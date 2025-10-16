Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kajol Marks 27 Years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with Nostalgic Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai– Kajol got a wave of nostalgia as her cult classic “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” turned 27.

The actress marked the milestone on Instagram by resharing Dharma Productions’ tribute video packed with iconic moments featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan. She kept it simple, writing, “27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the 1998 blockbuster, joined in on the memories too. He dropped unseen behind-the-scenes photos of Shah Rukh, Kajol, Rani, and others, set to the emotional tune “Tum Paas Aaye.”

“27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set… a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness,” Karan wrote.

Released on October 16, 1998, during Diwali, the Yash Johar production became the year’s biggest hit, redefining romance and friendship for a generation — and sealing Rahul, Anjali, and Tina in Bollywood history forever.

Parineeti Chopra Shares Pregnancy Hydration Hack with Lemon Water Twist

Mumbai– Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra is keeping it cool and hydrated as she embraces her pregnancy glow — with a glass of lemon water in hand.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a candid clip of herself in a comfy white outfit, sipping lemon water while lounging on a couch. “Nimbu pani peete huyi ladki,” she wrote, flashing a playful wink at the camera before signing off with, “Cheers Bye.”

Parineeti also shared a few more lighthearted clips, including one where she joked, “Bina matlab ki story dekh lo friends.” Earlier, she had shown off her pregnancy cravings with a post featuring homemade vegetable rice and chilli paneer, captioning it, “Ghar ka healthy Chinese food. No bad stuff!!!”

Recently, Parineeti celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha, calling him “the love of my life.” The intimate ceremony in Udaipur captured the couple’s sweet moments as they marked their first festival together as expectant parents.

Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot in September 2023, announced in August that they’re expecting their first child.

Kareena Kapoor Sends Emotional Message to Niece and Nephew on Late Sunjay Kapoor’s Birthday

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a touching note for her niece Samaira and nephew Kiaan on their late father Sunjay Kapoor’s birth anniversary, assuring them that their dad “is protecting you always.”

The actress reposted a photo from sister Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram showing a cake that read “Happy Birthday Dad,” writing, “My Samu and Kiu dad is protecting you always and forever.”

Sunjay, Karisma’s ex-husband, passed away in June after a tragic heart attack reportedly caused by swallowing a bee. His death left behind a massive Rs 30,000 crore estate — now the subject of a bitter legal fight.

At a recent Delhi High Court hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh questioned the authenticity of Sunjay’s Will, which allegedly favors his third wife Priya Kapur. Karisma’s children, represented by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have accused Priya of forging the document to seize the entire inheritance.

Jethmalani told the court, “These are not innocent slips. They are the fingerprints of a forged hand.” The siblings have demanded their rightful share, claiming they shared a close and loving bond with their father through constant contact, visits, and family time.

Kartik Aaryan Reacts with Love as Sunny Singh Marks 10 Years of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Singh got emotional as he celebrated ten years of the cult hit “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” sharing a heartfelt post that sent fans — and co-star Kartik Aaryan — down memory lane.

“Time flies, but memories stay forever. 10 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. What a journey it’s been,” Sunny wrote, posting behind-the-scenes photos from the 2015 shoot. Kartik, who starred alongside him, dropped heart emojis in response.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com sequel starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonali Sehgal, and Ishita Raj Sharma. Known for its cheeky take on modern relationships, the film struck a chord with young audiences — especially thanks to Kartik’s now-legendary seven-minute breakup monologue.

“Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” became a box-office success and cemented the trio of Kartik, Sunny, and Luv Ranjan as a hit team, who later reunited for “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.”

Ekta Kapoor Marks 25Years of ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ with Nostalgic Tribute

Mumbai– Producer Ekta Kapoor took a heartfelt trip down memory lane as her iconic TV drama “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki” turned 25, celebrating the milestone with a touching video montage.

Sharing old clips from the show, Ekta wrote, “25 years of this show! At 25, making a story about family values, love, and morality was ironic, but it became what we all wanted to be. Sakshi Tanwar and the whole cast made it a beacon of hope for a culture not celebrated enough then. 25 years of this beautiful journey, and Sakshi still looks the same.”

Premiering in 2000, the Star Plus hit starring Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar became a television phenomenon, chronicling the Agarwal family’s trials and traditions. The series ran for eight successful years and defined Indian primetime, often going head-to-head with Ekta’s other smash hit, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

Fans flooded Ekta’s post with nostalgic messages, calling the show “timeless” and “a classic that shaped an era.” The beloved characters Parvati and Om even made a recent crossover appearance in the reboot of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” delighting longtime viewers.

Sonakshi Sinha Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors with Savage Humor

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha has silenced gossip in true Sonakshi style — with wit and laughter.

After recent photos sparked rumors that the “HeeraMandi” actress might be expecting her first child with husband Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi clapped back with a hilariously sassy post.

Sharing pictures of her Diwali look, she wrote, “World record holder for the longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to my lovely and hyper-intelligent media), simply for posing with my hand around my midsection.”

The post ended with a laughing snapshot of Sonakshi and Zaheer, clearly amused by the frenzy. Dressed in a stunning beige-and-gold ensemble with traditional jhumkas and a gajra bun, she looked radiant — not pregnant.

Fans flooded her comments with praise, calling her “queen of comebacks” and “classy as ever.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in June 2024 in an intimate Bandra ceremony after years of dating. Known for their playful chemistry, the couple first appeared together in the 2022 film “Double XL.” (Source: IANS)