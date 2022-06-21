Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Naga Chaitanya, Aishwarya Khare, and more…

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two very interesting projects this year – Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Action Hero’ being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

“So, I’m really going to pour my heart out this time with these new songs that are coming your way.”

“I have always maintained that I’m the happiest when I express through music and I’m eager to speak to people and bare my heart and soul with these new tracks. The microphone has been my companion since my school days — it has seen me through every phase of life.

He added that music has always been his best friend.

“Today, I’m really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can’t wait to share.”

Ayushmann says: “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth facing.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has also crooned soulful songs such as ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Nazm Nazm’, ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’ among other chartbusters, shared on World Music Day that people can expect some really beautiful singles coming from him in the near future and he also details out what music means to his life and soul.

Naga Chaitanya said to be dating ‘Major’ actress Sobhita Dhulipala

Hyderabad– The latest outing from ‘Pinkvilla’ claims to have seen ‘Majili’ actor Naga Chaitanya with actress Shobita Dhulipala.

Following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there have been allegations that Naga Chaitanya has been seeing the ‘Major’ actress.

According to rumours, Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together.

Naga Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction.

The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. “After a few hours, they left together in the same car,” the source claimed.

Since the news surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Samantha’s followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya’s affair with Shobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya’s admirers insist that this is not the case.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

Aishwarya Khare looks up to Alia Bhatt for yoga and meditation

Mumbai– ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare took inspiration from Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and decided to follow her regimen and started practising yoga as well as meditation.

Aishwarya mentioned: “I really look up to Alia Bhatt when it comes to fitness as well as maintaining the perfect work-life balance. The way she removes time to exercise on a regular basis while continuing to work and look gorgeous onscreen is really inspirational.”

“I feel no one can be like her, but I do aspire to be as fit and look as glamorous as her onscreen.”

“Hence, I have been taking inspiration from her and have even started practicing yoga and meditation over the past few weeks. I believe that yoga and meditation will really help me stay mentally and physically fit as well as help me give my best while I am at work,” she adds.

The actress concludes with: “I must say that I have started feeling fresher and more energetic and have this glow every time I am shooting. I wish I can be as good as Alia someday, it would be an honour, but in the meantime, I wish everyone enjoys watching me on their TV screens every day.”

Shilpa Shetty launches new feature in her app on correct postures while doing yoga

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s love for yoga is well-known. She keeps sharing her workout videos on social media and inspires her fans to follow healthy diet and fitness regime.

This International Yoga Day, she is launching a special built-in AI-feature in her Simple Soulful fitness related app that will enable users to correct their postures.

Shilpa says that she has introduced this feature because many of the users asked her how to correct their posture while doing yoga.

“I am passionately involved with the SS App, I do go through feedback, and get a lot of messages and DMs asking me if they can be personally monitored or corrected on their posture, etc.”

“Now, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is absolutely possible. I am super excited and am so looking forward to it,” she adds.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress also advises her fans: “Breathe – live in awareness! When I’m stressed, I just take eight deep breaths and it sorts me out.”

Samantha hits back at trolls who blamed her for rumours on ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad– Naga Chaitanya is reportedly dating a Bollywood actress who has also appeared in Telugu films. This news went viral and some trolls began claiming that such rumours about Chaitanya were spread by his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s PR team to smear the actor’s image.

Samantha, who came across a ridiculous write-up about the same, became enraged and dispatched the trolls in style. She asked the media to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well.

“Rumours on girl – Must be true!! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!!”, Samantha cited an article uploaded by a Twitter handle that alleged her involvement in the matter.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in ‘Shakuntalam’ and ‘Yashoda’. She is actively filming for the movie ‘Kushi’ in which she will be seen opposite ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Vijay Deverakonda. (IANS)