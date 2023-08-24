Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Piya Valecha, and more…

Kareena on her streaming debut: ‘After 23 years, this feels like a new launch’

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with a project with Netflix in a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena, who will be seen in a gritty role, says after 23 years in Hindi cinema the digital debut feels like a new launch.

Kareena said: “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project . After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling.”

She said that the streaming giant has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do.

Kareena made her acting debut in 2000 in ‘Refugee’. After which, she was seen in films such as Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kurbaan, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Heroine, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Singham Returns, Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz.

Anupam Kher opens up on his look in ‘The Freelancer’: Got varied reactions

New Delhi– Over the years, we have seen veteran actor Anupam Kher master so many looks to perfection, and he is now set to impress the audience with his character as ‘Dr Khan’ in ‘The Freelancer’, where he is sporting an absolutely unique look.

Opening up about the same, Anupam has spilled the beans on his character, and his look in the series.

The actor shared: “Dr Khan is a great character to portray. His mentorship to Freelancer is very keen and important to the series. So, the look has got varied reactions. I have done so many films that were very difficult to form in different looks, but this look has worked.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. It is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Goregeous actor Kashmira Pardeshi is seen essaying the role of Aliya in ‘The Freelancer’.

Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don’t help to get performance oriented shows

Mumbai– Actress Piya Valecha of ‘Imlie’ fame revealed that her following of two million followers on Instagram doesn’t help her get performance oriented shows to act.

However, she agrees that it helps in bagging reality shows.

Piya said: “Followers mostly on your Instagram account definitely make a lot of difference these days. In terms of casting, especially reality shows. But good and big shows on bigger platforms still need your performance and talent.”

“While I enjoy the love and appreciation of two million fans on my Instagram account, that has only bought me casting calls for reality shows. I’m an actor and I want to entertain my audience with my art. But I don’t see any good roles or scripts coming to me looking at my followers,” the actress said.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor feels this is not the right time to contest a reality show.

“Reality shows based on love, romance are not my cup of tea. There are many exciting reality TV shows to contest, and I’m also being offered but I feel it’s not the right time to take them up. They get you overnight fame, but again that is temporary,” she said.

“I choose to be known for my art and performance.”

Piya has previously worked in ‘Saavdhaan India’, ‘Aahat’, ‘Code Red’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

Hithik ‘stopped all work’ on ‘Fighter’ in studio to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing

Mumbai– A proud Indian, actor Hrithik Roshan hit the pause button on all his work to watch the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon on Wednesday evening.

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video from music composer Vishal Dadlani. In the clip, Hrithik was seen cheering for Chandrayaan and ISRO as they watched the video on a laptop in the studio, where the workon post-production of his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ was taking place.

The clip begins with Hrithik while recording the Chandrayaan 3 approaching the surface of the moon while Vishal can be heard saying: “All work has been stopped in the studio and this is what we are doing!” A glimpse of the ‘Fighter’ director too can be seen in the video.

As the Chandrayaan was seen approaching the surface, Hrithik could be heard saying: “Come on! Come On.”

Dadlani captioned the post: “#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand & @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind!! ”

India the first to touchdown on the south pole of the moon. It is also the fourth country after US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon.

Shilpa Shetty reveals she listens to Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out

New Delhi– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed that she listens to singer and songwriter Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out, saying that it fills one with energy.

In the upcoming episode of talent reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent- Season 10’ the legendary Gurdas Maan, affectionately known as ‘Maan Saab’ will grace the stage.

The maestro whose resounding voice has graced the music industry with numerous chart-toppers, is all set to witness the prowess of the Top 14 contestants.

Shilpa shared she listens to Gurdas Maan’s songs while working out.

“I have been married into a Punjabi family and have become half Punjabi myself. I’ve been a fan of Gurdas Ji, even before, but the depth of your songs’ meanings was explained to me by my husband. He is a huge fan of yours. We listen to your songs even in the gym, and it fill us with energy,” shared the ‘Baazigar’ fame actress.

Shilpa further revealed her favourite song of Gurdas Maan. “There’s something special in your songs. But my favourite song is ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ and one day I literally teared up while listening to that song. Your fan base is so widespread that even non-Punjabis are moved to tears. I always knew your songs were excellent, but I found out then that you write the songs yourself, which is so amazing. Each song has a message. I find that aspect truly wonderful,” added Shilpa.

Among the spectacular performances, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi will shine through with their divine rendition of the qawwali on ‘Chhaap Tilak Sab’, touching everyone’s heart.

Impressed with the performance Maan Sahab will complement the group saying: “This Qawwali by Hazrat Amir Khusro is extraordinary. The words that flowed from his tongue is unwavering and no one can divert them from their course. His qawwali mesmerizes me, and I could feel that in your performance, you too, have made me a devotee. There is no greater nirvana than this, which calls people to divinity with its voice. Keep this joy alive.”

Adding on to the compliments, Badshah says: “You spoke about wanting to do stage shows and concerts, and the whole world watching you? I feel like I’m witnessing your dream come true in today’s performance. It was a very good performance. Your voice is truly a gift, the way you were singing those melodies, it was evident to me that it’s muscle memory for your voice. And, the day is not far when you will also perform in big concerts.”

Ayushmann to perform with Nagaland’s Mahila Band on ‘Pani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli’

New Delhi– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will appear in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, will be seen joining the Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ on the stage, and will perform with them on his hit tracks ‘Pani Da Rang,’ ‘Saadi Galli Aaja,’ and ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’.

Not only this, Ayushmann will also impress one and all by speaking Nagamese.

The Nagaland’s Mahila Band of 15th NAP (IR) is all set to perform a beautiful rendition of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Hum Dum Soniyo’ in their unique style, leaving everyone in awe of their talent in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent 10’.

This weekend, the Top 14 contestants of the talent reality show will showcase some extraordinary performances that will not only impress the judges – Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, and Kirron Kher, but also the special guests- Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Highly impressed with the passion of ‘Mahila Band’, guests Ayushmann and Ananya will give them a huge round of applause, while also showering them with praise.

Commenting on their performance, Ayushmann said: “You’ve truly created the atmosphere of a concert. The amazing thing is that you guys are an all-women band, it’s phenomenal. Naari Shakti, Zindabad! It’s wonderful that you are representing the North-East and womanhood so extraordinarily. It’s our honour to have heard you live.”

Ananya shared: “I am proud to be a woman. I got so emotional watching them perform. You are the pride of our country and the strength of our nation. You were fantastic.”

Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Glam characters take as much work as something realistic’

New Delhi– Set to play a cop in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, actress Tamannaah Bhatia said that she finds it strange that conventionally good-looking actors often carry a badge of not being able to do serious roles, adding that she always felt it’s easier to be realistic.

Stepping into a character that is at the epicentre of a complex situation demands vulnerability and strength from an actor. This process can lead to self-discovery and a genuine connection with the audience, creating a powerful and authentic performance.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah, who plays the role of Anya in ‘Aakhri Sach’ said: “I find it strange that actors, especially conventionally good-looking actors, often carry this kind of badge of not being able to do serious roles. Glam characters take as much work as something realistic. I have always felt that it’s easier to be realistic as you are getting closer to reality.”

“When you are putting up a persona that is larger than life, it’s always more difficult; it comes purely from your imagination. Playing a character like this is more cathartic for an actor. To be honest, I felt very raw and somewhat naked while performing this character. While, I am playing a cop in ‘Aakhri Sach’, I am very glad to say that I really had to keep myself vulnerable, which helped me play Anya,” she added.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarking on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Pratik Sehajpal, will be seen in a cameo role.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)