Rashmeet Kaur: ‘Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life’

New Delhi– Ahead of Independence Day, singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur said the melodies of patriotism that celebrate our nation’s freedom are a huge part of the foundation of her musical journey.

Rashmeet’s musical journey started with Gurmat sangeet, and harmonium learning from her mother at the age of six.

Talking about the Independence Day, she said: “When I was a kid, I used to rehearse all the patriotic songs well before Independence Day. My first ever performance on stage was ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ when I was in class third which left the audience teary eyed.”

“The melodies of patriotism that celebrated our nation’s freedom became a huge part of the foundation of my musical journey. As a little girl, I understood what pride in one’s country meant through songs, and I began considering what it must have cost our heroes,” she said.

Rashmeet further said ‘Where words fail music speaks’, this saying has been true for her.

“Listening to and singing patriotic songs was a beautiful phase of my life. I hope music continues to inspire children and the generations to come,” she added.

Rashmeet had participated in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2012. In 2018, she became the first winner of “The Remix” – Amazon Prime Originals music reality show, performing for judges Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Amit Trivedi.

She is known for songs like ‘Thumkeshwari’, ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, ‘Jee Karda’ title track, ‘Ghana Kasoota’, ‘Janiye’, and her latest song ‘Dil Khanjar’.

Rashmeet is currently the part of stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. The show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty airs on Colors. (IANS)