Bollywood Roundup: Kangana, Ranveer Singh, Raghav Juyal, and more…

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Kahil in ‘Kandahar’, spent time during the shoot learning a new skill set required for his character.

Ali said: “So basically dirt biking has clearly become a very loved passion in my life. Also surprisingly dissipating me from regular biking on the busy roads of our cities. But you know you’ll never be as good as you wanna be because when you’re working with such an amazing stunt team on a film like Kandahar, where everything is totally measured and state-of-the-art, even though the bike was a very simple bike, deliberately chose a very non pricey bike like a KTM.”

He added why particularly this bike was chosen.

“This was because we actually had to do these stunts. I had to do these stunts in the desert. And we couldn’t fake a lot of this stuff. So I learned about dirt biking. I landed up 25 days before shoot and started learning these tricks. Of course, first learning how to just ride plainly on the sand and then, doing different kinds of skids and the breaks, different kinds of turns.”

Ali shared: “And ultimately, no matter what stunts you pull off, you have to make the character come alive. There’s body language and everything. So me and my stunt double, we had to work together all the time because there were some shots like riding on top of a very steep Cliff which has only rocks, those things I never did.”

The film, which is a war thriller, has Ali star in his first ever high octane action film. The actor shot the film extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

‘Kandahar’ stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban and released this past weekend in North America, with India release to follow soon. Ali plays the role of Kahil, who is one of the main antagonists of the movie.

‘The Trial’ actor Aseem Hattangady calls ‘bona fide’ star Kajol a ‘cooperative’ actor

Mumbai– Actor Aseem Hattangady, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming show ‘Scoop’, will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Kajol in the upcoming OTT release ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. The actor said that working with Kajol was an amazing experience and that she is one of easiest, fun and cooperative co-actors he has ever worked with.

In the show, Aseem plays the character of Illyas, an old friend of Noyonika (Kajol) and Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) who is a political fixer and problem solver. Illyas is well-read, sharp, witty, and street-smart, and he knows how to get what he wants.

Describing his rapport with Kajol he shared, “It’s kajol! Working with her is a dream come true. Honestly, I was a little bit nervous when I got the news that I’d be working with her on this show. She is a national treasure and a bona-fide film star. But whatever nervousness I had, it soon disappeared when I met her and worked with her”.

He further mentioned, “I realised she is one of the easiest, fun and cooperative co-actor I’ve ever worked with. I don’t know what it is, but I was so relaxed working with her. And let me tell you behind the star is a committed actor. She really does her prep, explores every choice for her character and isn’t afraid to try something new – Hallmarks of a good actor. No wonder she’s going to deliver a mind blowing performance in aThe Trial'”.

He also revealed that he formed close relationships with his co-actors and the team, and they had long heartfelt conversations about life, diets, dreams, and everything else under the sun.

“There isn’t a topic we haven’t covered”, he added.

Talking about how he prepared for the role, he said, “I was happy to put in so much effort to bring out the different aspects of my character in The Trial! I paid special attention to my character arc in the series and made sure that I wasn’t monotone in my performance. I was able to recognize the different roles that Illyas played when interacting with the characters in the show, and I was committed to portraying each aspect of him in a unique way. I dedicated myself to the role, and I’m hoping the audience will appreciate the work I’ve put in”.

‘The Trial’, directed by Suparn Verma, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. (IANS)