Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Nia Sharma, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner singer at a Singaporean karaoke club

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar recently treated fans to a glimpse of her whirlwind adventures from the past 10 days.

The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress shared a carousel of photos and videos capturing highlights from her travels, embracing everything from singing Bollywood hits at a karaoke club in Singapore to getting her ears pierced in London. On Friday, Bhumi took to Instagram to share these moments. She captioned the post, “From singing Bollywood songs in a Singaporean karaoke club to getting my ears pierced in London, I covered a very large spectrum in the last 10 days.” She continued, “From the impact of fashion to the power of influence, I spent the last few days doing things I love and meeting people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Blessed Also, what do you think of my singing?”

In the first clip, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress is seen singing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at a club in Singapore. In the following slide, she’s captured getting her ears pierced. Bhumi also shared glimpses from the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Young Global Leaders (YGL) Summit, where she represented India among an esteemed group of global changemakers. Reportedly, the actress celebrated Diwali in London before traveling to Singapore for the summit.

On the professional front, Bhumi made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, where she portrayed an overweight bride. She is best known for her roles in movies such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, and ‘Badhaai Do’, Bhumi’s latest appearance was in the crime thriller ‘Bhakshak’, where she plays a journalist on a quest for justice. Pednekar will soon be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Alia Bhatt wishes “centre of her universe” Soni Razdan on her 68th birthday

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish her mother, Soni Razdan, on her 68th birthday with a heartfelt post.

The ‘Raazi’ actress shared two endearing photos, where she and Soni are seen sharing a joyful moment together. Captioning the images, Alia wrote, “The center of our universe – happy birthday, mothership.” In the photos, Alia is dressed in a pink salwar kameez, while Soni looks radiant in a light pink and sea green suit. The heartwarming post gave fans major mother-daughter goals. Reacting to Bhatt’s post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Soni aunty,” alongside a heart emoji. Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also celebrated their mother’s birthday with a loving post.

Sharing several photos, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favorite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth. I love you, @sonirazdan.” Razdan responded warmly, jokingly adding, “Ha ha, thank you, darling. You forgot to mention my mac and cheese, but I’ll proudly own the best scrambled eggs compliment… until Christmas, that is!” Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also extended her wishes to Soni, sharing a lovely photo of the two beaming with smiles. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, Samdhanji.” Alia and Soni shared screen space in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller ‘Raazi,’ where Razdan played Alia’s on-screen mother.

Reflecting on a possible future collaboration, Soni shared in an interview that a new project would have to be “truly special and distinct” to bring them together again, as Raazi had set a unique standard in their on-screen pairing.

Nia Sharma ditches diet, gorges on pizza to celebrate Friday

Mumbai– Television diva Nia Sharma ditched her diet and gorged on some yummy pizza to celebrate the weekend.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a plunging neckline outfit. In one image, she is seen enjoying a pizza.

For the caption, she dropped a white pigeon emoticon.

On Thursday, the actress revealed that the first thing she does when she wakes up in the morning is to drink her “black coffee”.

Nia took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, where she shared a video. In the clip, the actress, who seemed to have just woken up, is seen talking about her morning ritual.

She is heard saying: “You know the first thing I do in the morning… I drink my black coffee. What did you think?”

The actress seems to have returned from Thailand, where she was holidaying with her friends.

Nia kept her fans and followers updated about her holiday as she posted several videos and pictures from her getaway.

On October 21, she shared a series of her breathtaking photos from her recent vacation in Thailand.

Sharing photos and videos from Phi Phi Islands, the ‘Naagin’ actress wrote, “On and off the boats kind of days..#phiphiisland Vacation tha ya mission tha to do it all.. yet to decide.”

Meanwhile, Nia grabbed headlines after it was rumoured that she would be joining Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’. However, the actress took to social media to dispel these rumours and apologise to her fans for raising their hopes.

In her post, the actress wrote: “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

Nia gained stardom after she starred in the show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She is widely known for her performance in shows like ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan, ‘Naagin 4’. She was last seen in ‘Suhagan Chudail.’

Sara seeks blessings at Hidimba temple as she starts shooting with Ayushmann for next in Manali

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for her next film with director Amar Kaushik and Ayushmann Khurrana, visited the Hidimba Devi temple in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures. The first featured her posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire. In the image, the actress was seen in a black and white graffiti hoodie paired with dark jeans and earmuffs. Keeping the colour code in check, Kaushik and Ayushmann too were dressed in black.

She then shared a photograph of herself in the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple, which is locally known as Dhungari Temple built in 1553 by Maharaja Bahadur Singh. It is an ancient cave temple dedicated to Hidimbi Devi, wife of Bhima, a figure in the Indian epic Mahabharata. The temple is surrounded by a cedar forest called Dhungiri Van Vihar at the foot of the Himalayas.

The temple is built over a huge rock jutting out of the ground which was worshiped as an image of the deity.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Ayushmann was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama film “Dream Girl 2”,a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film “Dream Girl.” The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

Meanwhile, Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Ekta Kapoor gives shout out to Kriti for ‘first production venture’, Shaheer Sheikh for film debut

Mumbai– TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has given her “best wishes” to the team of “Do Patti”. She also gave a special shout out to actress Kriti Sanon for her “first production venture” and actor Shaheer Sheikh for his major break in films.

Ekta took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Kriti, Shaheer and writer Kanika Dhillon. The video had “Raanjhan” from the upcoming streaming film being played in the background.

“Bestest wishes to this talented team of Do Patti !!! @kanika.d a force to reckon with …. @kritisanon’s first production venture and @shaheernsheikh big screen debut …. Too many reasons to celebrate this film !!!! Go team Do Patti,” Ekta wrote as the caption.

Recently the trailer of the film was unveiled. It showed a gripping story unfolding in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi essayed by Kajol gets stuck in a disturbing series of events involving twins Saumya, Shailee essayed by Kriti and her husband, Dhruv Sood played by Shaheer Sheikh.

“Do Patti”, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.

Recently, Ekta had landed into legal soup after a case was booked against her and her mother Shobha Kapoor under POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of juvenile girls in an episode series ‘Gandi Baat’. On October 22, Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited came out with a clarification.

For the unversed, Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor were booked under the POCSO Act for reportedly showing explicit content featuring minor girls in an episode of the production house’s web series ‘Gandi Baat’. According to reports, the POCSO act was against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and the Alt Balaji firm by the Mumbai Police.

A statement on behalf of Ekta’s Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited read: “With reference to various media reports regarding the Web Series – ‘Gandi Baat’, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.”

“(‘Company’) hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any references to engagement of minors by the Company is entirely incorrect,” the statement further read.

The statement further stated that Shobha and Ektaa are not “involved in the day to day operations of the company”

“It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day to day operations of the Company and the same are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy.”

“The Company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub-judice, the Company refrains from commenting in detail.”

Pooja Hegde is Diwali ready in shimmery golden saree

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘Deva’, shared a series of her stunning photos in an elegant, shimmery golden saree.

Hegde was among the many attendees at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. On October 22, the ace fashion designer hosted a lavish Diwali bash at his home in Mumbai, and it was a glamorous night. Giving fans a glimpse of her outfit, Pooja shared her stunning photos on Instagram. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Diwali season starts early this year.” In the glamorous photos, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ star is seen wearing an ivory gold-embellished saree with intricate embroidery along the border. She paired the saree with a stylish glittery blouse and accessorized her look with a statement necklace and chunky bangles. Hegde opted for minimal glam makeup and soft, wavy hair.

Other celebrities spotted at Manish’s Diwali bash included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming action thriller ‘Deva’. The first look of the film was unveiled in July this year. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February, 2025!” The film also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. The movie is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Pooja will also star in ‘Thalapathy 69’ alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol.

The movie features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Monisha Blessy in supporting roles. She was last seen in Farhad Samji’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan. (IANS)