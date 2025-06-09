Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kareena Kapoor Wishes ‘Darling’ Sonam Kapoor on Her 40th Birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor turned 40 on Monday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the many celebrities who showered her with love.

Kareena shared a throwback photo of the two on Instagram, calling Sonam her “darling.” She captioned the story: “Happy Birthday to darling Sona… more art, more love, more chips… big hug @sonamkapoor.”

The two actresses have shared a close friendship since starring together in Veere Di Wedding, and their bond was evident both onscreen and off.

Sonam celebrated her milestone birthday with an intimate gathering in Mumbai, attended by friends and family from the film industry. Kareena arrived in a bold yellow outfit with husband Saif Ali Khan, while Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, and Karan Johar were also spotted at the bash.

Known for her fashion-forward style, Sonam looked radiant as she rang in her 40s. The actress, who debuted in Saawariya (2007), has starred in hits like Neerja, Aisha, and Delhi-6. She took a break from acting after welcoming her son Vayu in 2022 and was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind.

Akshay Kumar Shares Rehearsal Clip from ‘Housefull 5’ Song ‘Dil E Nadaan’

Mumbai– Riding high on the success of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar treated fans to a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video for the song Dil E Nadaan.

Posted on his Instagram, the video shows Akshay rehearsing choreography with his team, showcasing his sharp dance moves. “Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response Housefull 5 received this weekend!” he wrote. “Here’s a little behind-the-scenes joy from rehearsals.”

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Sumonto Mukherjee, with lyrics by Kumaar, the upbeat track features Akshay alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Earlier, Akshay also went undercover in a “killer mask” to interview moviegoers outside a Mumbai theater, capturing their candid reactions to the film. “Almost got caught in the end, but escaped just in time,” he joked online.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 hit theaters on June 6 and stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and many more.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Enjoy Date Night at French Open Final

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician husband Raghav Chadha spent a romantic evening at the French Open final in Paris, sharing candid moments from the thrilling event on Instagram.

Parineeti posted photos of the two enjoying the 5.5-hour match, calling it the perfect date night with “Paris, tennis, and him.” She praised the intense game and joked about being tennis star Carlos Alcaraz’s lucky charm, noting she also watched him win at Wimbledon last year.

Raghav shared his own photos, calling the experience “a perfect day together” and applauding both players. “Neither of them deserved to lose,” he wrote.

Alcaraz clinched his second straight French Open title on June 8 after a gripping five-set battle against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra Begin Shooting for ‘Vvan’

Mumbai– Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra have officially started filming their upcoming thriller Vvan: Force of the Forest. This marks the first time the two stars will share the screen.

Tamannaah shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Instagram, captioning it “Day Vvan,” while Sidharth posted a shot of the clapboard from the set. The film, set in Central India’s mystical forests, draws inspiration from Indian folklore, featuring myths that begin to come alive.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and produced by Ekta Kapoor and The Viral Fever (TVF), Vvan is set for theatrical release on May 15, 2026. The makers have already teased audiences with two posters and a haunting teaser featuring Tamannaah in a red saree running toward a forest.

Sidharth is also filming Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Hina Khan Embraces Minimalist Elegance for Wedding with Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan opted for a minimalist bridal look during her court marriage to longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal, wearing an opal green handloom saree with a blush pink border instead of a traditional heavy lehenga.

Sharing unseen photos on Instagram, Hina revealed this simple look was exactly what she had envisioned. “No heavy makeup or jewelry… I glowed with the love and care around me,” she wrote, adding, “That made me glowwwww… Alhamdulillah.”

The saree, embroidered with the couple’s names, was paired with soft pink Kundan jewelry and a delicate veil. Hina completed the look with subtle makeup and loose hair.

Announcing their union on Wednesday, Hina posted: “Our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings as wife and husband.”

Sanya Malhotra Reveals She Filmed ‘Morni Banke’ with Fresh Stitches After Accident

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra revealed she was recovering from an injury while filming the hit dance number “Morni Banke” from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

In a recent appearance on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, Sanya shared that she had fresh stitches from a bike accident during the shoot. The injury occurred while she was training for her role in Patakha. “I had discs and was wearing stitches. The floor was oiled for shine, and in the very first shot, I slipped on the line ‘Catwalk wali baby hai teri chaal’—I was out on ‘chaal,’” she laughed.

Farah joked that heroines falling in movies always lead to hits, referencing similar moments in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Sanya also shared that she has acted in 14–15 films in nine years and had no formal training before landing her breakout role in Dangal. She added that the first celebrity she ever saw in Mumbai was Farah Khan.

Arjun Kapoor Calls Cousin Sonam Kapoor the ‘Glam Goddess with Sass’ on Her 40th Birthday

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor marked cousin Sonam Kapoor’s 40th birthday with a sweet and cheeky tribute on social media.

Sharing a rare childhood photo of them together, Arjun called Sonam the “glam goddess with sass powers” and joked that if the Kapoor family had its own Avengers, she’d lead the team. “Stay fabulous, and I’ll try keeping up with your fashion game,” he added.

Sonam celebrated the milestone with a private yet star-studded bash in Mumbai, joined by close friends and family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

Kareena also wished Sonam on Instagram, calling her “darling Sona” and writing, “More art, more love, more chips… big hug!”

Ektaa Kapoor Hits Back at Anurag Kashyap for Mocking Saas-Bahu Shows: ‘You’re So Dumb’

Mumbai– Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor fired back at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he mocked Netflix for not launching in India with a “saas-bahu” drama.

Kashyap, reacting to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ remarks questioning whether Sacred Games was the right choice to start Netflix India’s Originals, took to Threads to vent: “He should have started with saas-bahu. Tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling. Sarandos is the definition of dumb.”

In response, Ektaa clapped back on Instagram, writing, “You’re so dumb… artists who talk about an inclusive world are actually more classist.” She also cited a Chicago study highlighting how saas-bahu serials empowered Indian women.

She added, “Let’s stop with this ‘we’re better than you’ attitude. It’s harmful to democracy and fair play.”

The clash comes just days after Kapoor’s 50th birthday and her new creative partnership with Netflix was announced. Balaji Telefilms and Netflix have previously collaborated on titles like Kathal, Pagglait, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Kapoor, known for iconic TV hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, began her career at 17 and remains a powerhouse in Indian entertainment.

Sonakshi Sinha Tests Negative for COVID-19

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who had been feeling under the weather, confirmed she tested negative for COVID-19.

Sharing her test report on Instagram Stories, she playfully circled the word “Negative” and added a dancing sticker to celebrate the news.

Earlier, she posted a video of herself coughing and taking steam, with husband Zaheer Iqbal humorously tweaking lyrics from the song Ghunghte Mein Chanda Hai to match her condition. He captioned the video, “This girl has gone VIRAL.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a low-key registered wedding on June 23 last year after dating for seven years. Their lighthearted social media banter continues to charm fans—Sonakshi recently joked on Zaheer’s Alibaug vacation post, asking, “Alibaug se aaya hai kya???”

On the work front, Sonakshi, who debuted with Dabangg, is now gearing up for Nikita Roy, a psychological thriller directed by her brother Kussh S. Sinha and co-starring Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal.

Priyanka Chopra’s Quick Trip Home Turns Into a Fun Hangout

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra’s brief visit home turned into an unexpectedly fun time with friends and her pets, the actress shared on Instagram.

Posting a set of candid photos, Priyanka was seen playing with her dogs, posing with friends, enjoying a meal, and snapping a mirror selfie in her closet. “A quick trip home to pack us up for the summer turned into such an unexpected delight,” she captioned, joking, “Wait are we a band?”

Earlier, she also posted a May photo dump featuring sweet moments with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti—who was seen doing Priyanka’s makeup—and a snap by the Statue of Liberty.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming SSMB 29 with director S.S. Rajamouli and co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also stars in the action-comedy Heads of State, premiering July 2 on Prime Video, and will lead the pirate drama The Bluff set in the 19th-century Caribbean.

Yami Gautam Swears by Haldi as Her Go-To Face Cleanser

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam revealed that turmeric (haldi) is her most trusted skincare remedy. Sharing her routine on social media, she wrote, “Washing my face or using a face pack with haldi and water, curd, or raw milk always works wonders for my super sensitive skin.”

Calling turmeric “a gift from India to the world,” Yami praised its versatility and natural benefits.

The actress, known for prioritizing meaningful roles, recently shared that she turned down a big-budget film to stay true to her values. “I rely on instinct and choose scripts that challenge and excite me,” she said.

Yami was last seen in the Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam opposite Pratik Gandhi, earning praise for her role as Koyal Chadda. Her next project is yet to be announced. (Source: IANS)