

Kriti will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, marking her first onscreen pairing with Rashmika. Meanwhile, Rashmika had her own Insta moment, gushing over a massive meal after a grueling schedule: “A big meal is a much needed!!!” she wrote.

Cocktail 2, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films with a story from Luv Ranjan, is keeping its plot tightly under wraps—but with this cast, fans already can’t wait.

Soha Ali Khan’s little princess is eight—and the Pataudi clan pulled out all the stops online to celebrate.

On September 29, Soha marked Inaaya Naomi Kemmu’s birthday with a post that was equal parts sweet and savage mom-humor: “8 trips around the sun but still no full night’s sleep. #happybirthdaytous.” Relatable much?

Aunt Saba Pataudi dropped a loving note with snaps of Inaaya in a floral frock, blowing out candles on a strawberry-topped cake. “Happy 8th birthday my Inni jaan… Love you to the moon and back,” she gushed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t far behind—she shared an adorable shot of Saif Ali Khan with his niece, writing, “Happy birthday Princess Inaya. Love, joy and all the not sugar-free cake in the world.”

The family’s throwback gems—including Inaaya doting on baby Jeh—just added to the heart-melt factor.

Soha, daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, shares Inaaya with husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after a Paris proposal, are known for blending faiths and traditions—making sure their little one grows up celebrating everything from Eid to Diwali with equal sparkle.

Priyanka Chopra is cheering on Diljit Dosanjh as he makes history with an Emmy nod!

The global star reshared the big news on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy’s te aagaye oye,” with a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt also joined the celebrations, calling Diljit and the Amar Singh Chamkila team “shining bright indeed.”

As for Diljit, the singer-actor kept it humble and heartfelt. Thanking fans, he reminded everyone that “humanity is the greatest thing”—even bigger than awards. In his signature style, he mixed humor with warmth, blessing fans who came out to see him and posing for countless selfies.

Diljit’s nomination comes in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Netflix’s Amar Singh Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The biopic dives into the life of the iconic Punjabi folk singer known for his bold, no-filter songs.

With Priyanka, Alia, and millions of fans rooting for him, Diljit’s Emmy moment is already shining like a star.

Ranbir Kapoor is ready to step behind the camera!

The actor, who just turned 43, revealed during a live Instagram session that he’s gearing up for his directorial debut. When a fan asked about “RK the director,” Ranbir confessed, “I

am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer’s room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years.”

Ranbir credited Sanjay Leela Bhansali for sparking his passion for filmmaking and said he’s thrilled to reunite with his mentor for the upcoming Love and War, which co-stars his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Calling them his favorite actors, he gushed about the collaboration: “Whatever I know about acting was seeded in by [Bhansali]. I’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s an even bigger master today.”

Ranbir started his journey assisting Bhansali on Black before making his debut in the director’s Saawariya in 2007. Now, it looks like RK is finally ready to call “action” from the director’s chair himself.

Mouni Roy just gave fans the sweetest throwback on her birthday—a baby pic of herself dressed as a tiny Bengali bride!

The actress, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared the adorable snap on Instagram, joking, “Oh so grateful x Also no idea why mother dearest would dress up a year and half

old me as a Bengali bride.”

Her post was flooded with love from friends. Shraddha Arya wrote, “Happy birthday, Baby!!” while Aashka Goradia added, “Happy happy birthday!!”

Mouni also dropped glam shots in an orange dress with a chic beige overcoat, and earlier this week, gave fans a peek into her luxe Italian getaway—posing at Milan’s iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and the breathtaking Duomo di Milano.

The birthday girl recently got nostalgic too, posting childhood photos with her brother Mukhar Roy, teasing him with captions like, “Why did you ever grow up????” and “Always mine.”

Up next, Mouni will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives. (Source: IANS)