Bollywood Roundup: Kapil Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Kapil Sharma effortlessly sheds the comic’s skin in ‘Zwigato’, steps into drama

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Zwigato’, which stars actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday.

It follows the story of the struggle of a food delivery partner played by Kapil and how the mounting pressures of the food delivery app coupled with standard of living in big cities really gets to those who are at the lower rung of the society but still work tirelessly.

Kapil, who is otherwise known for his forte in comedy, takes complete departure from his image as a comic and merges in the dramatic universe of the film as he effortlessly portrays his character

Actress Shahana Goswami plays the wife of Kapil’s character in the film, she works as a masseuse to support her family financially as her husband struggles to keep with the rapidly changing demands of the titular food delivery app and tried to wrap his head around the new development and gratifications in the changing food e-commerce economy.

The film has been directed by actress-director Nandita Das, who earlier directed the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Manto’ based on the life of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

The film, produced by Applause entertainment, will debut in theatres on March 17.

Big B to star in courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’ helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta

Mumbai– After working together in ‘Yudh’ and ‘Te3n’, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta will be seen collaborating for the upcoming courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’.

Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘Section 84’, in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses: “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “It’s an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I’m thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.”

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said: “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.”

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

With ‘Emergency’ in post-production, Kangana back on sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, is managing her duties on two fronts – as a director and as an actor. The ‘Queen’ actress recently got back on the sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Twitter to share pictures from her vanity van in which she can be seen getting decked up for her part in the film. She tweeted: “Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with my team. It’s a very dramatic look and situation we are all very excited about it.”

The actress had earlier shared that she was rehearsing for the climax song for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and mentioned that it’s choreographed by Kala Masterji with the melody composed by Golden Globe Award winner M. M. Keeravani, whose ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ has become a global rage as it continues to sweep awards on international platforms.

The ‘Varaai’ song of Chadramukhi is a big hit and commands a massive fan following. Fans are expecting Kangana to deliver the same magic.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a sequel to the popular Rajinikanth film titled ‘Chandramukhi’. While Kangana will play the lead role of a dancer in the sequel, Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead in the movie directed by P. Vasu and produced by Lyca productions.

On the work front, apart from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Kangana Ranaut has ‘Emergency’ lined up for release this year. She will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has ‘Tejas’ in which she will play an Air Force pilot.

Every woman wanted to be Sridevi after ‘Chandni’, says Rani Mukerji

Mumbai– Docu-series ‘The Romantics’ pays homage to Sridevi, the iconic Yash Raj Films heroine who made the entire country fall in love with her in the cult romantic blockbuster ‘Chandni’. Actress Rani Mukerji said that every woman wanted to be like the late veteran star.

The late Yash Chopra is seen revealing why he wanted to make a pristine love story for audiences.

He said: “Our industry had reached the saturation point of violence. I said okay, now I’ll do the biggest gamble of my life whatever happens. I won’t make a film with formulas, with calculations. I will make a film which will touch my heart. I started Chandni.”

However, the legendary Yash Chopra’s career was at a low then, having delivered some unsuccessful films. So, it was not easy for him to sign Sridevi, who in her prime was considered bigger than the heroes of India. Even though he had never worked with Sridevi, Yash Chopra admitted that he was impressed by the Tamil drama Moondram Pirai that Amitabh Bachchan had shown him.

Anil Kapoor revealed: “Sridevi was the top star at that time. I didn’t know how to approach her. I asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So, my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn’t matter to her who Yash Chopra is, who has made such great films, it was just the money.”

The success of ‘Chandni’ was a watershed moment for Yash Chopra and YRF’s destiny and Sridevi’s brilliance in Chandni has inspired the leading ladies of our times to follow in her footsteps to deliver path-breaking performances on screen.

Rani Mukherji said: “Like every woman wanted to be Sridevi. She was the epitome of grace, beauty, and performance. She was just everything, that a Hindi film actress needed to have.”

About her memory of Sridevi as Chandni, Bhumi Pednekar said: “Oh my, God. She was just so fantastic and beautiful, and vulnerable, but she was still so womanly.”

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record ‘Teri Galliyan’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recounted recording the track ‘Teri Galliyan’ from the 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ and expressed gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her sing the song.

Sharing her experience, she said: “Before recording the song, when we were shooting ‘Aashiqui 2’, I requested Mohit Suri to allow me to sing one song in the film. But he was looking for a great voice to sing for the film.”

“So, one day during the filming of ‘Ek Villian,’ Mohit Suri called me and asked where I was going to be the next day, to which I replied, ‘I will be at home only’. He immediately said, ‘come to the studio let’s record the song ‘Teri Galliyan’.”

Shraddha, who has been part of numerous movies including ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Rock On 2’, ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, and many more shared further that initially, she was nervous as she was not so prepared but Mohit trusted her and she said that this his trust became her motivation.

“I was terrified because I was not prepared. There was a scene in ‘Aashiqui 2’ where Arohi says, ‘Muhjse Nahi Hoga’ before singing, and this was replicated in my real life as well because I was in the studio when Mohit sir arrived, and I was unable to record it. But this is so special to me; had this moment not occurred in my life, I would never have sung this song.”

“I believe that whoever believes in you and your abilities, and the strength we gain from them, is the most beautiful thing in life, and I am grateful to Mohit Suri for this opportunity,” she added.

Shraddha along with Ranbir Kapoor graced the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ to promote their film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Moreover, ace singer Javed Ali also joined the panel of judges including Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya as a guest judge.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)