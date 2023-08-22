Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Yami Gautam, and more…

- Advertisement -

Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday set gram on fire in bikini photos from Ibiza vacation

New Delhi– Actress Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday shared a sneak peek of her recent Ibiza vacation, giving us a glimpse of Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday, setting the internet on fire.

In July, Ananya had shared some glimpses of her picturesque holiday in Europe.

The actress was on vacation with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She had shared photos from Ibiza, and Lisbon.

Ananya was accompanied by her father and actor Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana, and sister Rysa.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a string of photos, in which Ananya and Lolo (as Karisma is fondly called) are posing for a selfie.

Ananya is seen wearing an emerald green coloured bikini, paired it with black sunglasses, and completed the look with a thin gold neck chain. While Karisma is donning a black thigh high slit dress, hair tied in a bun and black shades.

Two candid photos show Karisma posing with Bhavana on a beachside, laughing their heart out, and giving us friendship goals.

The ‘Raja Babu’ fame actress also shared a glimpse of her snacks and drinks.

Karisma captioned the post as: “Ibiza – Sneak Peek #familyandfriends #takemeback #tuesdaythoughts”.

Ananya wrote in the comment section: ‘Lolooooo fave’, to which Karisma replied ‘Cutie’.

Bhavana said: ‘Lolo !!! Our chats by the pool’, and Karisma replied to her saying, ‘just the best’.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a cameo in ‘Zero’. She next has ‘Murder Mubarak’ in the pipeline.

Ananya was last seen in ‘Liger. She next has ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, and ‘Control’ in her kitty.

Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has worked in hit films such as ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Oh My God 2’, revealed that she has always stated that an actor’s work speaks for itself, and this is the type of acknowledgment she seeks.

Yami’s filmography boasts of Rs 100 crore grossers ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and her latest ‘Oh My God 2’ starring Akshay Kumar.

The actress said: To see your film getting so much love from the audience is always the best feeling. All the hardwork and dedication put in pays off and there no greater feeling than that. I am extremely grateful for the constant outpouring of love and support for my films.”

“I’ve always stated that an actor’s work speaks for itself, and this is the type of acknowledgment I seek. To many more films and box office success! ”

‘OMG 2’ is a comedy-drama film about sex education in Indian schools, written and directed by Amit Rai.

It is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! (2012), and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Yami has also worked in hit web films such as ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’. While ‘A Thursday’ dealt with a serious issue, ‘Dasvi’ added so much to her as an actor, as she learnt a new dialect, playing a cop.

She will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.

Anupam Kher: ‘I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it’

New Delhi– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who portrays the role of Dr Khan in the riveting thriller ‘The Freelancer’ has opened up about the most tricky part of his preparation.

‘The Freelancer’ is helmed by actors Mohit Raina and Anupam, along with Kashmira Pardeshi.

Talking about the same, Anupam said: “Well, I had to learn a lot of lines and a lot of technical expressions and words in it. Neeraj Pandey’s dialogues are very crisp and to the point. It is a joy also and it is a tough thing also, because there are less emotions involved in it. I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it. It was hard but it was also rewarding.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

It is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Goregeous actor Kashmira Pardeshi is seen essaying the role of Aliya in ‘The Freelancer’.

It will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nushrratt Bharuccha: Didn’t know I could do so much acting

Mumbai– She has given several memorable characters such as Neha and Cheeku from the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise, Sweety from ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Mahi from ‘Dream Girl’ and Sakshi from ‘Chhorii’. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is now gearing up to essay the role of Jyoti in ‘Akelli’, says she never knew she could do so much acting or different roles.

In a conversation with IANS, Nushrratt spoke about playing such roles and making a mark with them. But when she started off, she did not know she could do so much.

The actress said: “When I started I did not know I could do so much acting. I never knew I could do different roles. I started with what was given to me, I read it and tried to have fun with it and do it in a different way.”

“Then I got another script. I tried the same thing and I achieved something. When I can’t achieve it, I rely a lot on my director and I take advice from them.”

Nushrratt said that in order to make her characters stand out she tries different things only if required.

“Awaz change karun, chaal badlun, look change karun to add that little bit of nuance to the quirk if it is needed. If it’s not needed I am happy to play a normal girl.”

“But karte karte and enjoy karte I have just explored a wider world of films and characters which I had not thought of. It has been my discovery that it just happened,” she shared.

In ‘Akelli’, Nushrratt plays an “ordinary Indian girl” trapped in a combat zone.

he thriller drama film is directed by Pranay Meshram.

The film is set to release on August 25.

Kajal Pisal to share screen space with Alia, Kareena for upcoming project

Mumbai– ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress Kajal Pisal is delighted to shoot with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan for an upcoming project.

After being spotted at the Chitrakoot studios, she confirmed about being part of the team. However, she refrained from sharing more details about the project.

The actress said: “I’m part of the upcoming project that features both Kareena and Alia. I’m delighted to be in the same frame.”

“But seriously it’s not the correct time to speak and reveal much details about the same,” she added.

Kajal, last seen in ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ also said that it will be her first collaboration with Dharma 2.0.

“It is the very first time I’m shooting with them and I’m honoured to be part of this beautiful project.”

Kajal, called Alia and Kareena her favourite.

“Kareena and Alia are beautiful and amazing actors. They are my favourite and I enjoyed watching them onscreen. ”

Kajal ventured into acting in 2007 in a minor part in ‘Kuchh Is Tara’. She was then seen in ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘CID’ and ‘Adaalat’.

In 2011, she bagged the role of Ishika in the successful daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’. She was then seen in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Karan Suchak and ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’.

In 2015, she gained the spotlight by portraying the negative role the longest-running television series ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She next replaced Kishwer Merchant Rai in medical romantic drama ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’ in 2017.

Later, she was seen in ‘Udaan’, ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya’ and ‘Sirf Tum’

Seerat Kapoor roped in for Sharwanand rom-com ‘BhamaKalapam 2’

Mumbai– Actress Seerat Kapoor, who recently announced her collaboration after eight years with Sharwanand for an untitled romantic comedy, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘BhamaKalapam 2’.

The actress recently took to her social media and shared the news with her followers as she put up a picture from her trials.

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a shimmery outfit rounded up with her curls. She captioned the picture, “Onto My Next Set #bhamakalapam2″.

The actress is a new induction in the franchise.

On Seerat being the part of the series, a source from the sets revealed, “Seerat is set to play a character that is not only glamorous but also witty and mysterious. She is going to be seen in a very glamorous avatar.”

The source further mentioned, “Seerat Kapoor’s character in ‘BhamaKalapam 2’ draws inspiration from her own Bollywood debut film ‘Maarrich’, where she played a role that left the audience intrigued and impressed. With her knack for portraying complex characters, Seerat is expected to bring a unique depth to her character in this web series as well and the makers had got impressed and have decided to bring that sought of character in this series as well”

The actress had also posted a slew of pictures from the sets where she looked glamorous in a mini one-piece with her tresses left open with perfect makeup and posing at a bar in front of the camera. She has already completed the first schedule of her series and now will soon fly to Hyderabad to complete her second schedule.

Meanwhile, Seerat will also be seen playing a very pivotal role in Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’. She recently completed her first schedule with her debut co-star Sharwanand for her upcoming rom-com film in London. (IANS)