Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya pens a special birthday wish as she turns 28

Mumbai– As Janhvi Kapoor turned 28 on March 6, 2025, her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya penned a special birthday wish for her on social media.

He dropped a perfect black and white family picture featuring the lovebirds, along with their furry friend. While Janhvi Kapoor was seen looking lovingly at the dog, Shikhar Pahariya kept a hand on her head. He penned the caption, “Happy Birthday”, with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the son of the famous business tycoon, Sanjay Pahariya. His brother, Veer Pahariya recently made his acting debut with Akshay Kumar-led “Sky Force”.

In addition to this, Varun Dhawan penned a special birthday wish for his “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” co-star.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor posted a photo of them. The still showed Varun Dhawan holding Janhvi Kapoor as she looked straight into his eyes. They were seen posing on a balcony amidst the stunning view of the city.

“Happy birthday tulsi Love sunny”, Varun Dhawan captioned the post.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s second professional association after their 2023 film “Bawaal.”

Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor also received a special gift from her “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” co-actor Rohit Saraf. He gifted her a customized dog-themed birthday cake with “Happy Birthday, JK!” written on it.

Posting a picture of the cake on her social media, Janhvi Kapoor expressed, “Omg @rohitsaraf love u.” Rohit Saraf re-shared Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram story, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday, JK Can’t wait to trouble u again love u.”

Other members from the film fraternity including Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, and Shanaya Kapoor also wished the ‘Roohi’ actress on her special day.

Coming back to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, the project has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the movie will also star Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in key roles, along with others.

Why Parineeti Chopra is crushing on ‘inspiring human’ Raghav Chadha

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has expressed admiration for her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, calling him an “inspiring human.” The actress reshared Raghav’s video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Crushing on this inspiring human,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In the video, Raghav could be heard expressing his excitement about being invited to participate in the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education Program.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated, “I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to the Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity. This is a unique opportunity to enhance my learning in global leadership and acquire a skill set in policy-making while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance, public affairs, and public policy. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape.”

Raghav also emphasized the significance of incorporating these learnings into India’s policy framework. “I am eager to bring back valuable global perspectives to enhance policy decisions in India. The world is interconnected, and learning from top policymakers and experts will help us innovate and craft better solutions to challenges that affect not just India but the world at large,” he added.

Chadha was recognized as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

From this select group of YGLs, a few are chosen to participate in the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard Kennedy School. Scheduled from March 5 to 13, 2025, in Boston, Cambridge, this exclusive program gathers leading politicians, policymakers, executives, and thought leaders for an immersive learning experience focused on global governance, leadership, and policy innovation.

Shruti Haasan talks about the ‘story’ of her ‘life’

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan has shared the story of her life and revealed that she is “not a morning person”.

Shruti, daughter of cine icon Kamal Haasan, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. The image appears to be a selfie of Shruti sitting on the backseat of a car. She has wet or damp hair, and a natural, minimal makeup look. She has a mildly serious expression.

There is a text overlay at the bottom of the image that reads: “Not a morning person. Story of my life.”

Shruti’s British psychological thriller film ‘The Eye’ made its India premiere as the opening feature of the 5th Wench Film Festival.

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Greece, ‘The Eye’ follows Diana (played by Haasan) as she embarks on an emotional journey, scattering her late husband Felix’s ashes on a remote island. What begins as an act of closure soon entangles her in the chilling and mysterious ‘Evil Eye’ ritual, weaving an unsettling tale of grief, fate, and the supernatural.

The film is directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, and marks Shruti Haasan’s much-anticipated international debut. Founded by Sapna Bhavnani, Wench Film Festival is India’s pioneering platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy cinema.

The psychological thriller, The Eye delivers an intense cinematic experience that keeps viewers on edge, reaffirming Haasan’s prowess in complex, emotionally charged roles.

The film was scripted by award-winning writer Emily Carlton and also stars international star Mark Rowley (Last Kingdom, Rogue Heroes) and British actors Anna Savva and Linda Marlowe. UK trailblazer Melanie Dicks produced through Fingerprint Content with Yu-Fai Suen and Jess Hines serving as executive producers.

Talking about the film, Shruti had previously shared that from the moment she read the script, she knew this film was meant for her.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery, concepts that resonate deeply with me. ‘The Eye’ allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special,” she added.

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys some shut eye with hubby Zaheer Iqbal’s tea bags

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal love to pull each other’s leg as part of their love language. Zaheer took to his Insta stories and shared a picture of his wife Sonakshi getting some shut-eye with tea bags placed on her eyes.

“No wonder my chai was tasting strange today”, he captioned the post.

Re-sharing the post, Sonakshi replied, “You see what else I put in your chai other than these tea bags now”, with a couple of angry face emojis.

A few days back, Sonakshi Sinha used social media to share her personal and “convenient” definition of marriage.

She dropped a video on her Instagram stories, where she is seen having fun with her husband. As Zaheer drove the car, Sonakshi was in full “masti” mode. The video also included a screenshot of a fan’s message that read, “Marriage is understanding that you will drive 8 hours straight while your wife drinks coffee, gives bad directions, and sleeps even though she will offer to drive.”

The caption on the video read, “Hence proved.”

Before that, Sonakshi shared another fun moment with her husband on social media. The Instagram video shared by her showed Sonakshi and Zaheer on-board a flight. As Zaheer asked Sonakshi to take a selfie, she started posing with a smile. However, in a playful twist, Zaheer suddenly raised the partition between their seats, laughing. Sonakshi captioned the video, “How can I fall for this every single time?!?!?”

The lovebirds never fail to entertain the netizens with their fun banter.

Work-wise, Sonakshi will share the screen with hubby Zaheer in the upcoming project “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” Directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second on-screen pairing following “Double XXL.”

Her lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.”

In addition to this, the reports suggest that Sonakshi will soon be making her South debut with Sudheer Babu’s “Jatadhara”. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Urvashi Rautela lauds PM Modi’s call to promote Uttarakhand as a destination for film shoots

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement regarding promoting Uttarakhand as a destination for film shooting.

Speaking to IANS, Urvashi said, “Being my birthplace, Uttarakhand holds a very special place in my heart. That’s why I feel deeply connected to it. Whatever PM Modi has done is right. The state offers breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and an ideal environment for filmmaking.”

She added, “Uttarakhand has diverse locations, from snow-capped mountains to lush green valleys, making it a perfect destination for film shoots. The government has also been proactive in developing infrastructure to support filmmakers. However, challenges like accessibility to remote locations and extreme weather conditions in certain areas need to be managed effectively.”

Urvashi was further asked, “Uttarakhand has been recognized as the most film-friendly state, with modern facilities developing rapidly. As a native, how do you see this shaping the future of the local film industry?”

To this, she replied, “This recognition is a big step forward. Improved infrastructure and government support will not only attract more filmmakers but also create employment opportunities for local talent, technicians, and artists. This will significantly boost the regional film industry.”

PM Modi recently visited the Harsil Valley. While addressing a public gathering, he stressed the need to promote year-round tourism in Uttarakhand to boost the economy of the state.

He called on the film fraternity to consider Uttarakhand as a preferred shooting location. The PM stated “Uttarakhand has been awarded the Most Film-Friendly State. With modern facilities developing rapidly, the state can become a top destination for film shoots, especially during winters.”

On another note, Urvashi recently bumped into ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar during the India Vs Pakistan match in Dubai. Congratulating the director, the diva revealed that she looked up to the filmmaker with immense admiration.

Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared a video of shaking hands with Sukumar at the stadium. “Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration”, she captioned the post. (IANS)