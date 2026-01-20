Bollywood Roundup: Khushi Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Shivangi Joshi, and more…

- Advertisement -

Khushi Kapoor Enters Her ‘Health, Wellness and Padel Era’

MUMBAI — Actress Khushi Kapoor is putting fitness and self-care front and center as she steps into what she calls her “health, wellness and padel era.”

The actress shared a peek into her new routine on Instagram, posting photos and videos of herself training hard, playing padel with Anjini Dhawan, lifting heavy weights, and even undergoing cryotherapy.

“In my health, wellness and padel era,” Khushi wrote alongside the post.

The daughter of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi made her acting debut in the short film Speak Up before entering Bollywood with The Archies in 2023, where she played Betty Cooper. She followed that with her first theatrical release, Loveyapa, opposite Junaid Khan.

Khushi has said the experience left her feeling far more confident compared to her early projects.

She was most recently seen in Dharmatic Entertainment’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, opposite debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj, and follows a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who hires a fake boyfriend to get back at her family and classmates.

The actress is also expected to star in the sequel to Mom, the 2017 thriller led by her late mother Sridevi.

Allu Arjun’s Tokyo Getaway Blends Family Time, Food, and Film Buzz

HYDERABAD — Allu Arjun’s recent trip to Tokyo was a mix of movie promotions and quality family time, with the Tollywood star soaking in Japan alongside wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Arha and Ayaan.

The actor was in Japan to promote his blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released there on January 16. Sneha Reddy gave fans a glimpse of their trip by sharing a video that showed the family exploring Tokyo, posing for selfies on the streets, shopping at malls, and indulging in local Japanese food and ice cream.

One standout moment featured their son Ayaan trying martial arts under the guidance of a Japanese instructor. “Just us, just Japan…(sic),” Sneha captioned the post.

Back on the work front, the Tokyo visit coincided with a major announcement for Allu Arjun. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his next project with the star, tentatively titled #AALoki. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, with shooting expected to begin in 2026.

Sharing his excitement, Allu Arjun called it a new journey with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander, saying he is “locked in mentally” and eager to get started.

Apart from #AALoki, the actor’s lineup.

Shivangi Joshi Says Love Matters More Than Industry Labels

MUMBAI — Television star Shivangi Joshi has shared her candid thoughts on dating and relationships, making it clear that she doesn’t believe love should be defined by professions or industry boundaries.

Speaking on the podcast Honestly, Why Not by Balaji Telefilms, Shivangi was asked about dating men from within the entertainment industry. The actress responded with ease, saying that a person’s job has little to do with the success of a relationship.

“According to me, what truly matters is the person, the respect, understanding, love, and values they bring into a relationship. The profession really doesn’t matter,” she said.

Shivangi has often been in the spotlight for her personal life, including past rumors linking her to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan. The duo’s on-screen chemistry as Naira and Kartik made them one of Indian television’s most loved pairs in 2017.

She later grabbed headlines for her reported relationship with Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Kushal Tandon. The buzz intensified after Kushal hinted at their breakup in a now-deleted social media post.

On the professional side, Shivangi has appeared in shows such as Balika Vadhu 2 and Bekaboo, and also competed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. More recently, she drew attention online for acing bridesmaid duties at her sister Sheetal Joshi’s wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Touches Down in Mumbai, Keeps It Effortlessly Chic

MUMBAI — Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted back in Mumbai after a quick getaway, reportedly to Alibaug, and the Bollywood star made a stylish return without trying too hard.

The actress was seen stepping through a sea of paparazzi in a casual white T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a fresh no-makeup look. Keeping it simple yet classy, Kareena once again proved that effortless style is her signature.

The actress has also been grabbing attention online after jumping on the viral “2016 rewind” trend. Kareena recently shared an unseen photo from the hospital moments after the birth of her first son, Taimur Ali Khan. The image showed husband Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur, with Kareena’s late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor unintentionally photobombing the frame.

“When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn’t know,” Kareena wrote alongside the throwback.

The post also featured several unseen moments from her pregnancy days, including family gatherings, travel memories, hospital-room snaps, and candid time with close friends.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016 and later became parents again to son Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021. The couple, who began dating during the filming of Tashan, tied the knot in 2012.

Recently, Kareena opened up about how 2025 was an especially difficult year for their family. Saif Ali Khan was injured in a burglary at their residence earlier that year, requiring surgery and nearly 10 days of hospitalization, while their younger son Jeh was also hurt during the incident.

Rakul Preet Singh Flips the Script on ‘Get Ready With Me’ Trend

MUMBAI — Rakul Preet Singh has put a playful spin on the popular “Get Ready With Me” trend, leaving fans amused with her unexpected twist.

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing herself in casuals, bare-faced and relaxed, setting up what looked like a typical transformation clip. But instead of the usual makeover sequence, Rakul suddenly vanished from the frame, leaving behind an empty chair.

Moments later, she reappeared fully glam, skipping the process altogether. Dressed in a striking black outfit with gold embellishments, Rakul completed the look with a bold gold choker, matching earrings, a high ponytail, and warm-toned makeup with golden eyeshadow. She cheekily dubbed the clip “Get Ready Without Me.”

Off screen, Rakul has also been in a reflective mood. Ahead of 2026, she shared a video montage revisiting 2025, calling it a year of lessons, love, and personal growth, and expressing gratitude for the people and opportunities that shaped it.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. She will next appear in the upcoming sequel Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ajay Devgn Clears the Air on ‘The 50’ Lion Mystery

MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn has finally weighed in on the biggest question buzzing around the upcoming reality show The 50: who exactly is the Lion?

In a newly released promo, the actor pokes fun at the wild speculation linking him to the mysterious figure. The clip opens with Ajay watching a teaser for the show when his phone starts ringing nonstop, with callers convinced he’s the Lion behind the game.

Ajay shuts down the rumors with humor, cracking jokes about dance moves, controversial tasks, and his dislike for large gatherings. “Main vardi wala Lion hoon,” he says, striking his iconic Singham pose, before adding that he doesn’t even attend parties with five people, let alone handle fifty contestants.

Growing mock-serious, he finally declares, “Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon,” before ending the promo with his trademark line, “Aata maajhi satakli… yeh 1st February kab aayega?”

Speaking about the show, Ajay said the confusion itself reflects The 50’s massive appeal. With fifty contestants, unpredictable challenges, and nonstop mind games, he described the scale as intense and packed with edge-of-the-seat drama.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is a globally successful reality franchise making its India debut. The show places fifty contestants in a high-pressure setting, overseen by the unseen Lion, whose authority shapes every rule, risk, and reward.

The 50 is set to premiere on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors. (Source: IANS)