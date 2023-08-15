Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann Khurrana roped in by Ministry of Culture to celebrate I-Day

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Independence Day.

Ayushmann is urging all the citizens of the nation to salute the Tricolour, our National Flag, by lending his support to the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration which is a part of the government’s landmark initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The initiative is aimed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Ministry of Culture feels that Ayushmann, ‘as an esteemed icon, have featured in an array of socially relevant and popular works that have left a huge impact on the masses’. The youth icon is only humbled to have been made a part of the government’s plan to celebrate Independence Day.

The actor said he loves the country’s unity in diversity..

Ayushmann shared a video on Twitter, now known as X and wrote: “Ek hai bharat, ek hai dhadkan, ek hi goonj aur awaaz, #harghartiranga fehraiye. Isi main humarri ekta! On this historic day, let’s come together and proudly wave our tricolour.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

The film revolves around Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father’s debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

SRK, Salman share pics with Tricolour on social media

Mumbai– Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming grand release ‘Jawan’, celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday. The actor was spotted hoisting the national flag with his youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan by his side. Later, as his sea of fans gathered for a sight of him, the superstar waved and saluted his admirers.

The actor later took to his Instagram, and dropped a couple of posts. He wrote in the caption: “Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, SRK also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter), display picture to tricolour as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Independence Day encouraged citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

While SRK hoisted the national flag at his residence, his ‘Pathaan’ co-star, Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan also extended his wishes to citizens on his Instagram. Salman shared a throwback image of himself from an event holding the Tricolour.

He wrote in the caption: “Wishing all a very happy Independence Day.”

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

New Delhi– Pan India star Allu Arjun has shared glimpses of Independence Day celebration with his family and staff.

The heartwarming and filled with pride pictures of him hoisting the Indian National Flag and celebrating with his family and staff, gives us a rush of patriotic sentiments.

The actor looks extremely dashing and charming in white ethnic chikankari kurta pyjama. He is accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy, and his children son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

He captioned the photos as “Happy Independence Day”, “Geetha Arts Family”, “AA Family”.

Geetha Arts is a film production and distribution company known for its works in Telugu cinema. It was established in 1972 by Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun made her debut as Prince Bharata, in the film ‘Shaakuntala’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Allu Arjun, who had made his acting debut with ‘Gangotri’ in 2003, rose to prominence starring in Sukumar’s cult classic ‘Arya’ (2004) for which he earned a Nandi Special Jury Award.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of the Allu Arjun-fronted ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken the social media world by storm, and has garnered seven million likes on Instagram. The makers had released the much-awaited first look poster of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film on the special occasion of Icon Star’s birthday.

Right from its announcement, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has left a significant mark on the mind of the audience that went on to create examples of its success, when the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that travelled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities.

The first instalment ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Five years of ‘Geetha Govindam’: Rashmika says she is still called ‘Geetha madam’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who swayed the nation as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Telugu superhit film ‘Geetha Govindam’. She said that she feels overwhelmed when even today she is often addressed as ‘Geetha madam’ owing to her performance.

The actress was paired opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the film which was helmed by Parasuram. The song ‘Inkem Inkem Kavale’ from the film was a chartbuster.

Expressing gratitude, Rashmika said: “It’s already been 5 years? Wow. I still can’t believe it.. Thank you everyone for accepting our film and showering it with so much love.. Till date I’ve been called ‘Geetha madam’. It feels so amazing and I am extremely grateful.”

In the film, Rashmika and Vijay portrayed the characters who eventually fall in love after a series of accidents that don’t really go in their favour.

She further mentioned: “And of course it wouldn’t have been possible without my co-star Vijay and I am forever extremely grateful to Parasuram sir and the Geetha arts team for giving me and trusting me with the character of ‘Geetha’. Thank you.”

The family entertainer is one of the biggest hits of both the lead actors’ careers, and still continues to entertain audiences all along. It also helped Rashmika carve a niche for herself in the Telugu markets.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much awaited ‘Animal’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘D51’ opposite Dhanush in the pipeline.

‘Troubled by negativity,’ Rana apologises to Sonam for saying she ‘wasted’ Dulquer’s time

Mumbai– Star Rana Daggubati has come out and apologised to actress Sonam Kapoor after saying she “wasted” actor Dulquer Salmaan’s time with the 2019 dud ‘The Zoya Factor’.

It all happened at an event in Hyderabad during King Of Kotha, without naming Sonam, Rana said that a ‘Bollywood heroine’ wasted actor Dulquer Salmaan’s time on sets of their film.

However, now Rana has come out with a clarification saying that he is “genuinely troubled by the negativity.”

“I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted,” he said.

He added: “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.”

According to reports, during the King of Kotha event, Rana had said: “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer.”

He added: “While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set.”

“Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

Akshay Kumar after getting Indian citizenship: ‘Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani’

New Delhi– On the occasion of Independence Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he has got his Indian citizenship.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a photo of his hand holding the official documents of Indian citizenship. The picture shows a red coloured folder with ‘Government of India Ministry of Home Affairs, Certificate of Citizenship’ printed on it.

He also gives a sneak-peek into the certificate which shows his name as – Akshay Hariom Bhatia, his father’s and mother’s names. It also has his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna’s name on it. The place of birth is mentioned Delhi, and the previous nationality is Canadian.

The certificate read: “This is to certify that the person whose particulars are given below has been registered as a citizen of India under the provision of section 5(1) (g) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.”

Akshay captioned the post as: “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!”

During or after the 2011 Canadian federal election, the Conservation government there granted Canadian citizenship to Akshay. The actor had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. In a 2010 interview with the Economist, he claimed he had “dual citizenship”. In December 2019, he had stated that he has applied for an Indian passport and plans to give up his Canadian citizenship.

The news took the internet by storm, and fans are showering love on Akshay’s announcement. They wrote: “Bro showed Indian Citizenship”, “Sabki Bolti Band ab”, “Bold aur capital mein INDIAN likhenge abse,” “Congratulations Akki Sir Aap hindustan ke dilo mein dhadakte hain, ye kagaz toh sirf mohar hain, hindustani aap pehle se hii hain. Jai Hind,” “Congratulations akshay ji !! Finally aapne haters ki bolti Band kardi…”, “Finally.. .. What a Surprise AK Happy Independence day.”

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘OMG 2’. He has an impressive line up of work including – ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’. (IANS)