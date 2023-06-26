Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor, and more….

- Advertisement -

Kartik, Kiara thank fans who brave downpour for ‘Satyaprem …’ advance booking

Mumbai– After promoting ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ across India, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kickstarted a new campaign — opening the advance booking for their much-anticipated movie at a mega event on Monday.

Dressed in denims and jacket, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper. Despite the rains, fans turned up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their heartthrob. “Thank you everyone for coming out here, despite the heavy rain. I am grateful, and now we’re about to open the advance booking, which you all have been waiting for.”

Dressed in a vibrant green dress, Kiara Advani looked beautiful as she also thanked fans for coming out in the rain.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, the Sameer Vidvans directorial also features Amir Ali Shaik, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir in prominent roles.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 29 June.

Angad shares his ‘Lust Story’ connection with wife Neha Dhupia Mumbai– Fitness enthusiasts and Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia took out their electric bicycles and enjoyed a ride in the Mumbai rain. Interacting with the media during their bicycle ride, Angad, who is part of the upcoming second part of the anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, drew an interesting parallel with his wife, who was on the cast of the first ‘Lust Stories’, in the segment helmed by Karan Johar. Interacting with the media during their bicycle ride, Angad, who is part of the upcoming second part of the anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, drew an interesting parallel with his wife, who was on the cast of the first ‘Lust Stories’, in the segment helmed by Karan Johar. ‘Lust Stories’, which was nominated for two International Emmys, started streaming on Netflix in 2018, the year Angad and Neha got married. And now Angad is appearing in the second part, opposite Mrunal Thakur, in the ‘Made For Each Other’ segment directed by R. Balki. As Angad put it, “On 29th of July, ‘Made for Each Other’ helmed by R. Balki, a part of ‘Lust Stories-2’ is releasing on Netflix. This is our romance. I am in the second part of ‘Lust Stories’, and she was part of the first instalment, and that too after our marriage. I mean, how sweet it is that we’re made for each other.” Neha featured in Karan Johar’s segment of the first ‘Lust Stories’. It also had Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. The upcoming second part segments from R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. The cast includes Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma — the duo’s chemistry is already creating more than a buzz — and Neena Gupta. ‘I am reluctant and anxious about every role’, declares Anil Kapoor Mumbai– Anil Kapoor, who has clocked four decades in the film industry, says he harnesses his negative feelings, such as reluctance, nervousness and anxiety, and makes something good come out of them. Roy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi in Mumbai on Monday. Kapor was promoting the second season of ‘The Night Manager’ along with co-actor AdityaRoy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi in Mumbai on Monday. Some time back, the news that Kapoor was at first reluctant about his Shelly Rungta role went viral. When asked about it, Kapoor said: “I am reluctant for each and every role; it was not that I was reluctant only for my role in ‘The Night Manager’. I am always overcome by this anxiety and nervousness about whether I will be able to do the role or not, and I use that energy to perform better.” The senior actor continued: “I seriously don’t know how to do a role with over-confidence. Somehow, these little things help me do my role exactly the way my director wants me to do it. I draw energy from my reluctance and anxiety.” ‘The Night Manager’ is a Hindi remake of the BBC television series based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same name. The series, which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Malaika sets the dance floor ablaze with ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ moves on Arjun’s b’day bash Mumbai– On her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday bash, diva Malaika Arora set the dance floor on fire with her killer moves on her iconic number ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se’.

A video of her acing the moves 25 years after the film was released is doing the rounds on social media. The clip is from Arjun’s birthday party which took place on Sunday night. Malaika is seen dancing in a white and red body-fit dress. She even performed all her hooksteps from the number. The track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. It had Malaika dancing alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan on top of a moving train. The choreography was done by Farah Khan. Kartik Aaryan flies economy class, Internet says: ‘New trend to promote films’ Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen flying economy class in an airplane and a video of it has gone viral. A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Kartik getting on an Indigo flight and is seen looking for his seat. He is seen wearing a powder blue T-shirt paired with pants. The video has now got divided attention on social media as some hail the actor to be grounded while others say it’s a new way of promoting the film. A user wrote in the comment section: “This is the new trend to promote films.” One defended the actor and said: “Lol guys Indigo only has economy class so please.” A netizen said it’s a “publicity stunt”. “KA will always be a boy with middle class values,” said a fan. One quoted a line from the iconic film ‘Hera Pheri’ and said: “Promotion ka chakkar Babu bhaiya promotion ka chakkar.” Kartik is gearing up for the release of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. The film will be releasing in theatres on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. (IANS)