Bollywood Roundup: Isha Koppikar Narang, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

After Holi, it’s Rang Panchami back home in Indore for Isha Koppikar Narang

Mumbai– For Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who’s best known for her roles in movies such as ‘Company’, ‘Kaante’ and ‘Shabri’, Holi means going back to her hometown Indore, where it extends into the celebration of Rang Panchami, five days after the festival of colours.

In this city-wide celebration of colours dating back to the time of the Holkars, water coloured with ‘gulal’ is poured over the tens of thousands of people who partake of the festivities. Today, the city’s municipal corporation does the job of pouring coloured water in old Indore.

For Isha, Holi means going to Indore and joining the extended celebrations with her family. The ‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’ actress added: “I adore my hometown and I enjoy celebrating Holi with my family and friends. I’m looking forward to celebrating Holi with my daughter Riaana now that everything is safe.”

Isha concluded by talking about the deeper significance of the festival of colours and how it promotes friendship and unity, saying, “Holi brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and religions. It’s a time to have fun and celebrate together.”

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor lied in her relationships

New Delhi– Actress Shraddha Kapoor, whose latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ released on Holi, said that she has lied while dating so that her partner does not feel bad. However, now she feels being honest is the best.

Shraddha said: “I have been that person who does not make someone feel bad… with the intention that that person doesn’t feel bad I have lied but now I feel you should say the honest thing but with love.”

“I feel that the more honest you are in a relationship the better that is. Honesty is the best policy.”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

Does she relate to her character Tinni?

“Some things I do and some things I don’t. I am not saying it’s a bad or a good quality but my character in the film is very vocal and says whatever comes to her mind. She is almost able to keep her emotions separate from herself. I can’t do that, maybe I should do that sometimes.”

Ranbir analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget

New Delhi– Bollywood heartthrob and new dad Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ hit the big screens on Wednesday, is not a confrontational person in real life and would let lies just pass as he believes in forgiving people.

Talking to IANS about letting lies slide and moving forward, Ranbir said: “I dont have a big ego. I am a very understanding person.”

“If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget,” he added.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

After ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir has ‘Animal’, which also features Parineeti Chopra.

Want to be like Geeta from my debut film: Kashka Kapoor on Women’s Day

Mumbai– As women around the world celebrate Women’s Day on Wednesday, Bollywood is not far behind. Actress Kashika Kapoor, a young talent in Bollywood, related with the central idea behind her debut movie.

“Being a woman is like having several jobs rolled into one. Women are the true heroes of society. However, seldom do we acknowledge their brilliance, and my debut film ‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’, is one such film that will leave a very strong message in the minds of the audience. On Women’s day, I want to tell everyone, women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact, and the force of a woman!”

‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’, is a biopic based on Ayushmati Geeta and where Kashika will be seen portraying a strong character based on powerful women like her.

The actress wishes all her loved one’s a very happy women’s day, saying: “I want to be like Geeta from my debut film, who can face any hardships but will happily fulfill her dream.”

She went on to say: “In my film AGMP, I am fortunate enough to play the hero of the story, where the entire story revolves around me and the sacrifices and struggles that she faces achieving her dreams. It’s a day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. As my film would make sure to do its bit toward the change, we all want to see. I could proudly say that my film will leave you with an aftertaste of inspiration and some encouragement to believe in yourself.”

Hrithik’s Holi: No ‘rang’, no ‘bhang’, only workouts with family, Susanne

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated a unique Holi this year and even shared a glimpse of it with his fans and followers on Instagram.

In the clip, he and his family, including sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan ditched the celebration with colours and instead were seen working out. They were joined by Hrithik’s former-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Hrithik was seen holding a table tennis bat. While one of his sons played with him, the other was seen lighting weights. Sussanne, who was in a corner, was working out too.

Hrithik wrote in the caption of the video: “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customised whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?”

Responding to it, Sussanne Khan commented: “Best Holi ever.”

On the work front, Hrithik, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. (IANS)