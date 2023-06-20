Bollywood Roundup: Kangana, Ranveer Singh, Raghav Juyal, and more…

Kangana on Avneet Kaur: ‘Focused on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’
Mumbai– Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has talked about casting a fresh face like Avneet Kaur in her upcoming production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. She said that she is focusing on genuinely bringing talent and outsiders into the film industry.
When asked Kangana Ranaut on launching an outsider and newcomer like Avneet Kaur, she said “Yes I’am launching a newcomer but as a producer I’am not focusing on capitalism, I’m focusing on genuinely bringing talent and outsiders into the film industry.”
“Yes, I want to work with Avneet Kaur again but I haven’t done any three film contract which is a very common practice with any newcomers, and to take up a huge percentage of their brands, events and films for the rest of their life”.
Kangana mentioned that she doesn’t want them to bow down and come to her or control their life.
“There is no such thing like who she should date or what she should wear or work with”.
She further said “I want to stop this because all such practices have made industry a very negative place.”
On launching Avneet, Kangana said: “She has all my love and blessings and is completely free to follow her dreams. Also in future whoever I launch, will never ever try to control their lives and career.”
Nawazzuddin Shaikh and Avneet Kaur will be collaborating for the first time on the quirky love story ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.
The movie, which will debut on Prime Video, is supported by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.
Ranveer, Alia’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ teaser has a mix of all KJo elements
With a runtime of 1 minute and 19 seconds, the teaser features fragmented visuals from the film sans any dialogue, held together by the high pitched vocal prowess of Arijit Singh, who earlier made a mark with ‘Channa Mereya’ from Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
The teaser shows beautiful imagery laced with grandeur which is the signature of all KJo movies.
The imagery also comes across as a collection of themes and elements that we have seen in the director’s films like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ (can’t ignore the monumental sets in family celebrations setting with a dash of song and dance), ‘Student of the Year’ (‘Ishq Wala Love’ visuals), ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (a very out-there visual treatment from ‘The Breakup Song’) and the Durga puja sequence, the visual treatment which bears uncanny resemblance to that of the ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ with regards to the colours and LUTS.
The teaser starts with a heady romance between the lead pair of Alia and Ranveer and culminates into a family drama.
The film stars an ensemble starcast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and marks Karan Johar’s return to direction seven years after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
The teaser was launched on social media by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to be a close friend of KJo, to mark 25 years of the latter in Bollywood.
Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga on two projects
Mumbai– Actor Raghav Juyal will be working with Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor on not just one but two projects ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and second one is an untitled film.
His first film with Sikhya Entertainment is ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and the second one is an untitled film. In both the projects, he will be seen playing lead roles. Raghav says working with Guneet is not just enriching but also fun.
Raghav says, “Guneet ma’am is an absolute darling. She is one of those few people in the industry who helped me out personally while I was struggling to balance two projects and not reach a place where I would burn out.”
“For example, she was one of the big factors I could juggle between ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’, since there was an overlap of schedule. In between, I was also down with dengue and she asked me to take it easy and focus on my health.”
“She is such a big name already and, after winning the Oscars, she has become a familiar name internationally too and I am grateful that she trusted me with the project.”
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, which is directed by Umesh Bisht and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, is an investigative fantasy series which goes across three decades – 1990, 2001 and 2016.
The series stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. He will also be seen in Excel Entertainment’s action drama Yudhra, which stars Malavika Mohan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where he will be seen doing high-intensity action.
Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in ‘Kandahar’
Ali said: “So basically dirt biking has clearly become a very loved passion in my life. Also surprisingly dissipating me from regular biking on the busy roads of our cities. But you know you’ll never be as good as you wanna be because when you’re working with such an amazing stunt team on a film like Kandahar, where everything is totally measured and state-of-the-art, even though the bike was a very simple bike, deliberately chose a very non pricey bike like a KTM.”
He added why particularly this bike was chosen.
“This was because we actually had to do these stunts. I had to do these stunts in the desert. And we couldn’t fake a lot of this stuff. So I learned about dirt biking. I landed up 25 days before shoot and started learning these tricks. Of course, first learning how to just ride plainly on the sand and then, doing different kinds of skids and the breaks, different kinds of turns.”
Ali shared: “And ultimately, no matter what stunts you pull off, you have to make the character come alive. There’s body language and everything. So me and my stunt double, we had to work together all the time because there were some shots like riding on top of a very steep Cliff which has only rocks, those things I never did.”
The film, which is a war thriller, has Ali star in his first ever high octane action film. The actor shot the film extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.
‘Kandahar’ stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban and released this past weekend in North America, with India release to follow soon. Ali plays the role of Kahil, who is one of the main antagonists of the movie.
‘The Trial’ actor Aseem Hattangady calls ‘bona fide’ star Kajol a ‘cooperative’ actor
Mumbai– Actor Aseem Hattangady, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming show ‘Scoop’, will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Kajol in the upcoming OTT release ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. The actor said that working with Kajol was an amazing experience and that she is one of easiest, fun and cooperative co-actors he has ever worked with.
In the show, Aseem plays the character of Illyas, an old friend of Noyonika (Kajol) and Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) who is a political fixer and problem solver. Illyas is well-read, sharp, witty, and street-smart, and he knows how to get what he wants.
Describing his rapport with Kajol he shared, “It’s kajol! Working with her is a dream come true. Honestly, I was a little bit nervous when I got the news that I’d be working with her on this show. She is a national treasure and a bona-fide film star. But whatever nervousness I had, it soon disappeared when I met her and worked with her”.
He further mentioned, “I realised she is one of the easiest, fun and cooperative co-actor I’ve ever worked with. I don’t know what it is, but I was so relaxed working with her. And let me tell you behind the star is a committed actor. She really does her prep, explores every choice for her character and isn’t afraid to try something new – Hallmarks of a good actor. No wonder she’s going to deliver a mind blowing performance in aThe Trial'”.
He also revealed that he formed close relationships with his co-actors and the team, and they had long heartfelt conversations about life, diets, dreams, and everything else under the sun.
“There isn’t a topic we haven’t covered”, he added.
Talking about how he prepared for the role, he said, “I was happy to put in so much effort to bring out the different aspects of my character in The Trial! I paid special attention to my character arc in the series and made sure that I wasn’t monotone in my performance. I was able to recognize the different roles that Illyas played when interacting with the characters in the show, and I was committed to portraying each aspect of him in a unique way. I dedicated myself to the role, and I’m hoping the audience will appreciate the work I’ve put in”.
‘The Trial’, directed by Suparn Verma, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. (IANS)